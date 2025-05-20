Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Europa League final takes place on Wednesday, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur facing off in Bilbao as each side bids to rescue a dismal season.

Spurs are chasing their first trophy in 17 years, while United are hunting a second Europa League title, and both clubs are desperate to also grab the spot in next season’s Champions League.

To celebrate the occassion, several betting sites are running Tottenham vs Manchester United free bet offers alongside a raft of general Europa League betting offers.

Ahead of the match, we’ve produced a guide to the best Europa League free bet offers, including information on Tottenham vs Manchester United betting odds and some helpful Europa League betting tips.

Europa League Final Betting Offers

talkSPORT BET: Bet £10 on Tottenham vs Man Utd And Get £45 in Free Bets

There’s a special talkSPORT BET welcome offer to mark the Europa League final, with the online bookmaker running a bet £10, get £45 in free bets promotion.

To claim the enlarged welcome bonus, bettors will need to open an account with talkSPORT BET, making sure to include the promo code EUROPA45 during the sign up process.

Make a deposit of £10 or more and then wager at least £10 on football at odds of evens or greater.

In return, talkSPORT BET will give bettors a £45 welcome bonus, split three ways to wager on bet builders, correct score markets and accumulators.

The bonus is credited in two parts, with the first part being £30 in free bets that will arrive after the qualifying bet has been settled. The remaining £15 in bonuses is handed over 24 hours after the first batch of Europa League free bets.

Parimatch: Get 40/1 on Either Tottenham Or Man Utd to Win

Parimatch ran this special sign-up offer for last weekend's FA Cup final, but if you missed out on the chance to back Crystal Palace at 40/1, fear not, as it's been revived for the Europa League final.

New customers to Parimatch just need to create an account and opt in to this promotion before make an initial deposit of at least £5.

Next, place a maximum £1 bet on either Man Utd or Tottenham to win in the 90-minute match market at normal odds.

If the team you backed goes on to lift the Europa League trophy without needing extra time or penalties, Parimatch will pay out on the £1 bet in cash at the normal odds, with the extra amount credited as free bets.

William Hill: Money Back on Losing Europa League Bet Builders

William Hill are running a Europa League free bet offer for the final with bettors getting their money back in free bets on all losing Tottenham vs Man Utd bet builders.

Opt in to the offer on Hill’s promotion page and then place a qualifying bet builder on Wednesday’s game. The bet builder must have combined odds of evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for this promotion.

Only the first bet builder placed on the game will count towards the offer and this promotion can only be redeemed once per customer.

If your bet builder on Tottenham vs United doesn’t win, William Hill will refund your stake in free bets, up to a maximum of £5.

Betano: 40/1 on Either Team & 50 Free Spins

Betano are Uefa’s official betting partner for the Europa League and they are running a special sign up offer for the final, featuring enhanced odds and a casino bonus.

For this Betano sign up offer, bettors will need to create an account and opt in to the promotion relevant to the team they want to back in the final.

Betano have enhanced the odds of both Spurs and Man Utd to 40/1, so it’s just a case of selecting which team you want to receive the price boost. Once bettors have an account and have chosen their offer, they’ll need to make an initial deposit of £5 or more.

Finally, place a maximum £1 bet on your chosen team in the 90-minute match market on Betano at the usual odds.

If the team you backed wins the final in regulation time, Betano will pay out in cash on the £1 bet at the standard match odds with the extra amount credited as free bets.

Bettors will also receive 50 free spins for one of the best online slots, Big Bass Splash. The spins are valued at 10p each and carry no wagering requirements.

Betfred: Bet £10, Get a £10 Free Bet

Betfred owner Fred Done is a well-known Manchester United fan and is offering £10 free bets for the Europa League final, no matter whether you decide to back his beloved Red Devils or not.

To claim the Europa League betting offer, head to the bet builder tool for Tottenham vs Man Utd and put together a bet builder that features four or more legs and has minimum odds of 3/1 or greater.

Wager £10 or more on the bet builder and within 24 hours of the wager being settled, Betfred will credit punters with a £10 free bet to use on any football market.

BoyleSports: 50% Profit Boost On Europa League Final Bet Builders

BoyleSports are offering a 50 per cent profit boost on all winning bet builders placed on the Europa League final.

There’s no obligation to opt in to the offer. To be eligible, put together a Tottenham vs Manchester United bet builder with combined odds of 3/1 or greater and don’t wager more than £20.

If the bet builder is a winner, a 50 per cent profit boost will be applied.

This offer is one per customer, with winnings that are capped at £1,000.

BetVictor: Back Man Utd or Tottenham To Win The Europa League at 40/1

Boosting the odds on a Tottenham or Manchester United win to 40/1 is a popular option with football betting sites and BetVictor have jumped on the bandwagon.

This offer is only available to new customers and bettors must make sure they opt in to the promotion relevant to the team they want to back to win the Europa League.

To qualify, open an account with BetVictor, opt in to the United or Tottenham version of the promotion and then make a minimum deposit of at least £5.

Finally, wager a maximum of £1 on your chosen team at the normal match odds in BetVictor’s 90-minute match market.

If the team you backed wins the final without the need for extra time and penalties, BetVictor will settle the £1 bet in cash at the match odds and credit the extra amount to bettors in free bets.

NetBet: £5 Free Football Bet

NetBet are running a simple bet £10, get £5 in free bets offer for Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Just got to the Tottenham vs Man Utd market and put together a bet builder that features at least three selections and has minimum combined odds of 2/1 or greater.

The bet builder must be placed before kick-off with the Europa League free bets credited once the wager has been made, meaning bettors are free to use them on the final.

LiveScore Bet: Bet £10 on Tottenham vs Man Utd And Get 10 Free Spins

LiveScore Bet are inviting bettors to try out their best online casino site with their Europa League final betting offer, which rewards punters with 10 free spins.

To claim the free spins, wager a minimum of £10 on any Tottenham vs Manchester United match market with odds of 1/5 or greater before kick-off at San Mames.

The no wagering free spins can only be used on the slots game Fishin Frenzy The Big Catch 2 and must be used within three days of being credited.

10bet: £1 Free Bet For Every Shot on Target in Tottenham vs Man Utd

Tottenham (5.4) and Manchester United (6.4) are in the top eight for average shots on target per game in this season’s Europa League, and an open final could help bettors net a substantial number of free bets.

10bet are giving new customers a £1 free bet each time there’s a shot on target in Wednesday’s final.

This offer is not for small stakes punters though. Bettors will need to opt in and wager a minimum of £75 on football at odds of evens (2.0) or greater to qualify.

Once qualified, bettors can sit back and enjoy the game, with every shot on target in the match earning them a £1 free bet.

Free bets will be credited 24 hours after the game and will be valid for use for seven days.

Tottenham vs Manchester Odds

Manchester United and Tottenham were the top two in the Europa League betting at the start of the tournament, with both 5/1 shots when the league phase began.

United are now the odds-on favourites to win the Europa League, but the Red Devils have lost all three meetings with Tottenham this season.

Tottenham haven’t won a trophy in 17 years but boss Ange Postecoglou did mention at the start of the season how he tends to deliver a trophy in his second season with a club.

The odds in the table above are live Europa League betting odds and will update automatically as and when they change, with the best price always highlighted.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Our football tipsters have produced an in-depth Tottenham vs Manchester United betting preview for any punters hoping to benefit from Tottenham vs Manchester United free bet offers.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Best Bet 1: Spurs to win & BTTS

United haven’t beaten Spurs in their last six meetings, drawing two and losing four, and could have their measure again in Bilbao, where both teams may hit the back of the net in an entertaining Europa League final.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Best Bet 2: Dominic Solanke to score anytime

Dominic Solanke has scored five goals in four appearances for Spurs against United and heads into the final having netted four times in his last six appearances in all competitions.

Responsible Gambling

When taking advantage of Tottenham vs Manchester United free bets, it’s vital to still practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

