Is Turkey v Georgia on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online today
Turkey will be looking to wrap up what could be a vital three points against the tournament’s lowest-ranked side
Turkey begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Georgia today in Dortmund in the opening game of Group F.
Vincenzo Montella has a talented squad at his disposal, with players such as Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Benfica’s Orkun Kokcu looking to make their mark on the tournament after Turkey finished bottom of their group at Euro 2020.
They’ll be hoping to emulate their performance at Euro 2008, when a squad led by Semih Senturk reached the semi-finals.
And they face a Georgia side who are taking part in their first-ever international tournament after the minnows beat Greece on penalties in the qualification play-offs. Led by Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, they’ll hope to spring a few surprises of their own in their first opportunity to shine in the continental spotlight.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group F fixture.
When is Turkey vs Georgia?
The fixture will kick off at 5pm BST on Tuesday 18 June at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.
What TV channel is it on?
Turkey vs Georgia will be shown live on BBC 1 and iPlayer, with coverage starting at 4.30pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
What is the team news?
Turkey have lost several players to injury in the lead-up to their opener, with defenders Caglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak and Ridvan Yilmaz all ruled out. In attack, Enes Unal, Cengiz Under and Umut Nayir are all injured, leaving space for players including Guler and Yildiz.
Expect Turkish mainstays including Demiral, Calhanoglu and Burak Yilmaz to start.
For Georgia, defender Solomon Kvirkvelia and midfielder Otar Kiteishvili are both doubts, but the rest of the squad is fit. Along with talisman Kvaratskhelia, expect Valencia keeper Mamardashvili to start, along with Watford’s Chakvetadze.
Predicted line-ups
Turkey: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Ayhan, Kadioglu; Kokcu, Calhanoglu; Guler, Akturkoglu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.
Georgia: Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Shengelia, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.
Odds
Turkey - 3/4
Draw - 29/10
Georgia - 21/5
Prediction
Turkey will likely have too much for their opponents, but they will need to keep their wits about them as they look to grab what could be a vital three points. On paper, a squad containing Guler, Yildiz, Calhanoglu and Kokcu could be one of the tournament’s surprise packages. Turkey 2-0 Georgia.
