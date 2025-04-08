Best Masters Betting Offers for 2025: Masters Free Bets & Promotions

The new golf season is in full swing as April begins, though the PGA Tour begins in earnest this week as the Masters gets underway in Augusta.

Golf’s most prestigious major will be held between 10 and 13 April this year, with betting sites providing ample Masters betting offers in anticipation of the event.

As the first major of the season means that the Masters offers plenty of opportunities for new and existing customers to capitalise on promotions on many different golf betting sites.

In this guide, we’ll detail where bettors can look for the best Masters free bet offers and Masters promotions, including information on the best bookmakers, their most valuable promos and tips on how to make the most of them.

Best Masters Betting Offers & Promotions

Bet365

Super Boosts - Bet365 offer the Super Boost promotion as one of its primary Masters betting offers. Expect one enhanced odd market on all four days of the competition.

Each Way Extra - Bet365 provides extra places on Masters betting beyond the top five and top eight. Look out for these extra places for your each-way Masters bets to get optimum value, especially for potential longshot options.

Sign Up Offer - Bet365 offers a competitive sign up offer where new customers can claim £30 in free bets for signing up using the Bet365 bonus code INDY2025, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any market with odds of 1/5 greater. Free bets are available to use on the Masters and more.

BoyleSports

Early Payout Outright - If your chosen player on an outright bet to win the tournament is the sole leader after round three of the Masters, BoyleSports will payout as a winner.

Acca Rewards - BoyleSports is one of the best accumulator betting sites online. Its acca rewards offer gives users the chance to boost their accas up to 100 per cent or use acca insurance if one leg of their four-leg acca lets them down.

Pick Your Places - BoyleSports gives users the chance to pick their places for the tournament with the odds reflecting the number of places selected. It gives bettors the power over places, offering value for those who are targeting each-way Masters bets.

Betfred

Sign Up Offer - Betfred delivers with its Masters offer, providing arguably the best welcome bonus in the industry. New customers can claim £50 in free bets by signing up with the Betfred promo code BETFRED50 before depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater. Free bets are paid out in 5x £10 instalments to use on the Masters, with £20 reserved for acca bets.

Extra Places - Betfred pays out on each-way bets up to 10 places for the Masters, affording bettors extra leeway when eyeing longshots on the each-way market.

Bet Boosts - Betfred is one of the best bookies around when it comes to boosting odds on various markets. Look out for boosts on an array of Masters odds, particularly on player win markets, top five, make the cut and more.

Ladbrokes

Sign Up Offer - Ladbrokes stands out from the crowd with its Masters betting offer for new customers. Customers need to deposit and bet £5 when registering online to claim the welcome bonus worth £20 in free bets paid in four £5 instalments. Free bets can be used on any market on Ladbrokes sportsbook.

Specials - Ladbrokes examines every aspect of the Masters and offers unique specials at top prices for its Masters betting odds. Look out for these markets for a different approach to the Augusta tournament.

Free Spins - Ladbrokes provides customers with 20 free spins for customers that opt-in on its sports free spins offer. By placing a £10 bet on the Masters, bettors can unlock 20 free spins to use on Ladbrokes’ online casino and slot games Wild Storms, Tiki Tower Jackpot Drop, Shamrock’s Lucky Clovers or Dam Builders Cash Drop.

William Hill

Enhanced Specials - William Hill boosts the odds on a wide range of specials for the Masters. It offers numerous special boosts that provide great value for customers on a number of players and markets beyond the usual odds available.

#YourOdds - William Hill allows customers to price up their own odds for the Masters. By using X, customers can request unique bets that can be priced up and placed on the William Hill betting site by traders offering customers top odds on their market.

Welcome Offer - William Hill offers one of the best welcome offers on the market. New customers can sign up with the William Hill promo code R30 before depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater. Masters free bets are paid out in 3 x £10 instalments and can be used on all markets.

Types of Masters Betting Promotions Explained

Here are the main types of Masters golf betting offers that users are likely to come across during this month’s tournament.

Free Bets: Free bets are exactly as they suggest, offering users bets on the Masters without having to use their own funds. These come from sign-up offers, bet and get offers, acca insurance and more.

Acca Boosts: Acca boosts offer bettors a percentage boost on their acca depending on the number of legs, increasing the payout for successful bets.

Profit boosts: Profit boosts work in the same manner as acca boosts, increasing the payout of successful single bets.

Enhanced Odds: Bookmakers may boost prices for players and specific markets for betting on the Masters.

Extra Places: Extra places open up the field for Masters bettors, offering the potential for more players to finish in the parameters set by the bookies.

Free Spins: Bookmakers will also run promotions alongside their online casinos to offer free spins and more for use on their casino product.

How to Choose the Best Masters Betting Offers

There are factors to consider when choosing the Masters bet offers to suit you. Before wagering you may want to consider:

Personal preferences: Bettors should choose the Masters betting offers that appeal to their personal preferences, whether it be Masters free bets, bet boosts, specials or others.

Welcome offers: Look out for the Masters welcome offers that provide the best value both in the long and short term.

Terms and conditions: Read the terms and conditions of Masters betting offers to ensure that you understand all the regulations before signing up. Points to look out for include accepted payment methods, expiry dates, odds requirements and where you can use your offers.

Wagering requirements: Wagering requirements are not common for Masters betting offers, but ensure there are no restrictions on where you have to wager or where before committing to the bonus. Wagering requirements are likely to be found on sportsbooks that are also part of online casinos.

Timeframe: Ensure that the offer has a decent expiry date to get the most out of the bonus. US Masters betting offers may expire at the end of the tournament, but the best deals will stretch beyond that towards seven or even 14 days.

Masters Betting Offers Tips

Following the right golf betting tips can make the difference on how bettors can make the best use of any Masters betting offers. Before making any bets make sure you do the following:

Research: Take a look at the form guides and statistics of golfers before placing your bets. In particular, have a look at any past performances at Augusta.

Markets: Look for the best markets. There can only be one winner of the Green Jacket out of over 100 competitors. Use top 5, 10, 15 or even 20 markets – although they may have lower odds, they offer a better chance of winning bets.

Places: Each-way bets are huge in golf and ensuring you get the most places for an each-way bet can make or break a win. Shop around the bookies for the best places.

Weather and time: Look at the weather forecast for the four days of the tournament, as this can have a huge influence how golfers play the course. Also check what times they’re competing, which can also have an affect.

Responsible gambling

When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

