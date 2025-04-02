Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Grand National remains a highlight of the UK sporting calendar and one of the most prestigious races in horse racing, which in turn makes it one of the biggest betting events of the year.

A whole range of people bet on the National, from novices to seasoned punters and everyone in between.

And ahead of the 2025 event, those looking to bet on the Grand National will be interested to know that betting sites are running Grand National free bet offers.

Having examined a range of offers, we’ve compiled a guide to the best Grand National free bets, providing vital information on the offers themselves, how to access them and how to use them.

Best Free Grand National Bet Offers for 2025

The table below shows our recommendations for the best Grand National free bet offers for 2025, with details relating to relevant offers and the bookies themselves.

Rank Bookmaker Grand National Free Bets 1 BoyleSports BoyleSports are running a bet £10, get £40 welcome offer for the Grand National. This mobile exclusive offer requires new customers to open an account on a mobile device, deposit a minimum of £10 and then wager £10 or more on a sportsbooks event with odds of evens or greater. In return, bettors will get a £30 free bet to stake on the Grand National, should they choose, and a £10 casino bonus. 2 Betway Join Betway’s free bets club to claim £10 in free bets for the Grand National. Opt in to the promotion and wager £25 on multiples (three or more selections at combined odds of 2/1) to claim £10 in free bets each week. 3 QuinnBet QuinnBet offer a £5 free bet each day to bettors who stake £50 or more on accumulators (minimum three selections), horse racing Yankees, Lucky 15s, or bet builders (minimum two selections) at odds of 6/4 or greater. Free bets last seven days so can be built up ahead of the Grand National. 4 Sporting Index Get your stake refunded as a free bet if your selection in the Grand National finishes second to a 33/1 or bigger priced winner with Sporting Index’s 2nd to a Rag Insurance. 5 Tote Claim a £10 free bet each week as a member of Tote’s Stayers Club. The free-to-join club rewards bettors with a £10 free bet when they place six qualifying wagers of £10 or more on racing. 6 Bet365 The bet365 sign-up offer gives new users £30 in free bets, which can be used entirely on the Grand National, when they open an account, deposit £10 and stake £10 or more on any sports at odds of 1/5 or greater. 7 CopyBet Claim £60 in free bets, a third of which can be used to wager on the Grand National, when you sign up for CopyBet. The bookmaker requires users to wager create an account, opt into the offer and then bet £20 or more at odds of 9/10 (1.9) or higher. In return, CopyBet will gives users £60 in free bets. 8 10bet 10bet are giving racing punters a £10 free bet when they wager £75 or more on racing. Just opt in to the promotion and stake the required amount at odds of 1/1 or greater to unlock the free bet, which is valid for three days.

Types of Grand National Free Bet Offers

In this section, we’ve broken down the most common types of Grand National free bet offers that punters are likely to find in the build up to the race at Aintree.

Grand National Sign-Up Offers

Grand National sign up offers are only available to new customers, but they can add to your betting bankroll via free bets.

However, those looking for a Grand National free bet via welcome offers should check if there are any restrictions placed upon the free bets and any winnings.

There are dozens of sign up offers that will be tailored to the Grand National around the time of the meeting, but as an example, bet365 offer a bet £10, get £30 in free bets welcome offer in which the free bet tokens can be used to wager on the Grand National.

Bet and Get Offers

Bet and get offers from bookmakers reward punters for betting on a specific event, or wagering a certain amount of money.

Punters will need to meet the requirements set by the bookmaker to unlock the free bets, which may not be credited until any qualifying bets are settled.

There were plenty of examples of this type of offer during Cheltenham, such as when BoyleSports gave punters a £5 free bet for the next day when they wagered £15 or more on the final race of the day.

Money-Back Races

Money back races are a popular offer with horse racing betting sites and will be available for the Grand National.

There are often different conditions for money back races, such as a punter’s selection finishing 2nd or 3rd, falling at the final hurdle or losing to a horse that went off at certain odds.

For example, Kwiff give punters their stake back as a free bet if their selection finishes second to the starting price favourite at selected meetings.

Depending on the betting site, punters will receive their refunds either in the form of cash or free bets, so remember to check the offer terms.

Acca Free Bets

Some bookmakers reward bettors who regularly place accumulators with free bets.

These free bets can usually only be used for accumulators, or are bonuses which can be spent however a punter wishes.

As an example, BoyleSports give users a £5 free acca bet for every five accumulators they place, so long as they wager £5 or more on a bet that has five or more selections and combined odds of 3/1 or greater.

Free Bet Clubs

Bettors can unlock Grand National free bets via free bet clubs, which are available at several bookmakers.

These promotions work by punters opting in and then wagering a certain amount to claim the free bets.

For example, Lottoland’s Weekly Bet Club gives punters £8 in free bets every Friday, so long as they wagered £25 or more on accumulators between Saturday and Thursday.

Remember that other conditions may apply when it comes to unlocking a Free Grand National bet, such as the minimum odds of the qualifying wagers, the sport qualifying bets are placed on, or the general type of bet.

How to Claim & Use Grand National Free Bets in 2025

The step-by-step guide below provides a general overview of how most Grand National sign up offers work.

Remember to check the terms and conditions for any specific demands that you may be required to meet.

Step 1: Choose a bookmaker from the list above and check their Grand National free bet offer.

Step 2: Sign up for an account and complete the verification process.

Step 3: Make a qualifying deposit (if required) – remember to check the T&Cs for accepted payment methods.

Step 4: Place a qualifying bet according to the offer terms.

Step 5: Receive your free bet once the qualifying bet is settled.

Step 6: Use the free bet on a Grand National market such as win, each-way, forecast, or tricast.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

Picking the winner of the Grand National is extremely difficult so if you are going to wager on the race, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford. Betting can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the safer gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. The same applies if you’re gambling on casino sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other type of betting site.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

FAQs: Grand National Free Bets

Can I get a free bet for the Grand National?

Of course. There are plenty of free Grand National bets on offer from several gambling sites in the days leading up to the Grand National, from ‘bet and get’ offers to welcome promotions and more.

Do I need to deposit to claim a free bet?

In some cases – such as for benefitting from welcome offers – users will have to deposit certain amounts in order to claim a free bet. Be sure to check the offer T&Cs before depositing and staking.

Can I use Grand National free bets on any market?

Usually, free bets for the Grand National are available to use on any market. However, some free bets will be tailored to certain races, markets or bet types, so be sure to check before signing up.

Do Grand National free bets expire?

Any free bets that users earn before the Grand National may expire when the race begins, depending on the nature of the free bet. Bets tailored to the race will expire on the day, whereas general free bets will usually expire within seven days.

