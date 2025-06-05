Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Epsom Derby takes place on Saturday, 7 June, and we’ve compiled a guide to the best Epsom Derby betting offers from betting sites, including Epsom Derby free bets and other offers relating to the British Classic.

2025 Derby Betting Offers

William Hill: Get a Free Epsom Derby Bet

William Hill are giving bettors the opportunity to grab a free Derby bet by wagering on any race at the two-day meeting at Epsom. The action in Surrey gets underway on Friday, headlined by the Oaks, and punters can secure a free bet by wagering on the Oaks or any other race on the card.

Just opt in to the promotion on Hills and then back a horse at Epsom with odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify. Bets placed on price boosts will not qualify for the offer.

William Hill will then credit accounts with free bets, which must be used before the final race at Epsom on Saturday.

BetGoodwin: Money Back on Losing Derby Bets

BetGoodwin have the best range of permanent offers among horse racing betting sites. They have various money-back as free bets promotions, which cover every race in the UK and Ireland, including the Epsom Derby.

Two of the money-back offers can be applied any interested in Derby betting.

Bettors can get their stake back in free bets, up to a maximum of £100, if their selection is beaten by a nose or finishes second to a winner priced at 50/1 or greater.

Punters must bet a minimum of £10 to qualify for either offer, while BetGoodwin also run a first past the post promotion, paying out on the original result of a race, even if it’s changed later.

BoyleSports: Money Back if Second at Epsom

BoyleSports are running an offer that covers the entire Derby meeting, not just Saturday’s feature race with bettors offered some insurance in case their selection finishes second.

If a punter backs a horse and it finishes runner-up to the starting price favourite in any race at the Derby meeting, BoyleSports will refund stakes in free bets.

The only requirement for qualifying bets is the race must have five or more runners, while the maximum free bet refund issued by Boyles is capped at £20.

Betfred: Get Free Spins by Betting on The Derby

Betfred are the title sponsors for The Derby and they are running are offering a casino bonus of 10 free spins for those taking part in the English Derby betting.

Just opt in to the promotion and wager £10 or more on the Derby to unlock 10 free spins on Big Bass Splash Return to the Races.

The spins will be credited the day after the Derby and are valued at 10p each.

Bettors have two opportunites to claim free spins for this spin-off to one of the best online slots with Betfred also running the offer on Friday. Just wager £10 or more on the Betfred Oak to claim another set of free spins.

10bet: Bet £75, Get a £10 Free Bet

Racing bettors can grab a £10 free bet for the Derby with 10bet through their horse racing bets club.

Bettors will need to opt in to the promotion and then wager a minimum of £75 on racing at odds of evens or greater.

Free bets are credited once the final qualifying wager has been settled and are valid for seven days.

BetVictor: £30 in Free Horse Racing Bets

Bettors can claim £30 in horse racing free bets to boost their English Derby betting fund when they sign up with BetVictor.

BetVictor have a special racing sign up offer where they’ll give new customers £30 in free bets when they register and wager £10 on racing.

The £10 qualifying bet can be placed on any racing market, so long as it has odds of evens or greater.

In return, BetVictor will award bettors free racing bets, broken down into three £10 denominations:

£10 ‘Lengthen the Odds’ free bet

£10 Racing in-play free bet

£10 free bet of any racing market

NetBet: Free Bet If Second To SP Favourite

The Epsom Derby betting odds are changing all the time but as it stands, Delacroix looks like going off as the favourite at Epsom on Saturday.

And NetBet are offering punters some insurance on their Derby bets by giving them money back in free bets should their selection finish second to the favourite.

To qualify, just wager £5 or more on the Classic on a runner that has Derby odds of 3/1 or greater. Only the win part of any each-way wagers will be covered.

SpreadEx: Money Back In Free Bets if 2nd to a 33/1 Derby Winner

SpreadEx’s ‘Rags to Richies’ promotion is intended to cover racing bettors should their selection cross the line in second behind a big-price winner.

Every race on SpreadEx is covered by this offer, including when betting on the Epsom Derby.

Just place a to win bet on the Derby and if the selection finishes runner-up to a horse with an SP of 33/1 or greater, SpreadEx will refund stakes in free bets, up to a maximum of £25.

There have been some big price winners of the Derby in the last decade, the biggest being Wings Of Eagles, who won the 2017 edition of the Classic at 40/1.

2025 Epsom Derby Betting Odds & Draw

The draw for the Epsom Derby was conducted on Wednesday, following final confirmations for the race. Below are the stalls each runner will go from:

Rogue Impact Stanhope Gardens Lazy Griff Midak Nightwalker Tuscan Hills Ruling Court Green Storm Nightime Dancer Lambourn Tornado Alert Tennessee Stud Al Wasl Storm Delacroix Damysus Pride Of Arras New Ground Sea Scout The Lion In Winter

Epsom Derby Previous Winners

Here are the last 10 winners of the Epsom Derby, including the starting price in the Derby betting for each successful contender.

Year Horse Trainer Jockey Derby Betting Odds 2024 City of Troy Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 3/1 2023 Auguste Rodin Aidan O’Brien Ryan Moore 9/2 2022 Desert Crown Sir Michael Stoute Richard Kingscote 5/2 2021 Adayar Charlie Appleby Adam Kiby 16/1 2020 Serpentine Aidan O’Brien Emmet McNamara 25/1 2019 Anthony Van Dyk Aidan O’Brien Seamie Heffernan 13/2 2018 Masar Charlie Appleby William Buick 16/1 2017 Wings Of Eagles Aidan O’Brien Padraig Beggy 40/1 2016 Harzand Dermot Weld Pat Smullen 13/2 2015 Golden Horn John Gosden Frankie Dettori 13/8

Responsible gambling

When taking advantage of Epsom Derby betting offers, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

