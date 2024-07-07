When is Novak Djokovic’s match at Wimbledon against Holger Rune?

Support truly

Novak Djokovic battles Holger Rune for a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, with the seven-time champion expecting “fireworks” in the match of the day on Centre Court.

Djokovic has lost twice against the 21-year-old Rune in their previous five meetings, with Rune defeating the Serbian in back-to-back matches in Paris and Rome to establish himself as one of the sport’s biggest rising stars.

Rune has struggled for forms at times this season but the confident Dane will fancy his chances of pulling off an upset, with Djokovic dropping a set in his two previous wins against the British wildcard Jacob Fearnley and unseeded Australian Alexei Popyrin.

Rune, who lost to champion Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals, battled through a five-setter against qualifier Quentin Halys in the previous round and Djokovic says he will be coming up against a “very, very tricky opponent”.

“We both have that fire,” Djokovic. “I’m sure that on Monday we’ll see a lot of fireworks on the court. He’s a spectacular player, no doubt. He loves the big stage, loves playing on grass.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune?

The match is third on Centre Court, following the women’s singles match between former champion Elena Rybakina and Anna Kalinskaya, and then the men’s singles match between Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz.

With play starting at 1:30pm on Centre Court, Djokovic and Rune could take place from around 7pm, but it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the earlier matches.

Wimbledon intended order of play - Monday 8 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4] vs Anna Kalinskaya [17] 1

Taylor Fritz (USA) [13] vs Alexander Zverev (GER) [4] 2

Holger Rune (DEN) [15] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2] 3

for the full order of play, click here

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Monday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

14:00 - 18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

15:00- 19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

19:00 - 21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two