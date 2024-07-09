What time is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon today against Alex de Minaur?

Support truly

Novak Djokovic returns to Centre Court after blasting “disrespectful” fans at Wimbledon as the seven-time champion faces “honorary Brit” Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals today.

Djokovic’s reaction to the Wimbledon crowd was the biggest talking point of his straight-sets victory over Holger Rune on Monday night, with the 37-year-old warning the crowd: “You can’t touch me.”

It adds an edge to his match against the Australian De Minaur on Centre Court, with the ninth seed defeating Frenchman Arthur Fils in four sets in his last-16 match.

The 25-year-old looked to pick up an injury on match point, however, even as he played down fears afterwards. The boyfriend of British No 1 Katie Boulter, De Minaur is happy to fly the British flag at Wimbledon.

“Oh, 100%,” he said. “I’ll take all the support I can get. I can be the honorary Brit here at Wimbledon. I’ll take all the support I can get.” Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur?

Novak Djokovic v Alex De Minaur will be second on Centre Court on Wednesday afternoon, following the women’s semi-final between Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina.

Rybakina vs Svitolina starts at 1.30pm, so Djokovic and De Minaur could be on court around 3.30pm, although it may be slightly earlier or later depending on how long the women’s match goes.

Wimbledon order of play - Wednesday 10 July

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4] vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [21]

Alex de Minaur (AUS) [9] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [13] vs Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31]

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [25] vs Taylor Fritz (USA) [13]

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Wednesday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

14:00 - 18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

15:00- 20:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

20:00-21:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two