Five myths about rosé wine debunked – and 15% off five bottles to try now

Rosé wine has experienced a significant surge in popularity over the past few years, becoming a staple on wine lists and in home collections alike.

Despite its widespread appeal, rosé is often misunderstood, surrounded by myths that can mislead both novice and experienced wine enthusiasts.

In this article, we’ll debunk five common myths about rosé wine and offer a roundup of five exquisite rosé selections from The Independent’s wine partner Perfect Cellar to elevate your wine-drinking experience.

Myth 1: rosé is just a blend of red and white wine

One of the most pervasive myths about rosé is that it’s simply a mix of red and white wine. While this method, known as blending, is sometimes used (primarily for producing certain sparkling rosés), it is not the traditional way to make rosé.

The majority of rosé wines are made through a process called maceration, where red grape skins are briefly left in contact with the juice. This short maceration period, which typically lasts from a few hours to a couple of days, imparts the wine’s signature pink hue and subtle flavors.

The belief that rosé is just a lazy blend of red and white undermines the care and craftsmanship involved in its production.

Myth 2: rosé is only a summer wine

Rosé has become synonymous with summer, often enjoyed chilled by the pool or at picnics. However, the idea that rosé is only suited for summer is a limiting myth.

Rosé wines come in a variety of styles, from light and crisp to full-bodied and complex, making them suitable for year-round enjoyment. A robust rosé can pair beautifully with hearty winter dishes like roasted poultry or creamy pasta, while a lighter rosé might complement springtime salads or seafood.

The versatility of rosé makes it a great choice for any season.

Myth 3: rosé is always sweet

Many people associate rosé with sweetness, perhaps because some of the most famous rosés, like White Zinfandel, are on the sweeter side. However, rosé wines range widely in flavour, from bone dry to sweet.

The sweetness of a rosé depends on the grape varieties used and the winemaking process. French rosés from Provence, for instance, are typically dry with notes of red fruit, citrus and herbs.

Understanding that rosé can be dry or sweet opens up a world of possibilities for pairing and enjoying this diverse wine.

Myth 4: rosé is low-quality wine

Rosé often gets an undeserved reputation as a "cheap" or "low-quality" wine, perhaps due to its relatively recent surge in popularity and the abundance of inexpensive bottles on the market.

However, many rosés are crafted with the same level of care and expertise as fine red or white wines. Regions like Provence in France and Navarra in Spain are renowned for producing high-quality rosé wines that can rival some of the best reds and whites in complexity and elegance.

It’s important not to judge a rosé solely by its price or popularity but to explore the many excellent options available.

Myth 5: rosé is a feminine wine

The notion that rosé is a "feminine" wine, preferred mainly by women, is a stereotype that deserves to be dispelled. This gendered perception of rosé is outdated and ignores the broad appeal of the wine.

Rosé’s appeal lies in its versatility and variety, making it a favourite for all wine lovers, regardless of gender. Many sommeliers and wine critics, regardless of gender, praise rosé for its unique ability to pair with a wide range of foods and its refreshing qualities.

In debunking these myths, it’s essential to highlight some outstanding rosés that exemplify the diversity and quality within this category. Château du Gourdon 921 Coq Rosé offers a vibrant expression of strawberry and watermelon with a crisp, refreshing acidity, making it a versatile choice for any occasion.

De la Croix Éloge Rosé, with its delicate floral aromas and clean, mineral finish, is a prime example of the elegance that Provençal rosés can achieve. If you’re seeking something with a touch of sparkle, Villa Degli Olmi Corte dei Rovi Prosecco Rosé Extra Dry combines lively bubbles with notes of red berries and a creamy texture, perfect for an aperitif or a celebratory toast.

For a richer, more complex rosé, Duca delle Corone Primitivo Salento Rosato 2023 captivates with its lush fruit flavours and a savoury edge that reflects its Puglian roots.

Finally, Bastide de Margui 1784 Rosé 2023 stands out with its blend of ripe tropical fruits, subtle spices and a hint of vanilla, all balanced by a refreshing acidity – showcasing the potential for rosé to be both luxurious and nuanced.

Each of these wines not only dispels the common misconceptions about rosé but also offers a unique drinking experience that proves why this style of wine has earned its rightful place in the spotlight.