Six Nations fixtures & odds February 2nd | 8:00pm Home Draw Away France FRA 8/13 22/1 6/4 Ireland IRL February 3rd | 2:15pm Home Draw Away Italy ITA 6/1 40/1 1/10 England ENG February 3rd | 4:45pm Home Draw Away Wales WAL 8/11 22/1 6/5 Scotland SCO

Six Nations betting: Crunch curtain-raiser The 2024 Six Nations gets underway on Friday, February 2 with a potential title-decider when defending champions Ireland travel to Marseille to face France. The two nations occupy the top two spots in the outright market on and the winner of that clash at Stade Velodrome will be well placed to go on and win the tournament. The opening weekend of the Six Nations wraps up on Saturday, February 3 with Italy hosting England in Rome at 2.15pm, before Wales and Scotland collide at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 4.45pm. The 2024 Six Nations runs until Saturday, March 16, concluding with the usual ‘Super Saturday’ schedule when all six teams are in action.

Six Nations outright odds: France the bookies' choice France start the tournament as marginal favourites on to claim their seventh Six Nations title overall and second in the last three years having been Grand Slam champion in 2022. Les Bleus have got the nod from bookmakers over title holders Ireland largely due to having home advantage for the crunch encounter with Andy Farrell’s men. France, who won’t be able to play their home games in Paris as the Stade de France undergoes work to prepare for this summer’s Olympics, are a general 5/4 chance, with Ireland a best-price of 13/8. Those two are quite a way ahead of England in the outright market as Steve Borthwick’s men attempt to win a first Six Nations since 2020. The Red Rose have some momentum after reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup last autumn, while Jamie George will captain the team in the absence of regular skipper Owen Farrell. Scotland are chasing their first-ever Six Nations title – they won the final Five Nations in 1999 before the tournament was expanded. Wales have won six Six Nations titles but are considered outsiders by firms as the national team goes through a period of transition. Losing top winger Louis Rees-Zammit to the NFL weeks before the tournament won’t help Warren Gatland’s preparations. Italy are the biggest price of the lot having never finished higher than fourth in the competition’s history.

There’s been a Grand Slam winner of the Six Nations in each of the last two years and in four of the last six editions of the tournament. But most bookmakers have gone odds-on with there being no Grand Slam winner this year, despite recent history and 13 of the 23 champions since the competition expanded to six teams having completed the Grand Slam. France and Ireland are next in the market and the winner of their round one clash in Marseille will likely see their Grand Slam odds cut significantly.

The Triple Crown is the title contested by the four founders of the original Home Nations tournament – England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Ireland are the favourites to win their third Triple Crown in a row and a record-extending eighth of the Six Nations era, topping the market ahead of no winner. The last time no one claimed the Triple Crown was back in 2017 with the last six editions of the tournament producing a winner. England are next in the market to win a sixth Six Nations Triple Crown, while Wales and Scotland both enter the tournament at double-figure prices to claim the honour.

Itay have picked up the Wooden Spoon – the unwanted prize bestowed to the team that finishes in last place in the Six Nations table – in each of the last eight years. It’s therefore no surprise to see them odds-on to maintain that streak in 2024. The Azzurri are under new management with Gonzalo Quesada replacing Kieran Crowley as head coach after the World Cup, but the former Argentina fly-half faces an uphill battle to snap Italy’s streak with three of their five games taking place away from Rome. Wales are next in the Six Nations odds to finish bottom for the first time since 2003, just ahead of Scotland, who were the last team to collect the Wooden Spoon in 2015 before Italy became its custodians.

