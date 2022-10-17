The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
The latest Six Nations odds are detailed below with the best prices on matches and the outright markets from rugby betting sites, including the winner, Grand Slam, Triple Crown and to finish bottom markets.
The 2024 Six Nations gets underway on Friday, February 2 with a potential title-decider when defending champions Ireland travel to Marseille to face France.
The two nations occupy the top two spots in the outright market on betting sites and the winner of that clash at Stade Velodrome will be well placed to go on and win the tournament.
The opening weekend of the Six Nations wraps up on Saturday, February 3 with Italy hosting England in Rome at 2.15pm, before Wales and Scotland collide at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 4.45pm.
The 2024 Six Nations runs until Saturday, March 16, concluding with the usual ‘Super Saturday’ schedule when all six teams are in action.
Six Nations outright odds: France the bookies' choice
France start the tournament as marginal favourites on betting apps to claim their seventh Six Nations title overall and second in the last three years having been Grand Slam champion in 2022.
Les Bleus have got the nod from bookmakers over title holders Ireland largely due to having home advantage for the crunch encounter with Andy Farrell’s men.
France, who won’t be able to play their home games in Paris as the Stade de France undergoes work to prepare for this summer’s Olympics, are a general 5/4 chance, with Ireland a best-price of 13/8.
Those two are quite a way ahead of England in the outright market as Steve Borthwick’s men attempt to win a first Six Nations since 2020. The Red Rose have some momentum after reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup last autumn, while Jamie George will captain the team in the absence of regular skipper Owen Farrell.
Scotland are chasing their first-ever Six Nations title – they won the final Five Nations in 1999 before the tournament was expanded.
Wales have won six Six Nations titles but are considered outsiders by firms as the national team goes through a period of transition. Losing top winger Louis Rees-Zammit to the NFL weeks before the tournament won’t help Warren Gatland’s preparations.
Italy are the biggest price of the lot having never finished higher than fourth in the competition’s history.
There’s been a Grand Slam winner of the Six Nations in each of the last two years and in four of the last six editions of the tournament.
But most bookmakers have gone odds-on with there being no Grand Slam winner this year, despite recent history and 13 of the 23 champions since the competition expanded to six teams having completed the Grand Slam.
France and Ireland are next in the market and the winner of their round one clash in Marseille will likely see their Grand Slam odds cut significantly.
Itay have picked up the Wooden Spoon – the unwanted prize bestowed to the team that finishes in last place in the Six Nations table – in each of the last eight years. It’s therefore no surprise to see them odds-on to maintain that streak in 2024.
The Azzurri are under new management with Gonzalo Quesada replacing Kieran Crowley as head coach after the World Cup, but the former Argentina fly-half faces an uphill battle to snap Italy’s streak with three of their five games taking place away from Rome.
Wales are next in the Six Nations odds to finish bottom for the first time since 2003, just ahead of Scotland, who were the last team to collect the Wooden Spoon in 2015 before Italy became its custodians.
FAQ
A Six Nations Grand Slam is achieved when one team beats all five of the other sides in that year's competition. Ireland completed the Grand Slam in 2023, the 13th time a nation has achieved the feat since the tournament expanded to six countries in 2000.
Ireland won their fifth Six Nations title in 2023, topping the table by seven points from runners-up and defending champions France. Ireland also completed a fourth Grand Slam in 2023 and won the Triple Crown for a 13th time.
The 2024 Six Nations gets underway on Friday, February 2 when tournament favourites France take on reigning champions Ireland in Marseille. The tournament concludes on Saturday, March 16 with all six teams in action on what's traditionally dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.
The Six Nations has a league format with the team top of the table after five rounds crowned champions. Teams get four points for a win, two for a draw and zero for a loss. There’s also one bonus point for scoring over four tries in a game and a losing bonus point for losing by seven points or fewer.
BBC and ITV hold the rights to broadcast the Six Nations in the UK. The broadcasters split the fixtures up with ITV showing every France, England, Ireland and Italy home game, while the BBC show Wales and Scotland’s home matches.
France are marginal favourites with rugby betting sites to win the 2024 Six Nations. Les Bleus are a consensus 5/4 chance, with Ireland 13/8 to win back-to-back titles for only the second time in Six Nations history. England are next in the betting at 6/1.
