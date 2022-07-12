Calling all deal hunters: Amazon Prime Day is officially here. Despite early Prime Day deals dropping since 21 June, now is the time for the main event (and the biggest discounts).

The two-day sale bonanza offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech. We’re sourcing the best deals across everything from home appliances and Apple products to fitness buys and alcohol.

Given it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices and we’ve found a smart device bundle that will really level up your home.

Taking the stress out of the mammoth sales saga, our crack team of shopping experts are tracking the best offers as soon as they land. To find out how to buy a Ring video doorbell and Echo show 5 with a big saving, then keep reading below.

Ring video doorbell wired + Echo show 5, 2nd gen: Was £124.98, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon is bundling the wired version of its Ring doorbell with an Echo show 5 smart display, meaning you get everything you need to enable video calling with whoever rocks up to your front door.

Setting things up is simple, requiring basic DIY skills to remove your old doorbell and pop the Ring video doorbell in its place.

Once installed, your old ding-a-ling chime will stop working, but your phone and any Alexa devices around your house (such as the bundled Echo show 5) will simultaneously alert you to any visitors. They can even remember visitors’ faces and names to let you know who’s popping by.

