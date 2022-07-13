Calling all budding chefs – if there’s one deal you need to hear about today, it’s that this Tefal deep fat fryer is currently more than half price, thanks to Prime Day.

Amazon’s two-day sale event is the perfect time to bag a bargain on everything from tech, TVs, gaming and laptops, to fitness, alcohol and, of course, kitchen appliances. But you need to be quick, as the sale ends at midnight tonight.

When it comes to the shopping bonanza, it pays to opt for products that come recommended by our crack team of testers. And this Tefal oleoclean pro model is so impressive, it took the top spot in our review of the best deep fat fryers.

If you want to deep fry like a pro, read on for everything there is to know about the appliance, including how it seriously impressed our writer and why you need it in your kitchen.

Tefal oleoclean pro FR804040: Was £164.99, now £72.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a good reason why the Tefal took top spot in our review of the best deep fat fryers (Amazon)

Whether you’re looking to make triple-fried chips, choc-dipped churros or sugar-coated doughnuts, there’s no appliance that will help you do it better than this Tefal. Taking the top spot in our review of the best deep fat fryers, our tester noted that it’s a “powerful, fast-heating” fryer. It uses “a unique system to drain, clean and store oil after use, so there’s no food debris floating around for the next time you use it”, they added.

With a 3l capacity, it’s on the large side, but the advantage of this is that “there’s a generous, wide basket, huge viewing window and plenty of room for food to float around”, so you’ll have “no clumping of bhaji batter or unevenly cooked chips”.

Importantly, our tester found that it was “so easy to empty the oil”, and the “clean-up in this model was by far the best, with the removable tank making life so much easier”. It’s a “serious piece of frying kit”, and if you need it in your kitchen appliance bounty, it’s currently more than half price, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. There really is no batter time to invest (pardon the pun).

