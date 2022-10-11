Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wait is over. Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is here.

The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza will run until midnight on Wednesday (12 October) and offers the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain on everything from tech, laptops and gaming to home appliances, household essentials and so much more.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

Where big-name brands are concerned, true to form, Amazon has gone large, offering some seriously impressive deals and discounts on the likes of Shark, Ninja, Olaplex, Lego, Apple, Fitbit, ghd and, of course, Amazon’s own-brand gadgets.

The 48-hour event can feel a little overwhelming, but our crack team of deal-hunters will be providing minute-by-minute coverage, to help you discover the best bargains. Keep reading to discover nothing but the crème de la crème.

Read more:

Apple iPhone 13 pro max: Was £1,549, now £1,379, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Looking to upgrade your iPhone during the Prime Early Access Sale? Amazon has just discounted the price of Apple’s premium iPhone 13 pro max from last year. While it’s only a modest saving, it’s more than a miracle for the tech giant, which has a notorious allergy to big-ticket sales events.

The iPhone 13 pro max has a large 6.7in OLED screen, perfect for watching films while you’re on the go, or editing photos and videos. “The swathe of photographic improvements alone is worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors, but there’s plenty more under the hood,” our tester said in our review of the handset. The iPhone’s first 120Hz display is another highlight.

Buy now

Lego 42137 technic formula E porsche: Was £44.99, now £26.76, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas presents and Lego’s technic range is the perfect place to start. With 40 per cent off this Formula E Porsche racing car, it’s the ideal gift for young petrolheads. The buildable car is a replica of the real-life racing car and comes complete with sponsor logos. For further immersion in the racing world, kids can download the Lego technic AR app to scan the pull-back car and watch it compete on a racetrack of their choice.

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius XL 2in1 YV970840 air fryer: Was £284.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Make life easier in the kitchen with Tefal’s nifty air fryer. Not only will it use far less energy than your cooker, the kitchen appliance will also help rustle up healthier meals in half the time. Its six-portion capacity makes it a great option for families and large households while the one-pot cooking design means you can make everything from stir-frys to paellas, curries, or casseroles. And when you’re feeling peckish between meals, the actifry’s snacking tray helps create nuggets, chips, and more. Right now, you can save nearly 50 per cent on the appliance.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED with ‘Lego Harry Potter’: Was £344.98, now £291.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Searching for a deal on the best version of the Nintendo Switch to date? Amazon has come to the rescue during its Prime Day extravaganza. The bundle contains the all-new console, along with Lego Harry Potter Collectionfor just over £290. Dare we say it, this will make a little one extremely happy on Christmas morning. What’s more, the bundle is at its cheapest ever price. You can’t argue with that.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ103UKGB: Was £319.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark )

The dark blue iteration of this Shark Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner has anti hair wrap technology that removes hair from the brush roll as you go whilst LED headlights spotlight any hidden dust. It is currently on sale with £250 off and has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, as well as turning into a handheld vacuum for harder-to-reach areas and furniture. With two floor modes, it’s great for carpets and hard floors. Although we haven’t tried this exact model, we have tested another Shark cordless vacuum and our reviewer said the anti hair wrap technology was a “tidy trump card”.

Buy now

Fitbit versa 3: Was £199.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Fitbit)

The Fitbit Versa range is the company’s “mass appeal smartwatch” and it offers almost everything you’d want out of an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. While a new Versa 4 has recently launched, it’s the versa 3 that’s on sale. “Although the Versa 3 definitely has its main focus on the fitness market, there’s also heavy investment in general wellness, through ECG, sleep and blood oxygen saturation sensors,” our writer said in their round-up of the best Fitbit devices. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life.”

Buy now

iRobot roomba s9+ robot vacuum cleaner: Was £1,499.99, now £969, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best robot vacuums, the iRobot roomba s9+ is a much-loved gadget here at IndyBest. With a whopping saving of £530, if you were in two minds about investing before, the Prime Day sale is the perfect time to take the plunge. Our tester found it “hard to fault”, praising it for being “powerful” and able to clean every floor in their home. For a device that gets “the job done brilliantly”, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Fitbit inspire 2: Was £89.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Fitbit)

A slim and comfortable health tracker, the Fitbit inspire 2 appears in our list of the best Fitbit devices, can be worn 24/7 to monitor your heart rate around the clock and measure your sleep quality over time. It has automatic activity tracking, meaning you can go running or walking with it and see your progress logged in the Fitbit app. Plus, it has a 10-day battery life. The Fitbit app can also track calorie burn and other health metrics, to bring you insights into your overall fitness.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to savings on Apple products, Amazon’s sale offers the perfect time to upgrade your tech. If it’s earbuds you’re after, listen up because the AirPods pro earbuds are just £189. When we reviewed the Airpods pro, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals”, with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise.

Buy now

Foreo UFO mini smart mask treatment device: Was £115, now £65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Foreo is the beauty-tech brand to know, its face lift device featured in our review of the best facial massage tools and we’ve raved about the cleansing brush too. Owing to the brand’s reputation, naturally, we jumped at the 40 per cent saving on this LED mask. It works by using heat to open your pores and helps the face mask work even harder, while the RGB LED light is said to tackle signs of tiredness and ageing. A hardworking high-tech device for just £65? Sign us up.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With the imminent launch of the 5th gen Echo dot (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk), Amazon has discounted last year’s 4th gen Echo dot smart speaker by a massive 60 per cent, saving you £30. The device found its way onto our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our writer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab S7 FE, wifi and cellular, 64GB: Was £589, now £509, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy tab S7 FE has a £80 discount in the Prime Early Access Sale right now. The fan edition tablet has a massive 12.4in display and is 5G compatible. It’s similar to the Samsung flagship S7 tablet from last year, but it has a regular LCD screen instead of an OLED one, as well as a slightly older processor, but still offers good value.

“The excellent design and great build quality give it a premium feel,” our writer said in their review. “Battery life is exceptional and the inclusion of the S Pen stylus in the box adds to the value. While the processor isn’t quite up to the most demanding games, for most everyday tasks, it excels and, thanks to that screen, looks tremendous while it’s doing them.”

Buy now

Microsoft Surface laptop studio: Was £2,479, now £1,989, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Surface laptop studio is a monster of a Windows laptop with an articulated design that enables you to pull the touchscreen towards you, like a graphics tablet. In our review, our tester said: “It’s a creativity-focused portable with tonnes of processing power, enough memory to juggle enormous media files without breaking a sweat, and a stunning 120Hz display that feels more fluid and responsive than most other screens we’ve tested.” A specialist machine for stylus-wielding creative professionals who want to stand out from the MacBook crowd, the Surface laptop studio has almost £500 off in the sale.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The mid-range Kindle paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle devices Amazon has ever made, and the 2021 model currently has 27 per cent off in the Prime Early Access Sale. It features a large 6.8in screen, smaller bezels, an adjustable warm light, increased LED backlighting for more-even illumination and USB-C charging. In our review of the device, our writer said “the all-new Kindle paperwhite is the best Kindle Amazon has made, narrowing the feature gap between the mid-range Kindle paperwhite and the high-end Kindle oasis enough that we can’t recommend the most expensive Kindle over the newest one.”

Buy now

Furbo dog camera: Was £245, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Furbo)

If you’re looking for a way to keep an eye on your four-legged friend while you’re out and about, this Furbo device took the top spot in our review of the best pet cameras. Our writer praised it for being a “neatly built machine with good design”. The lid releases dog treats, but it’s “secure enough to prevent canine interference but easy enough to be removed by humans”. It features an “effective 1080px HD camera and good two-way audio”, which “means you can see and hear clearly, even in darkened rooms, though night vision is monochrome only”.

Buy now

Xbox series S certified refurbished: Was £229.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Xbox series S would typically set you back £249.99, and while this is a refurbished unit, it will save you £50. If you’re put off by the fact it’s a like-new device, you can rest assured, because it’s been put through a rigorous certification process – refurbished to original specifications for electric performance and tested to confirm it’s working properly and inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality. If you need more persuasion, the Xbox series S landed a spot in our guide to the best consoles, so you can trust that it’s a high-performing gaming device.

Buy now

CeraVe hydrating cleanser: Was £8.79, now £6.67, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you could do with supercharging your skincare regime, you’ll be glad to know Amazon has slashed the price of CeraVe products. This hydrating cleanser took the top spot in our review of the best Cerave products, and our tester noted that it’s “perfect for using first thing in the morning, as it instantly softens skin and leaves you feeling refreshed”. It also “feels soothing on the skin and won’t exacerbate any irritation”, making it an ideal go-to during breakouts.

Buy now

Echo buds, 2nd gen: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Sure, everyone and their dog has a pair of wireless earbuds now, but they’re not exactly the most affordable option – we’re looking at you, AirPods pro. The Amazon Echo buds with Alexa usually cost £129.99, but Amazon’s whacked them down to £79.99. They’re smaller and more lightweight than the previous model, feature active noise cancellation, and they can be controlled by your voice with Alexa. There’s also a wireless chargeable case, which is always handy.

Buy now

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Revlon)

Searching for a Dyson airwrap deal? Take it from us, your veteran sale shoppers, you’re unlikely to find one. But Revlon’s one-step dryer is the perfect dupe. It landed a spot in our review of the best hot brushes, thanks to its “affordability and the oodles of volume it delivers”. With a whopping 40 per cent saving, it’s time to snap it up and call off the airwrap deal search.

Buy now

Huawei matebook D16: Was £999.99, now £899.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s £100 off the newest 16in laptop from Huawei in the Prime Day Early Access Sale. Packing the latest 12th-generation Core i7 processor, a generous 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, it’s a super-fast and performance-focused portable that can handle high workloads and even some light gaming.

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you only want the latest and greatest bits of tech, you’ll want to hear about this deal on the 2022 entry-level Fire 7 tablet. Released in May, it’s already been discounted by 42 per cent in the Early Access Sale. It’s the first of Amazon’s Fire tablets to run on the company’s new Fire OS8 operating system. It boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours and also features a 30 per cent faster quad-core processor. It also has Alexa built in, so you can use the Amazon voice assistant just as you would on other devices.

Buy now

Ninja foodi zerostick five-piece cookware pan set: Was £200, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to replace your old saucepan set, now’s your chance, as Ninja’s bestselling three-piece cookware set is reduced by 25 per cent in the Prime Early Access Sale. Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best saucepan sets, our reviewer said: “It’s the closest we’ve come to cooking with our eyes closed.” Complete with three saucepans – 16cm, 18cm and 20cm – all feature heat-tempered glass lids and have a chip-, flake- and peel-resistant finish. Touted to be durable and long lasting, the pans are suitable for all hob types, including induction.

Buy now

Ring stick up cam battery, 3rd gen, 2019, pack of four: Was £359.96, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The current-generation Ring stick up cam is a security camera that can be mounted onto flat surfaces indoors or outdoors. This model doesn’t have to be plugged in, so it’s particularly versatile. You get real-time notifications whenever motion is detected and there’s a two-way microphone and speaker. In our review of the device, our writer said “the quality of footage is excellent and the motion detection works as you’d want it to”. You save £159.97 with this deal on a pack of four battery-powered stick up cams.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress, double: Was £999, now £549.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of our go-to mattress brands, we’ve already done a thorough review of the double-size Simba hybrid mattress – and it’s safe to say we were impressed. “The Simba hybrid mattress is one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges,” shared our tester. They recommended it for “medium-firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back-pain sufferers and people who get hot at night”. And now, with an impressive 45 per cent saving, you’re sure to like it even more.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s flagship Fire TV stick max currently has 27 per cent off in this Early Access deal. It’s 40 per cent faster than the OG Fire TV stick 4K (was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk), so apps load faster and everything feels smoother. In fact, this is something our writer was particularly impressed with when they featured it in our guide to the best streaming devices. They said. “We found that older generations of Fire TV sticks were underpowered – apps would stutter and navigation would often lag and feel unresponsive – but the latest version of the device addresses these problems with an improved processor and more efficient software.”

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius XL two-in-one YV970840 air fryer: Was £219.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Make life easier in the kitchen with Tefal’s nifty air fryer. Not only will it use far less energy than your usual cooker, but the kitchen appliance will also help rustle up healthier meals in half the time. Its six-portion capacity makes it a great option for families and large households while the one-pot cooking design means you can make everything from stir frys and paellas to currys or casseroles. And when you’re feeling peckish between meals, the actifry’s snacking tray helps create nuggets, chips and more. Right now, you can save 25 per cent on the appliance.

Buy now

Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 electric multi cooker: Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Thanks to the Prime Early Access Sale, you can save nearly 40 per cent on Instant Pot’s famed 11-in-1 electric multi cooker. In our review of the kitchen appliance, our tester said they loved the results from the pro crisp. Praising the durable stainless-steel pot, “the intuitive and easy to use control panel” and the quick pressure time. They added that the tall and compact design is perfect for smaller spaces. It works as (deep breath now) an air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, roaster, mini grill, oven and grill. Plus, the do-it-all appliance also remembers the settings from the last use, so there’s no need to reprogram it every time.

Buy now

Crocs unisex baya clog: Was £28, now £18.02, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Love them or loathe them, Crocs are back. Perhaps the most practical fashion fad, the rubber clogs are designed with comfort in mind. Durable, lightweight and waterproof, the shoes are a steal at just £18 during the Prime Early Access Sale. In our Crocs review, our tester said: “Crafted from a soft rubber-like material and the company’s own “Croslite” technology, the shoes promise to mould to your feet – and that they did. Combine this with the heel strap for a more secure fit, and ventilation ports, and we can see why they’ve become a staple of off-duty style.”

Buy now

