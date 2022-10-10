Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is underway, and if you’ve been waiting to pick up an Apple Watch on the cheap, now’s your chance. Amazon has just dropped a deal on the Apple Watch series 7.

There are thousands of discounts on tech, TVs and home appliances , with more being slashed across the two-day shopping event all the time, and we’ve already spotted a tasty deal on last year’s flagship Apple Watch.

While the series 7 isn’t Apple’s latest smartwatch, we aren’t expecting to see any deals on the Apple Watch series 8 or Apple Watch ultra until next year at the earliest, seeing as both fitness trackers have only just launched.

However, with this deal, you’ll be able to get the series 7 for £70 less than usual. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but for a company that rarely participates in big-ticket sales events such as Prime Day, an 11 per cent saving is a very big deal indeed.

This specific model of the Apple Watch series 7 comes with GPS and cellular, so you’ll be able to use it outdoors, even if you’ve left your iPhone at home. It features a 41mm display and comes with a graphite aluminium case and a graphite Milanese wrist band. Intrigued? We’ve outlined how you can get your wrists on the deal.

Apple Watch series 7, GPS and cellular, 45mm graphite case with a graphite Milanese loop: Was £649, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

The Apple Watch series 7 is a spectacular smartwatch, with the wearable topping our round-up of the best smartwatches. Featuring a stylish design, intuitive software and huge breadth of abilities, from exercise and sleep tracking, to music playback, heart-rate notifications, fall detection and more, the series 7 can do more than just tell the time.

“There’s peace of mind knowing that the watch is more robust than before, and that the battery will recharge faster than ever. And the Apple watch remains a remarkably advanced wearable when it comes to health and fitness metrics,” our writer said in their review of the device.

This specific deal features the Watch series 7 with a graphite aluminium case and a graphite Milanese band, but you can also get the 41mm watch with a silver stainless-steel case and a silver Milanese loop, again with a £70 discount (was £649, now £579, Amazon.co.uk).

If you want something a little cheaper, the Apple Watch series 7 with GPS and wifi (no LTE) is also on sale. It comes in the 45mm size and has a product red colourway and features a product red sports band (was £399, now £369, Amazon.co.uk).

