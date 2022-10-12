Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon’s two-day sale event is back with a bang, and much earlier than expected. Usually taking place in the summer, Amazon Prime Day – or APD for those who love the lingo – has happened not once but twice this year, and we couldn’t be happier.

Officially titled Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, we’re now on day two of the event, bringing bargains on everything from tech and TVs to household essentials and, of course, kitchen appliances. But you need to be quick, as the sale will end by midnight tonight.

When it comes to the shopping bonanza, it pays to opt for products that come recommended by our crack team of testers. And this Tefal oleoclean pro model is so impressive, it took the top spot in our review of the best deep fat fryers, which is no easy feat.

So, if you want to deep fry like a pro, love crunchy churros, just right chips, scotch eggs and much more, you may not want (or need) to look anywhere else.

Read on below for everything there is to know about the appliance, including how it seriously impressed our writer and why you need it in your kitchen.

Tefal oleoclean pro FR804040: Was £164.99, now £111, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you’re looking to make triple-fried chips, choc-dipped churros or sugar-coated doughnuts, this Tefal deep fat fryer is more than up to the task.

Taking the top spot in our review of the best deep fat fryers, our tester noted that it’s a “powerful, fast-heating” fryer, adding that it uses “a unique system to drain, clean and store oil after use, so there’s no food debris floating around for the next time you use it”.

With a 3l capacity, it’s on the large side, but the advantage of this is “there’s a generous, wide basket, huge viewing window and plenty of room for food to float around”, so you’ll have “no clumping of bhaji batter or unevenly cooked chips”.

Importantly, our tester also found it was “so easy to empty the oil”, and the “clean-up in this model was by far the best, with the removable tank making life so much easier”. It’s a “serious piece of frying kit”, and if you need it in your kitchen appliance bounty, it currently has a third off, thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2. There really is no ‘batter’ time to invest (pardon the pun).

