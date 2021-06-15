10 things the IndyBest team will be buying on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost here, and what a day it’s shaping up to be.

Whether you’re after the best tech deals, the latest in home appliances, goods from big-name brands like Apple or even Amazon’s very own devices, Prime Day is always a veritable treasure trove of offers you won’t want to miss.

But with literally thousands of discounts up for grabs across 21 and 22 June, how do you know which ones are worth your time?

For starters, you can follow our Amazon Prime Day live blog, which we’re constantly updating with the latest info, early deals and insider tips.

But for more inspiration, keep scrolling to see the list of items our IndyBest editors have got their eye on for the big day itself. Hey, if people who shop for a living are going to pick them up, they’re probably going to be popular…

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Amazon Echo buds: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Eleanor Jones (Executive editor)

I’ve been toying with investing in AirPods for years, but even with the great promotional prices we often report on, I found the idea of spending up to £200 on something I’m highly likely to misplace or forget to charge a little hard to swallow (this is, to be clear, is a criticism of me and my scatterbrain, rather than the product itself). However, we’ve just spotted that Amazon’s Echo buds, which still win points for comfort, style and reliability, are already at their lowest price ever, so I’m going to dip my toe into the world of wireless earbuds with these instead. I also bought something through a small business yesterday, so am saving my £10 Prime Day credit for a matching Echo show.

Buy now

Bollinger special cuvée champagne, 75cl: Was £43, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Emma Henderson (IndyBest editor)

With a kitchen full of gadgets, from coffee machines to a toastie maker, there’s little space on the worktop for anything else. And the same goes for the rest of the flat, so when it comes to hunting for a good deal during Amazon Prime Day, it needs to be consumable – something I can enjoy and then recycle.

Although not a regular champagne drinker, I’m always keen to find a corker of a bottle like this Bollinger for under £35. It features in our list of the best champagnes, where our reviewer said: "Apple and pear flavours combine with floral and spice notes and undertones of walnuts and honey to make a rich, delightful and long-lasting drink." Usually, I’d look for something under £30, but it’s rare to see such a good discount on a bottle like this, so it will be saved for a special occasion.

Buy now

Ellie Fry (Deputy editor)

(Amazon)

Unlike most people, my skincare and make-up collection has grown by the bucket load during the pandemic. I’m lucky enough to receive samples of newly launched products from an array of brands as part of my job, but I’ve also personally invested more into my collection as months of lockdown gave me room to experiment with new routines. But more products mean more storage, and Amazon is my go-to for nifty solutions that are as practical as they are aesthetically pleasing. I’ve got my eye on this cute beauty organiser to help declutter my collection.

I like that the design isn’t purely acrylic like many other options, and the handle makes it perfect to move from bedroom to bathroom, for example. The top display will be ideal for showcasing my favourite products, while the drawers will be useful for smaller items I don’t reach for as often. If you’ve yet to tap into the world of fashion and beauty on Amazon, you may be surprised at its offering. We’ve got all the details on what Prime Day clothing deals to expect in our guide.

Buy now

St Tropez fake tan express gel: Was £33, now £18.45, Amazon.co.uk

Eva Waite-Taylor (IndyBest writer)

(Amazon)

Ever since January I’ve gotten a little bit obsessed with my fake tan routine, with Thursday nights reserved for my weekly trip to Barbados (aka, my favourite bottle). While the Bondi Sands liquid gold (was £14.99, now £7.87, Amazon.co.uk) is a go-to, I’ve been eager to try the St Tropez self tan express gel for a while. The only problem is the £33 price tag is slightly out of budget. But having just spotted it’s been reduced by 40 per cent, I’ve added it straight to my basket and cannot wait to give it a try.

Buy now

Fitbit charge 4: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

Steve Hogarty (IndyBest writer)

(Amazon)

I’m one of those on-again, off-again runners. For half the year I’m bounding up and down canal paths and breaking personal bests, and for the remaining six months I’m eating leftover curry on the sofa in front of Line of Duty, trying not to make eye contact with my neglected trainers.

One tried-and-tested technique I use for regaining motivation is to buy a fitness gadget. Last time I lapsed I bought a year’s subscription to Strava – this year it will be a new Fitbit. The new charge 4 has built-in GPS and contactless payment, so you can leave your phone at home and still pop into a Tesco Extra for a Lucozade on the way back. That’s great for runners who don’t like carrying too much stuff around with them, though I do still bring my phone with me for podcasts and Spotify — the Fitbit can’t store music. The charge 4 has £30 off ahead of Prime Day 2021, which means I’m quickly running out of excuses not to start running again.

Buy now

Whitley Neill handcrafted rhubarb and ginger gin glass gift pack: Was £31.77, Now £23.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Eleanor Magill (Freelancer)

I’m a sucker for anything rhubarb, and even more of a sucker for anything gin flavoured. Whitley Neill is one of my favourites when ordering a G&T at the bar, and, especially with this hot weather, I like to go for something a little fruity. This gift set is so handy, and it’s always useful to have another gin goblet in your cupboard. I’ll buy one for myself and one as a backup present for last-minute forgotten birthdays – gin is always a crowdpleaser.

Buy now

Revlon salon one-step brush: Was £59.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

Daisy Lester (Production journalist)

(Revlon)

Owing to my thick and long hair, it takes a while to blow dry and then even longer to style and de-frizz. Enter Revlon’s one-step hot brush. Working to dry and fashion your hair simultaneously, reviewers say it nearly halves the time it takes to style hair. It’s versatile, too, with the tool allowing for loose waves, volume or a sleek, straight look – there’s a reason why it went viral on Tiktok. If your purse doesn’t stretch to the coveted (and very expensive) Dyson airwrap (£499.99, Dyson.co.uk), Revlon’s is a great budget-friendly alternative – and it has 15 per cent off right now.

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius+ air fryer: Was £199, now £152.54, Amazon.co.uk

Tal Dekel-Daks (Audience lead)

(Amazon)

After seeing various delicious-looking TikToks of air fryer recipes ranging from perfectly crisp donuts to chips and veggies, I’m just about ready to hop on the air fryer train and try this year’s trendiest gadget for myself. This one from Tefal made it into our list of best air fryers, where our reviewer delighted in the machine’s self-stirring paddles, which, according to them, are “not to be sniffed at”. They also said: “Slightly smaller than its predecessor, this fryer can still feed a crowd and comes with nine presets and masses of great recipes on the app. But do note that it’s a hefty machine and there’s nowhere for the fat to drain away.”

Buy now

Kärcher 16332200 WV 2 plus window vac: Was £85.85, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Suzie McCracken (Senior production journalist)

(Amazon)

Buying an appliance just for one job is meant to be the ultimate no-no when you live in a tiny flat, but, for this price and with the accessory bundle, a Karcher window vac is on my shopping list. Why? Well, it’s actually not just for disgusting, city-centre windows (although it will do a fabulous job with those, especially in this sticky weather we’re having).

It’s also the perfect pal for cleaning your mirrors and shower. You simply spray cleaner onto the glass surface and rub in with the cleaning head, and then suck all the liquid straight off. No rinsing is required – a process which, in my house, results in water being sprayed into the bedroom. It’ll also be on hand should I knock over a cup of tea, sucking up any liquid straight from the floor, without the need for a month’s supply of tea towels.

Buy now

Auxmir magnifying make-up mirror: Was £16.99, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Lois Borny (Freelance)

Each and every time I sit in front of my full-length mirror to do my make-up, craning my neck and waiting for the inevitable wave of pins and needles to hit, I think the same thing – wouldn’t it be nice if I could actually sit upright on a chair, comfortably, and see what I’m doing, rather than shifting awkwardly and hoping that I’m somehow achieving a seamless foundation application.

After years of telling myself I don’t really need one, I think it’s finally time I invest in a dressing table mirror. Of course, it would be lovely to perch in front of a Hollywood-style vanity, but this one from Auxmir is all you really need to get the job done. It has two sides – one normal and one with a handy 10x magnification mirror – and rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to find just the right angle when applying your pout.

Buy now

