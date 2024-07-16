The Beats Studio Pro have fallen in price by £130 this Prime Day

Support truly

Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing, and the ecommerce giant is busy slashing prices on everything from wireless headphones to Apple devices, including one of my favourite pairs of headphones from Beats.

Having only launched last year, they’re the first pair of over-ear headphones that the Apple-owned company has launched in six years. Offering up a new transparency mode, much better adaptive active noise cancellation, spatial audio and lossless playback via USB-C, they’re now cheaper than ever.

Being discounted by a whopping £130, you can pick them up for just £219 this Amazon Prime Day. Earning a spot in my round-up of the best wireless headphones, alongside the Sony WH-1000xM5 (which are also on sale), this is how you can get the deal, and why I think they deserve to be in your cart.

Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones: Was £349.99, now £219.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

I reviewed these earlier this year, and loved how they sounded and felt on the ears. The only major thing I didn’t like were the headphones’ price. Thankfully, they’ve been sliced by a massive 37 per cent, taking them down to almost £200 for Prime Day.

Featuring a classic Beats design, they’ll work just as well with Android phones as they do Apple ones. “I love how these sound, and the active noise cancellation is very, very good,” I wrote in my review. “If you enjoy what Beats has to offer, I’d recommend these for the sheer audio prowess alone, and if you’re an Apple user, these are £200 cheaper than the AirPods Max.”

