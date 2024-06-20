Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether you’re a power tool pro or you’re finally getting around to deep cleaning the patio or tackling that repair, home improvement projects require the proper tools. Should you be looking for discounts on drills, sanders and more, you need to know about Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon’s biggest and most hyped-up sale of the year is just around the corner. Landing in July (the retailer is yet to unveil exactly when it will be), it saves shoppers big bucks on anything from TVs and coffee machines to beauty products and mattresses, the two-day event is not to be missed.

From lawn mowers and trimmers for garden pruning, to cordless drills, pressure washers and home and garden tool sets, Amazon has slashed the price of popular brands during past Prime events, (think Ryobi, Bosch and Karcher) and we’re hoping for the deals this year to be just as impressive.

While the sale is still a little way off yet, we’ll be highlighting the best deals across all major product categories so you can nail the sale. In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about power tool deals in the sale and the best deals you can snap up right now.

When will Prime Day power tool deals start?

While we don’t know the exact days that Amazon Prime Day will be held, we do know it will happen in July. What’s more, we can hazard a guess that it might kick off on Tuesday 9 July or the following week on Tuesday 16 July (judging by previous Prime Day sales). It would very likely begin at midnight on Tuesday and then stretch on for the next 48 hours.

Best early Prime Day power tools machine deals

If you can’t wait for Prime Day to fix that furniture or pressure clean that patio, we’ve rounded up some deals at you can shop now.

Black & Decker 55W mouse detail sander: Was £26.89, now £20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Black & Decker sander will smooth wood surfaces in small and tricky to reach spaces as it features a compact, teardrop shape. It’s billed for being lightweight and comfortable when in use, keep fatigue at bay, and comes complete with six sanding sheets. And, thanks to this discount at Amazon, is reduced by 26 per cent.

Bosch home and garden rotak 34R electric lawnmower: Was £269.99, now £191.20, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

If your lawnmower has given up on you, it’s time to replace it. Happily, Amazon has trimmed a decent 20 per cent off the price of this Bosch model. It’s battery-powered, with a power of 18V, and is designed for small and medium sized green spaces. Touted as a lightweight, and easy to maneuver option, it features grass combs for the best results along edges and walls. Snap it up with this discount and you can save nearly 30 per cent.

Kärcher K 2 power control home pressure washer: Was £149.99, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Kärcher )

Clean up with this discount on a Kärcher home pressure washer. With a maximum pressure of 110 bar (which refers to how powerful the stream of water is) it can be used for garden furniture, balconies or patios, as well as sprucing up mucky bicycles and garden tools. There’s a patio and deck detergent as well as a surface cleaner in the kit, which is reduced by 31 per cent. Or, opt for just the pressure washer with a 21 per cent discount.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, you will need to have a Prime membership in order to access the deals. This will cost £8.99 a month, or £95 if you want to pay for the first full year up-front. You will be able to cancel anytime and the first 30-day trial is free so long as this is your first time giving the membership a try. The membership also comes with quite a few benefits you may want to hold onto after the sale ends, such as gaining access to Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

