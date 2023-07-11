The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The viral Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm has more than 30 per cent off for Amazon Prime Day
It’s time to stock up on the bestselling skincare staple
Any regular IndyBest readers will be well equipped to bag a bargain this Amazon Prime Day. The two-day shopping bonanza sees prices slashed across coffee machines, cordless vacuum cleaners, printers, home appliances and much more. And it’s only just begun.
We’ve already seen some standout deals. Right now, the Apple Watch is at its lowest price ever, alongside AirPods Pro earbuds and a Ninja air fryer, proving this Prime Day is set to be a big one.
But, of course, as Prime Day is just getting started, we can expect to see some more stellar savings begin to seep through.
Next up, we’ve spied a 32 per cent discount on a bestselling skincare staple, and it’s beloved by our beauty experts here at IndyBest.
Of course, we’re talking about the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm. Just keep reading below for everything you need to know.
Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £28, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk
We’re long-term fans of this creamy cleansing balm, and we certainly aren’t the only ones, as it’s one of the brand’s bestsellers. It instantly removes make-up, moisturises the skin and leaves it feeling soft and supple, so, what’s not to love?
When putting it to the test, our beauty buff reviewer had only good things to say: “This rich balm is enriched with rose and mimosa wax, elderberry, omega and starflower oil and a host of essential oils. Combined, it boasts a fragrant aroma that adds to its luxurious appeal.
“It can be difficult to justify spending almost £50 on a product that will, quite literally, be washed down the drain, but there’s nothing not to love about its performance. It does a stellar job at removing every scrap of make-up in seconds, and the lovely texture is thick, but not sticky, soft but not greasy and skin feels refreshed immediately after, which we feel means you get more than your money’s worth.”
And now, with nearly a third off, you really can get more bang for your buck.
