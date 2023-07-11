Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Any regular IndyBest readers will be well equipped to bag a bargain this Amazon Prime Day. The two-day shopping bonanza sees prices slashed across coffee machines, cordless vacuum cleaners, printers, home appliances and much more. And it’s only just begun.

We’ve already seen some standout deals. Right now, the Apple Watch is at its lowest price ever, alongside AirPods Pro earbuds and a Ninja air fryer, proving this Prime Day is set to be a big one.

But, of course, as Prime Day is just getting started, we can expect to see some more stellar savings begin to seep through.

Next up, we’ve spied a 32 per cent discount on a bestselling skincare staple, and it’s beloved by our beauty experts here at IndyBest.

Of course, we’re talking about the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm. Just keep reading below for everything you need to know.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £28, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We’re long-term fans of this creamy cleansing balm, and we certainly aren’t the only ones, as it’s one of the brand’s bestsellers. It instantly removes make-up, moisturises the skin and leaves it feeling soft and supple, so, what’s not to love?

When putting it to the test, our beauty buff reviewer had only good things to say: “This rich balm is enriched with rose and mimosa wax, elderberry, omega and starflower oil and a host of essential oils. Combined, it boasts a fragrant aroma that adds to its luxurious appeal.

“It can be difficult to justify spending almost £50 on a product that will, quite literally, be washed down the drain, but there’s nothing not to love about its performance. It does a stellar job at removing every scrap of make-up in seconds, and the lovely texture is thick, but not sticky, soft but not greasy and skin feels refreshed immediately after, which we feel means you get more than your money’s worth.”

And now, with nearly a third off, you really can get more bang for your buck.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on cleansing balms and other skincare offers, try the below links:

Looking for more beauty bargains? Take a look at our guide to the best Prime Day skincare and make-up deals