Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Look alive deal hunters – the annual Amazon Prime Day sale is now running on full throttle, with savings to be had on TVs, tech, beauty, Apple devices and more.

Home appliances tend to see some of the steepest price reductions during the two-day event, so whether you need a new air fryer, coffee machine or clever new vacuum cleaner that makes light work of the hoovering, Prime Day is a wise time to shop.

Should a robot vacuum cleaner be on your Prime Day wishlist, you’ll be pleased to know that one of our favourite models, Eufy’s robovac 15C max, has been slashed by 55 per cent, which is a sparkling saving of more than £130.

This tried and tested model was also the best budget option in our review so now, when you add it to your basket with this Prime Day deal, you can feel very, very smug indeed. Here’s what you need to know.

Eufy robovac 15C max: Was £244, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The best budget robot vacuum cleaner in our review, the Eufy robovac 15C is a “great and relatively cheap robot vacuum cleaner”, according to our writer. It delivers “good suction for the price” and “handles dirt and dust on hardwood floors and medium-pile rugs with ease”, they added.

With a 600ml bin capacity and a small profile that enables it to reach underneath furniture, it also features sensors that “can tell when the robot moves from carpet to hard floors and adjusts the suction strength to suit the situation”, our tester explained.

The Eufy robovac 15C doesn’t have a mapping function which means that “it takes a little longer to clean”, but “the decent battery life means it eventually gets everywhere it needs to go”. The clever machine will do the household chores for you, making the £110 price tag more than worth it.

Looking for more discounts? Read our round-up of the best home appliance deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale