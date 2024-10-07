Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



With colder weather here, a heated airer for drying clothes indoors is likely at the top of your wishlist. Luckily, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (aka the retailer’s Prime Day sale) has just kicked off with stellar savings to be had.

Returning for its third year, the annual autumn event treats us to discounts on a bunch of home appliances (think Ninja air fryers and Shark cordless vacuums). When it comes to heated airers, brands such as DrySoon and Black+Decker are all heavily discounted.

Your warm-up to Black Friday, there are equally impressive savings on everything from beauty and TVs to dehumidifiers and Amazon’s own devices (see Kindles, Echo dot smart speakers, Fire TV sticks and more).

As for heated airers, we’ve spotted some impressive deals on some of our favourite models. Not only do they help clothes dry faster, but they also have the potential to reduce your household bills (tumble dryers can cost up to £1.55 to run whereas heated airers cost anywhere between 10p and 20p a day to run).

To save you browsing, we’re here to serve. From tried and tested models to affordable favourites, below, you can find the best heated airer deals in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Best heated airer deals to shop now

Black+Decker three-tier heated airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best heated clothes airers, Black+Decker’s model boasts a three-tiered design that can handle a full washing machine load of clothes. “The rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes over it fast and simple,” our tester said. Our reviewer also noted this model is quick to heat up and lightweight to manoeuvre around your home. Now, you can save nearly 30 per cent on the price, in time for winter.

Dry:Soon drying pod: Was £109.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dry:Soon )

This DrySoon model received a glowing review in our review of the best heated airers. “Setup-wise, it couldn’t be simpler, which is great if you’re lacking in the DIY skills department,” our tester said, adding: “It truly is compact, taking up less space than a coat rack, and it’s powerful.” There’s space for 12 items on hangers, while you can dry a mix of items, including smalls, as you can buy sock hangers or underwear hangers, too. Right now, you can save 14 per cent on the pod.

Beldray heated clothes airer: Was £58.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

OK, admittedly this isn’t the largest of savings. But it was named best value for money in our review of the best heated clothes airers, so it’s already a pocket-friendly model. Our writer said that it’s “capable of holding up to 15kg of washing across 18 heated bars”, adding that they liked that it can be “used with the wings extended or collapsed, so we could shorten the length if we only had a small load of washing to dry”. For less than £60, this is a great pick.

Uemusi portable clothes dryer: Was £89.99, now £71.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For a heated airer that doubles as a handy portable wardrobe, this is a great pick. With a cheerful 20 per cent off discount to sweeten the deal too. Adjustable layers mean you can hang garments of any size and the foldable nature makes it easy to store when not in use. The brand claims most clothes will be completely dry in as little as 30 minutes.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is a two-day event that provides Amazon Prime members early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to the Amazon Black Friday sale).

Held in October, the annual event tends to feature deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on the retailer’s bestselling own-brand tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

You’ve got just hours to wait until the sale kicks off, with Amazon confirming it will start at midnight on 8 October 2024 and conclude at 11.59pm on 9 October. This means you’ll have two full days to shop the Big Deal Days sale.

