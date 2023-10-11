Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Get ready to do some serious shopping because Amazon Prime Day has finally landed bringing with it thousands of savings on must-have items.

After a stellar day of savings yesterday, we’re now on day two of the sales bonanza, and the ecommerce giant is continuing to offer whopping discounts on everything from home appliances and tech to Apple products and Amazon devices.

But if you’re solely focused on buying things for the family, the good news is that there are plenty of great discounts to be had.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on essentials like wipes, bottles and nappies, need to kit out a nursery with newborn-friendly gadgets or want to get a head start on your child’s Christmas wishlist, the Prime Day sale should be your go-to destination when seeking out a bargain.

Follow live: The best Amazon Prime Day deals as they drop

Whatever you’re in the market for, you can rely on the IndyBest team to discover the biggest savings that are currently on offer. Keep reading for our pick of the best deals on all things baby, kids and parenting – you can thank us later.

Best baby and kids Prime Day deals

Mermaid Barbie doll: Was £35.99, now £13.76, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If your child is Barbie-obsessed, this mermaid doll is almost guaranteed to be a hit and, with 65 per cent off, what’s not to like? Aside from its fantastical looks, the doll is rather magic, as it comes with a water-activated light-up feature – simply dip her in water and watch her tail glimmer in a colourful light show. But that’s not all, it also comes with a bunch of accessories, including rainbow fins, a pearl-shaped bodice and princess tiara.

Buy now

Tommee Tippee groegg2: Was £28.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Offering peace of mind at a glance, this digital room thermometer changes colour with the temperature of a room, with a yellow glow signalling a safe temperature for children to sleep in. A great help when it comes to choosing what to dress your little one in at night, this is a must-have for all parents and, if you’re yet to invest, there’s currently an impressive 31 per cent off. What are you waiting for?

Buy now

Fisher-Price jumperoo baby bouncer: Was £119.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can snap up this popular baby bouncer for half price right now in the Prime Day sale. With lights, sounds and music, it gives your baby 360 degrees of fun with plenty of jungle friends to discover including some cheeky monkeys overhead. Its height can be adjusted easily to ensure your baby can keep bouncing as they grow and the legs unlock and fold for storage or portability.

Buy now

Lego 75968 Harry Potter 4 privet drive: Was £69.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One for fans of the Wizarding World, this playset of privet drive currently has 29 per cent off. Designed for children aged eight and above, the two-storey house comes complete with six mini-figures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon Dursley and Dobby. You can also play with Hedwig, and, using its secret mechanism, have Hogwarts acceptance letters fly out the fireplace, as seen in the film.

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet: Was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by £60, the Fire HD 8 is a robust, child-proof tablet. It’s encased with a durable case and also comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee, in which time they’ll replace it for you if it’s accidentally dropped or broken. It’s designed to be safe for kids to use independently thanks to the parent dashboard that allows you to use parental controls to filter content based on the child’s age, set educational goals and time limits, or grant access to additional content from Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime.

Buy now

WaterWipes original baby wipes: Was £28.50, now £22.29, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Granted, this isn’t the most exciting purchase you could make on Prime Day, but it’s an essential one. Any parent will know just how easy it is to get through a pack of wipes, which is why this discount of 22 per cent on a bulk buy of 12 packs is so welcome. Free from artificial fragrance, they’re designed to be gentle on baby’s sensitive skin and are great for cleaning up all types of messes.

Buy now

Maxi-Cosi kore i-size car booster seat: Was £179.99, now £134.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Prime Day sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up a big-ticket item like a car seat and this one from Maxi-Cosi has 25 per cent off. Suitable for toddlers and young children aged three to 12 years, it’s designed to grow with your child and comes with a host of safety features including side protection. The pro version of this model was chosen as the best value booster in our round-up of the best car seats, with our tester writing: “We loved that this booster seat fostered some independence in our child. This is thanks to the ClickAssist function, which senses when the seat is sat on and illuminates where to click the seat belt in place.”

Buy now

Tommee Tippee perfect prep day & night machine: Was £135, now £99.39, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Making formula bottles can be stressful and time consuming – especially when you consider that newborns feed between 10 and 14 times a day – which is why many families opt to invest in a prep machine like this one from Tommee Tippee. And, it even comes with the IndyBest seal of approval. In our review of the gadget, our tester was “seriously impressed”, revealing that it took just 1 minute 36 seconds to make a 4oz bottle. “Making a bottle is a breeze, even for complete novices, as the digital display takes you through every single step,” they said.

Buy now

