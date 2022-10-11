The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save £90 on a Ring doorbell during the Prime Early Access Sale
Never miss a delivery with this doorbell kit
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has finally arrived, and with it comes some fabulous savings on home and kitchen appliances, tech products and even Apple devices. To make sure you don’t miss some of the best deals, follow our liveblog as we round up our favourite offers.
Of course, some of the best savings to be had are on products from Amazon itself, which cover everything from Fire TV Sticks, to Kindles and, yes, even video doorbells Blink and Ring.
We’ve seen offers for both brands but if you’re interested in the latter, there are some wireless kits on offer (Was £89.99, now 59.99, Amazon.co.uk). But if you’re hoping to upgrade your setup with wider viewing angles and improved video quality when the nights draw in, we’ve spotted an offer that could save you £90.
Ring video doorbell pro: Was £159.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk
The pro version of the standard Ring video doorbell, which is also on sale as part of an Amazon echo dot bundle (was £139.98, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk), is slimmer and must be hardwired into your home’s power supply, to avoid having to worry about recharging it.
The Ring video doorbell pro has a slightly wider field of view and improved night vision. Installation is a simple DIY job, and, once installed, it will alert you to any motion outside your home. You can use the Ring app to answer the doorbell from anywhere in the world or tell the postie to leave your parcel behind the wheelie bin from your bed.
Voucher codes
For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:
Want to find more deals? Find the best deals on Amazon devices during the Prime Early Access Sale
Read more:
Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot
The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja
Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones
October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface
Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more
Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners
The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know – Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens
Amazon devices deals – The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.