The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has finally arrived, and with it comes some fabulous savings on home and kitchen appliances, tech products and even Apple devices. To make sure you don’t miss some of the best deals, follow our liveblog as we round up our favourite offers.

Of course, some of the best savings to be had are on products from Amazon itself, which cover everything from Fire TV Sticks, to Kindles and, yes, even video doorbells Blink and Ring.

We’ve seen offers for both brands but if you’re interested in the latter, there are some wireless kits on offer (Was £89.99, now 59.99, Amazon.co.uk). But if you’re hoping to upgrade your setup with wider viewing angles and improved video quality when the nights draw in, we’ve spotted an offer that could save you £90.

Ring video doorbell pro: Was £159.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The pro version of the standard Ring video doorbell, which is also on sale as part of an Amazon echo dot bundle (was £139.98, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk), is slimmer and must be hardwired into your home’s power supply, to avoid having to worry about recharging it.

The Ring video doorbell pro has a slightly wider field of view and improved night vision. Installation is a simple DIY job, and, once installed, it will alert you to any motion outside your home. You can use the Ring app to answer the doorbell from anywhere in the world or tell the postie to leave your parcel behind the wheelie bin from your bed.

