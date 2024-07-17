Support truly

If, like me, you’re not thrilled at the idea of forking out more than £400 for a new hair tool (no matter how many people tell you that it’s the best thing they’ve tried since sliced bread), then this is a deal on the best Dyson airwrap alternative needs to be on your radar this Prime Day.

The cult hair styling tool that everyone’s been raving about since its launch back in 2018, the Dyson airwrap seemed like it just couldn’t be beaten, until, that is, the launch of Shark’s flexstyle five-in-one air styler.

Thanks to Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, you can add the airwrap alternative to your online shopping basket while it’s reduced by nearly 30 per cent – a deal which is, quite frankly, too good to pass up.

The annual Prime Day sale is a treasure trove for beauty buys (CeraVe, Olaplex and ghd, I’m looking at you), so make sure to check out the best bits in our shopping guide, but for the lowdown on the Shark FlexStyle, keep reading.

Shark flexstyle: Was £319.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

Considered the best Dyson airwrap alternative in our review by beauty writer Maisie Bovingdon, who tried many, many different models. “The lightweight, versatile and multifunctional tool made drying and styling a breeze – so much so, we think it is on par with the airwrap,” she said. The flexstyle uses Coanda technology (similar to the Dyson airwrap), which essentially curls the hair by wrapping it around the barrel with collected airflow. When putting the technology to the test, Maisie saw a “silky-smooth, frizz-free head of curls” as a result.

What’s more, nearly all of the attachments worked well on wet, damp and dry hair, while it was “easy to swap between the six attachments, which helped add volume, minimise frizz, and hold [their] desired look in place for hours”, she added. Rivaling Dyson’s cult favourite tool, the styler is more than £200 cheaper, so what are you waiting for?

