But, if it’s a smart speaker that’s on your shopping list, then we’ve got good news for you – Amazon has launched discounts on the hugely popular all-new Echo dot (was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk), which is always a huge hit during sale periods.

It’s considered a wallet-friendly device even at full price. So, if you want to save on the Amazon Echo dot during the Black Friday bonanza, we’d recommend doing so sooner rather than later. Read on for everything there is to know.

Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party.

As you’d expect, the Amazon Echo dot has high-quality vocals and bass, and you can play music, radio and podcasts. Best of all, thanks to Alexa, you can control your entertainment using your voice. Just ask it to play tunes or audiobooks from streaming services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music. What’s more, you can also ask it plenty of questions, including what the weather will be like that day, and what time it is.

As for its performance, we can vouch for how well the fourth-generation device performs as it featured in our review of the best smart speakers. “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem,” noted our writer.

Amazon Echo dot, 3rd generation: Was £39.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

Although it is not the newest Echo dot, the third-generation version is still an impressive device. It was previously included in our guide to the best smart speakers, with The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, praising its impressive performance at such a reasonable price.

This device “can do all the Alexa-related tasks that the most advanced speakers do, such as answering questions, turning home gadgets on or off, and so on”. And we think it’d make a great alarm clock, too. So, if you’re looking for an affordable way to bring some smart tech into your home, then this is the one for you – especially now it’s only £18.99.

