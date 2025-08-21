Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Black Friday sale is one of the best times of year to shop for your favourite scent and secure some savings while you’re at it. Fragrances can be pretty pricey, which is why sales are a great time to stock up. If you're running low on your favorite Chanel or Tom Ford perfume, it’s worth holding off until the November deals kick in.

There’s no limit to the brands taking part and, in years gone by, I’ve seen ultra-luxe perfumers like Maison Margiela on sale, courtesy of multi-brand retailers like Cult Beauty and Space NK. Of course, Black Friday isn’t just about splurging on luxury items — for many, it’s the perfect chance to save even more on their favorite budget-friendly picks. Take Zara, for example: its Black Friday deals are usually pretty solid, so I’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for extra discounts on its already affordable perfumes.

Whatever your preference, these early days are your chance to begin browsing the scents on offer and bookmark your favourites as you go along. Then again, if the vast world of eau de parfum, eau de toilette and extrait de parfum seems overwhelming, let my beauty expertise guide you. I’ll be here right up to the big Black Friday weekend itself, populating this page with the very best deals from Marc Jacobs, Dior and more. Scroll on for everything I’m expecting, plus a handful of early reductions to whet your appetite.

When is Black Friday 2025?

This year, the Black Friday weekend will stretch from Friday 28 November to Monday 1 December. As always, the main Black Friday event will kick off the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US.

For anyone eager to get shopping in the weeks and months leading up to November, I have good news for you. Most brands, from John Lewis to Lookfantastic, begin their Black Friday discounts ahead of the big day. I’ll be updating this page regularly to inform you of the latest early deals and build-up bargains, so keep a close watch if you’re in the market for a saving.

What perfume deals can I expect for Black Friday 2025?

In short: lots. Last year I saw discounts on Jo Malone, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Le Labo, to name a few. While those premium brands are few and far between, certain perfumers – like Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Dolce and Gabbana and Marc Jacobs – are routinely discounted come the Black Friday weekend. Typically, you’d expect to see between 30 and 40 per cent discounts on these brands, though it’s not out of the question for retailers to drop prices significantly, say 50 to 80 per cent off. One word of advice? If those hefty discounts do arrive, chances are they’ll run out of stock fast, so don’t hang about.

Why you can trust us to find the best perfume deals for Black Friday

As the author of The Independent’s guides to the best perfumes for women and the best summer perfumes, Lucy Smith knows her fair share about fragrance notes and scent families. She spent the better half of this year researching the industry’s best and most popular brands – from Creed to Kayali – and, after doing so, garnered a wealth of knowledge on their standard pricing and longevity of wear. Here, she uses her learnings to inform her sales selections, looking to brands with distinctive aromas, noteworthy discounts and attractive packaging.

The best early Black Friday perfume deals to shop now

Marc Jacobs daisy glow limited edition eau de toilette: Was £73, now £36.50, Debenhams.com

Dolce and Gabbana light blue eau de toilette: Was £121, now £102.85, Boots.com

Yves Saint Laurent libre eau de parfum: Was £69, now £55.20, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( YSL )

Describing it as the best strong perfume in my round-up of the best perfumes for women, I recalled how Yves Saint Laurent’s libra scent was “almost as pungent in hour eight as when I first spritzed it.” For those not familiar, its notes combine “lavender and orange blossom to create a botanical, warm fragrance like a jar of honey.” The finish? Sweet, deep and every so slightly zingy. Try it now with 20 per cent off.

open image in gallery ( Marc Jacobs )

Marc Jacobs’ daisy glow is one of the newer additions to the popular daisy collection and, as I remarked in my review of the fragrance (which launched alongside two others), it’s a “truly versatile day-to-night fragrance.” As for its notes, it features white strawberry and sweet orange, which I found comes across as “a little bit more youthful than its predecessor, with less of the heady florals.” It’s currently half price, so don’t think on it for too long.

Dolce and Gabbana light blue eau de toilette: Was £121, now £102.85, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( D&G )

If you’re a citrus fanatic then consider your match met with Dolce and Gabbana’s light blue eau de toilette. Housed in a generously-sized 100ml bottle, this perfume – which I tested as part of my best summer perfumes round-up – is a 2001 classic with a fresh, sherbet lemon aroma. In my review, I commented that “it’s perfect for taking on holiday”. Right now, you can save nearly £20 on a bottle.

