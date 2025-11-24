Xbox Black Friday sale launches with up to 90% off games

open image in gallery The best gaming bargains are just four days away ( Xbox/The Independent )

The best Black Friday Xbox deals are landing thick and fast, with this year’s selection already looking far more promising than last year’s underwhelming line-up.

Microsoft has just launched its sale, offering £60 off the Series X or £50 off the Series S, plus up to 95 per cent off games and accessories. But Microsoft isn’t the only brand pulling out the stops. In fact, I’ve spotted plenty of offers from Argos, Very and Amazon – to name a few.

If you’re an all-round tech obsessive, Black Friday is also a great time to save on everything from laptops to headphones. To help you whittle through everything on offer, the rest of the IndyBest team and I have been busy collating the best savings on tried-and-tested products in our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides.

Returning to the world of consoles, games, controllers and the highly coveted Xbox Game Pass membership, consider this your Black Friday gaming crib sheet. I’ll be updating prices and adding new deals all the way up to Cyber Monday, so let’s hope this year’s reductions are generous.

Best early Xbox Black Friday deals to shop now

Xbox Series S gaming bundle: Was £659, now £599, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox/Very )

This bundle deal from Very is one of the first reductions I've spotted on the Xbox console itself ahead of Black Friday, making it the one to beat. With a saving of £60, you'll get the Series S all-digital 512GB console, a controller and a 24-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription. When I tested the Xbox in my guide to the best gaming consoles, I concluded that it’s a top choice for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.

Xbox Series X, 1TB: Was £499.99, now £469.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Although not a huge saving, you can currently get £30 off the price of this console at Argos, ahead of Black Friday. In my review of the Xbox Series X, I said it can be judged by the prowess of its physical hardware: it’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console, with a brilliant games-on-demand service.

Xbox Series S, 512GB: Was £299.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

If you’d prefer to buy the Series S console outside of a bundle, Amazon is offering a modest discount on the Xbox Series S. This deal will save you £30 (10 per cent) on the price of the 512GB version in robot white but you can also save 6 per cent on the 1TB version (was £349.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Xbox wireless controller carbon black series: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

The Amazon Black Friday sale has officially begun, and this Xbox wireless controller is now reduced by a generous 33 per cent, which is currently the best deal going on the accessory. Featuring sculpted surfaces and textured grip across the triggers and bumpers, this ergonomically designed controller puts your gameplay first.

EA Sports FC 26 standard edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Xbox.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

The brand-new EA Sports 2026 game is on sale for £35 off in Xbox’s Black Friday sale. “The latest game in the football franchise, FC 26, is the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far,” said tech critic Alex Lee.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Was £59.99, now £11.99, Xbox.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Digital editions tend to cost more than physical Xbox games; however, this deal still works out as more cost-effective than buying the disc. When tech writer Steve Hogarty reviewed the game, he wrote in his guide to the best Xbox games: “The open-world adventure feels like the culmination of all of the best parts of the Assassin’s Creed series, and remains one of the best games on Xbox today.”

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Xbox.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

With the newest Call of Duty: Black Ops game coming out earlier this month, the previous instalment was bound to see a reduction in Xbox’s Black Friday sale, and you can now buy it for half price.

When will Xbox Black Friday deals start in 2025?

Black Friday will fall on 28 November this year, with the sale event running through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. But just as Christmas celebrations seem to start earlier each year, the same applies to Black Friday discounts.

Xbox’s Black Friday sale is on now and will run until 3 December. I’ll keep this page updated with all the best deals.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Xbox deals

As The Independent’s tech critic, I’ve been covering tech and gaming deals for close to a decade. I’ve also reviewed every major games console, followed their price cuts and rises and even tracked the stock of the Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, helping thousands of readers secure a console.

