The Black Friday weekend is well underway, with some superb discounts on everything you can think of, from iPhones and tech to beauty products, perfumes and more.

This year, the main event began on Friday 26 November – the day after Thanksgiving in the USA – and will officially end on Cyber Monday on 29 November. So you might want to get your skates on this weekend, as it’s the prime time to snap up the best deals.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available now

Our IndyBest team have been beavering away to find the best bargains and we were delighted to find out that Waka period pants – which came top in our recent run down of the best period pants were currently on sale at an impressive 30 per cent off.

If you’re new to the world of period pants and fancy giving them a go, Wuka are a great brand to start off with. Founded by Ruby Raut, an environmental scientist who grew up in Nepal, the brand not only offer a range of comfortable, seamless undies to suit every flow, it has also partnered with charities such as Surfers Against Sewage, Days for Girls and the Hygiene Bank. The brand is also campaigning to end the government’s 20 per cent VAT charge on period pants (it scrapped VAT on other period products such as tampons in January 2021). What’s more, a single pair of period underwear can replace 100 or more disposable pads or tampons, according to the Women’s Environmental Network. Economical and environmentally-friendly, you can save even more with this banging Black Friday deal.

Read more:

Wuka perform seamless midi brief medium flow: Was £21.99, now 15.39, Wuka.co.uk

(Wuka)

Chosen as our “best overall’ product in both a recent review and a general round up of sustainable period products, it’s safe to say these pants went down well with our tester. They commented: “Wuka’s range of period pants look fab, feel great and we’re big fans. While there are some excellent options in its offering, its seamless midi brief, which was launched earlier this year, is the real stand out piece.”

If you’re worried they might feel like wearing a nappy, fret not. As our tester noted, “these are incredibly smooth and silky. They hug the body but don’t dig in and we were impressed with how discreet they looked – even when worn under a satin slip skirt, there was no significant visible panty line (VPL). At the same time, they felt secure and absorbent.”

And better still? They’re made from eco-friendly recycled nylon. Simply rinse them in cold water after use and pop them in the washing machine. You can take your pick from three flow intensities to choose from: light (one tampon’s worth), medium (two to three tampons worth) or heavy (up to four tampons worth). The light flow version of the pants are also available in the sale for £13.99.

So if you’re tempted to try a new kind of period care, this 30 per cent off deal is definitely worth snapping up. But hurry – it won’t be back every month...

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on homewares and interiors, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.