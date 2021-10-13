Black Friday is getting closer, and we’re already prepping for November so you know how best to hunt down your favourite products at a discount.

This year the shopping weekend will run from 26 November to Cyber Monday on 29 November, with plenty of brands offering sales in the surrounding weeks.

Unlike last year, the discounts are expected to be available in-store as well as online, giving shoppers a range of ways to access deals on everything from iPhones and tech to mattresses and homeware. And of course, on vacuum cleaners.

Dyson revolutionised the market in 2006 when it launched its first cordless model, and is now well-known for its powerful range.

The Dyson V8 (£299, Dyson.co.uk) is an update of the V7 model and promises up to 40 minutes of running time with one charge. It also has a range of additional cleaner heads to deal with mess, whatever the floor type or surface.

Read more:

The hygienic bin-emptying system also means there’s less mess than with similar bagless vacuums. And with six tools included, you’re sure to get the most out of this hoover, whether you’re tackling food on the carpet or mud in the car.

The Dyson V11 absolute model (£599, Dyson.co.uk) was named best buy in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, with our tester describing the device as “mind-blowingly good”, saying it “effortlessly” sucks up dirt and debris.

The filters in the V11 also mean it is particularly great for allergy sufferers. The V8’s versions are similar and certified asthma and allergy-friendly.

But, whichever model you get, Dyson is typically a more expensive option than many vacuums on the market. So why not see if you can grab yourself a saving on Black Friday?

Here at IndyBest, we’re ready to search for the best Dyson Black Friday deals, whether they’re on vacuum cleaners, the supersonic hair dryer or the airwrap styling tool, so make sure to bookmark this page, which we’ll be updating as the build-up to the big day continues.

Does Dyson take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Dyson as a brand is generally known for participating in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering customers impressive deals both directly on its own website and via third-party stockists.

Will other retailers have deals on Dyson vacuum products?

Third-party retailers normally include Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Currys, Argos and more.

In 2020, Amazon led the pack: it launched its deals a whole month before Black Friday, in October.

What Dyson vacuum offers were available last year?

In 2020, Dyson started listing deals from the day before Black Friday.

The V8 (£299, Dyson.co.uk) was on sale for £100 less than the usual retail price, at £299 rather than £399.

The Dyson bagless small ball animal 2 model was also on sale, at £199 instead of £249.99 (Dyson.co.uk).

How much is Dyson’s Black Friday discount?

The brand’s Black Friday deals are currently unconfirmed – but we are expecting similar discounts to last year, especially on older products.

If you can’t wait that long for a deal, Dyson is currently offering a complimentary complete cleaning kit with selected Dyson V8 vacuums.

That includes a mattress tool, an up-top adaptor and a flexi crevice tool to give you even more flexibility.

When is Dyson’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

The date is unconfirmed but, looking at last year, we can anticipate the deals will start dropping in the week beginning 22 November – although third-party retailers might start offering money off even sooner than that. Check back here for more details as we get them.

