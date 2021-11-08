The biggest shopping event of the year – aka Black Friday – is fast approaching.

And while there are more than three weeks to go until the sales bonanza starts in earnest (traditionally the day after Thanksgiving), we’re glad to report that a number of retailers have kicked things off early, including Amazon, Currys, Boots, Superdrug, Studio and AO.

For the uninitiated, during the event there are huge savings to be had across everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and so much more.

But if you’re looking to supercharge your at-home gym then you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve just spotted that Echelon has launched some whopping discounts nice and early.

Offering £389 off its top-rated connected rower (£1,119 now £949, Echelonfit.uk), which includes free delivery and a month’s free membership, you’re in for a real treat if you’re looking for an oar-some piece of kit. Read on for how you can snap up this deal now.

Echelon rower: Was £1,119 now £949, Echelonfit.uk

Whether you’re looking to dip your toes into rowing for the first time or you’re a seasoned pro, this is the ideal machine.

It featured in our review of the best rowing machines with our writer noting that what “sets this ergo apart from the pack is its connected rowing experience, which turns your phone or tablet into your performance monitor, via an app”.

The membership costs £24.99 a month, and you’ll have access to “hundreds of classes for all levels and desired outcomes, with up to five live classes every day”. And, along with the £170 off the machine itself, Echelon is also giving you a free 30-day membership thrown in, and free delivery; equating to a whopping saving of £389.

Our writer also praised it for being “a real joy to row” and a “quality machine with straightforward assembly and resistance coming from a magnetic flywheel, providing 32 very smooth levels”.

As for its standout features? It has to be the “resistance or damper control, which is increased or decreased using two red buttons in the handle, so it’s easy to adjust mid-row without disrupting your stroke”.

Finally, it’s been made with easy storage in mind – “with a simple action you can hinge the rail of the machine to fold it up, so it doesn’t take over a whole room” – making it ideal if you are low on space.

