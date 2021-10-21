Runners, yoga fans and general fitness fanatics will already be familiar with cult activewear brand Lululemon, renowned for its stylish yet reliable workout gear – notably running leggings, sports bras and yoga mats. However, the brand’s prices aren’t always so purse-friendly.

For those of us on the lookout for some new gym kit, the Lululemon Black Friday sale is one of the best times of the year to find a bargain. It’s the perfect time to snag a trusty new sports bra as well as some chic running and spinning shorts or crop tops, so you can kickstart your new workout regime in style.

Why is Lululemon so expensive, you may ask? Well, the trademarked fabrics are what sets this brand apart. They’re lightweight, buttery soft, sweat-wicking (meaning they allow sweat to evaporate), and come with four-way stretch, allowing for maximum mobility. Plus they last and last... so in terms of cost-per-wear, these garments work hard for their pricetag.

Being super comfy, some Lululemon pieces double up as great casual wear too, especially the yoga gear, which is great for home-working. Trust us, once you pop on a pair of the brand’s leggings, everything will make sense...

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be keeping tabs on deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them. And if you can’t wait until 26 November, Lululemon also has some discounts on its bestselling items right now – you can read our below.

Excited? Here’s what we know about Lululemon’s Black Friday sale so far.

Read more:

Does Lululemon take part in Black Friday?

While the brand has yet to reveal exact details, it has confirmed on its website that it will be taking part in this year’s Black Friday shopping event, which we hope will soon be updated with more info.

We’re not surprised, given that in the past, Lululemon could always be relied upon for a decent Black Friday offer, with some amazing discounts on many of its cult items. So there’s no better excuse to get kitted out and redownload that Couch to 5k app.

In the meantime, we will be updating this page with more details as they come in, so make sure to bookmark this page to be first off the starting blocks.

Does Lululemon take part in Cyber Monday?

Again, no news as yet, but it’s safe to assume that the brand’s Black Friday deals will extend to Cyber Monday, given that the brand’s dedicated Black Friday page also mentions Cyber Monday.

There might even be further discounts on end-of-sale items, so it could be worth having a final browse on the Monday too.

When is Lululemon’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday is always on the last weekend of November, which this year falls on the 26 and lasts through to Cyber Monday on the 28.

Last year Lululemon kicked off its Black Friday sale three days early to give us energetic shoppers a head start, so here’s hoping they’ll do the same for 2021. We’ll see you in the queue for those bargain leggings and more – possibly as early as Tuesday 23 November.

What were the best offers from Lululemon’s Black Friday sale last year?

Lululemon offered some great discounts on its star players, not least its leggings, such as the wunder under HR tight 28in yoga leggings (£78, Lululemon.co.uk) marked down to £58.50; as well as the fast and free HR tight 25in ice dye running leggings (£108, Lululemon.co.uk), which dropped to £59; and the free to be serene sports bra (£38, Lululemon.co.uk), which was discounted to £19.

The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed that Lululemon is currently offering some early discounts in its We Made Too Much sale, including two discounted shades of the free to be serene high support sports bra (£39, Lululemon.co.uk), saving you £49, and the naval blue shade of the wunder train high-rise crop 21in everlux leggings (£49, Lululemon.co.uk), which are normally £78.

