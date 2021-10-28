The Amazon Echo dot smart speaker is one of the tech products that lends itself well to Black Friday discounts. Relatively affordable to start with, the Echo dot is a device Amazon would love buyers to put in every room of their homes, expanding the Alexa smart speaker into every corner. As such, deals are never far away.

For Black Friday 2021, which lands on 26 November, we expect to see some great deals on the Echo dot (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk), from Amazon itself, as well as tech retailers like Currys and more general stores like Argos and Very.

Before we dive more deeply into what Echo dot discounts you can expect to see, a quick reminder that Black Friday is the shopping event of the year. Retailers like Amazon, John Lewis, Game and many more will cut prices on 26 November across tech, TVs, cosmetics, toys and more. Many also start their sales early, with some likely to offer discounts from the start of that week (22 November), or even from the start of November itself.

And don’t forget, the Black Friday weekend rolls into Cyber Monday, which this year falls on 29 November and will see more discounts, especially from online retailers.

Will there be Echo dot deals on Black Friday 2021?

It is very likely that there will be several Amazon Echo dot deals and discounts to take advantage of this Black Friday. We expect to see the price of several models of Echo dot reduced, including the third-generation (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) and latest fourth-generation, plus the Echo dot with clock (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk). The latter looks just like the regular fourth-generation Echo dot, but has a simple LED clock shining through its fabric enclosure.

Read More:

The older Echo dot third-gen is currently only available in charcoal, while the newer Echo dot can be bought in white and blue, as well as charcoal.

When will Black Friday Echo dot deals start?

Amazon loves to kick off its Black Friday sales event before everyone else. For 2020, the retail giant flung open its digital doors a full month early. And while we won’t quite see a repeat of that this time around, we’re now less than a month away from Black Friday, so could see Amazon fire the starting gun in the next couple of weeks. Once it does, the Echo dot (and other Echo devices, too) will almost certainly see its price tumble. We don’t yet know what time the Black Friday sales will start, but it usually happens either at midnight or around 8am or 9am.

How much will Echo dot cost on Black Friday?

The latest, fourth-generation Echo dot has a regular price of £49.99, while the older third-generation Echo dot (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) is slightly cheaper, at £39.99, and the fourth-generation Echo dot with clock is £59.99. There is also a version of Echo dot aimed at children, called the kids edition; this is also priced at £59.99.

Black Friday prices haven’t yet been revealed, but we expect to see the current prices cut by between £10 and £25. It is also likely that retailers will create bundles, for example selling a couple of smart light bulbs or smart plugs alongside an Echo dot for a reduced overall price. Others might bundle an Echo dot with the larger Echo speaker (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk), or other Alexa-enabled products. That way, consumers can buy a broader package of compatible smart home products for a discounted price.

At its expected sale price of between £25 and £30, we think the current-generation Echo dot would be excellent value for money. Despite its compact size, the speaker produces decent sound and is perfectly good enough for interacting with the Alexa voice assistant or listening to the radio.

And with Alexa on board, the speaker can play music, answer questions, set timers, organise your calendar, make calls, play games and much more besides. Connect some other smart home devices and Alexa can be used to control smart lighting, turn plugs on or off or adjust the thermostat too.

Who has the best Black Friday Echo dot deals?

It is likely that Amazon will have the best Echo dot deals this Black Friday. The retail giant often reduces the price of its smallest smart speaker during the year anyway, outside of Black Friday and its on Prime Day event, so we expect good things from Amazon on 26 November.

Currys is also a good shout, along with Very and Argos when it comes to Echo dot Black Friday discounts.

What were the best Black Friday Echo dot deals last year?

Amazon slashed the prices of its Echo dot speakers for Black Friday 2020. The third-generation dot was cut from £39.99 to just £18.99, representing a saver of 53 per cent.

The fourth-generation Echo dot, a brand-new device at the time, also saw a massive price cut, from £49.99 to just £28.99.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TV, appliances, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.