Hurry, the Elemis cleansing balm just hit its lowest price of 2025

The Black Friday sales are underway and I’ve spotted that my favourite face wash – the Elemis’ pro-collagen cleansing balm – has been reduced to its lowest price through the whole of 2025. Previously, I'd seen the best-selling formula near the £35 mark but, as of yesterday, it officially hit its most affordable price of the year at £31.20.

To say I'm excited would be an understatement, especially considering there are still days of deals to go until Cyber Monday (1 December). The beauty bargains are just beginning. For those not familiar with the Elemis hero, it uses nourishing ingredients such as algae and essential oils to revitalise the skin while melting away every ounce of make-up and grime on your skin. Even clingy waterproof mascara.

This beauty hall of famer comes in five different varieties: unscented, black cherry, chamomile (original), rose and fig. Plus, neroli (£90, Selfridges.com) is a sixth scent which is exclusive to Selfridges, so I’ll be keeping you updated of any potential savings there, too.

With its usual price tag being £52, this Black Friday discount brings the cost down by almost £20, making it much more affordable for those looking to give it a whirl. Scroll on for all the deals I've found across every fragrance, gift set and jumbo quantity. Expect to be fresh faced and glowy skinned by the time you reach the bottom.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, 100g: Was £52, now £31.20, Amazon.co.uk

( Elemis )

The original Elemis cleansing balm is known to be used by Victoria Beckham, and if it’s good enough for Posh Spice, then it’s certainly good enough for me.

The formula also impressed beauty expert Louise Whitbread, who wrote in her review that “it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin, smells amazing and is a swift and efficacious way to remove make-up.”

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, 200g: Was £86, now £60.20, Lookfantastic.com

( Elemis )

If you love the original Elemis cleansing balm, then it stands to reason that you’d be keen to get your hands on a jumbo tub. Well, you're in luck, as Lookfantastic has reduced the 200g pot by 20 per cent. As above, you can also save 20 per cent on the 100g pot (was £52, now £41.60) and the 20g travel-size option (was £14.50, now £11.60). However, in terms of the amount of product you get for the price, the 200g size works out as the better deal overall. Consider your skin cleansed and chamomile-scented for the foreseeable.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, 50g: Was £31, now £17.25, Amazon.co.uk

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm ( Elemis )

The half-size 50ml pro collagen cleansing balm is now cheapest at Amazon with a generous 44 per cent discount. However, if you’ve after additional perks, you may prefer to shop the miniature cleanser on the Elemis website. There, you’ll benefit from a 30 per cent saving plus, for those spending in excess of £120, you’ll take home a free gift worth £137 (which includes the black cherry cleanser). Just make sure to use the code “CYBER” when you checkout.

Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Boots.com

( Elemis )

Elemis’s black cherry cleansing balm maintains the yellow colour of the original formula with a candy scent of Haribo tangfastics. In my review of the Elemis black cherry scent, I found that “its ingredients are sensitive on eyes and allowed me to get up close and personal with the mascara on my lashes, removing all the product in just one cleanse.” Reduced by 25 per cent in Boots’ Black Friday celebrations, the cherry scent now costs £39, making it the perfect excuse to try something new.

Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm: Was £48, now £31.20, Amazon.co.uk

( Elemis )

Besides the naked version, the rose balm is perhaps the least potent of Elemis’ cleanser scents. I’ve gone through multiple tubs of this scent over the years, and I’d argue it’s my favourite. It combines the brand’s effective make-up removal with a feminine and floral fragrance. Much like the original balm above, it’s down to £33.14.

Elemis pro-collagen green fig cleansing balm: Was £52, now £31.20, Amazon.co.uk

( Elemis )

I’ve been covering beauty for multiple years, and I can tell you with confidence that the green fig balm is the least discounted of all the Elemis cleansers. So if you’re a green fig devotee, this is your time to shine.

Plus, the current Amazon promotion means you’ll be able to save 36 per cent and stock up on cleansing balms to your heart’s content, all with more than £15 off.

Elemis pro-collagen fragrance-free cleansing balm: Was £52, now £36.40, Lookfantastic.com

( Elemis )

If you have sensitive skin, I’d recommend this Elemis fragrance-free cleansing balm – and luckily, Lookfantastic is on hand with a promising deal. While I’m yet to test this formula in particular, it’s designed to be gentle and hydrating.

Elemis balm and bright cleansing trio set: Worth £78, now £52, Boots.com

( Elemis )

Gift sets often promise good savings, and this Elemis trio boasts a great one. For those looking to sample the various scents, you’ll benefit from a 33 per cent reduction on the brand’s original, rose and black cherry cleansers. They come wrapped in a snowflake-adorned tube and, if you’re starting to think about stocking fillers, why not split up the contents? It works out at less than £20 per 50g tub, which usually retail for £31 (Boots.com).

Elemis superfood AHA glow cleansing butter: Was £37, now £27.75, Boots.com

( Elemis )

Elemis's superfood cleansing balm is the neglected sibling of the face-wash family but, take it from me, it deserves your attention. With a fruity aroma – thanks to its combination of mango, pumpkin and cherry ingredients – this brightening balm is my favourite way to rinse away the day. Plus, it's a little bit cheaper than the brand's pro-collagen formula – and it's now even cheaper, thanks to this 25 per cent discount at Boots.

How to spot offers on the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm

When browsing for Black Friday deals on the Elemis cleanser, you might need to let go of any preconceptions about scent and tub size. Often, the best discounts are reserved for gift sets – including the cleansing trio above (worth £93, now £65, Boots.com) – which offer multiple tubs of the cleanser in 50ml quantities. As much as this seems excessive for one person, this type of deal boasts a greater saving compared to the original chamomile cleanser in its 100ml size. For instance, the OG balm is currently reduced by 25 per cent, while the trio’s price has been lowered by 30 per cent.

Don’t forget to check out our dedicated deals section for flash discount codes and offers from retailers like Boots, Lookfantastic and Sephora.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the best Elemis cleansing balm deals for Black Friday 2025

While Lucy Smith has been covering the world of beauty for IndyBest since July 2024, she's been a fan of Elemis premium skincare for more than a decade. She's familiar with everything from the pro-collagen marine cream to the frangipani range and, of course, the pro-collagen cleansing balm. This means she's well placed to keep you informed about any stellar Elemis deals, as she's familiar with the brand's standard pricing and has spent the past five years covering offers in the Black Friday sales.

