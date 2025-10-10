Can Superdrug’s £15 moisturiser rival Elemis’s £65 cult cream

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Elemis pro-collagen marine cream is about as iconic as a moisturiser can be, and everyone from Kate Hudson to Britain’s own Molly-Mae Hague count themselves as fans.

For those unfamiliar, the Elemis cream harnesses the power of salt water algae (padina pavonica) to deeply hydrate and, together with chlorella (fresh water algae), stimulate collagen production. The only drawback? It will set you back a hefty £65 (Boots.com).

Now, thanks to Superdrug, hope is on the horizon with the promise of an affordable alternative that costs just £15 (Superdrug.com). The brand’s cheaper iteration, known as the optimum collagen day cream, features the same collagen amino acids and a whole host of hydrating heroes. The question is, does it perform as well in practice as it does on paper? That’s exactly what I tried to find out.

How I tested

I put both formulas to the test, so you don't have to ( Lucy Smith )

I used both formulas for two weeks and, on occasion, I applied them to the skin without additional skincare products (serums and oils) to allow them to perform in isolation. I assessed how much product was required, whether they left my skin hydrated enough, any instant glow and how my make-up looked (both instantly and over the course of the day). Similarly, I paid close attention to assess if they caused breakouts or irritation.

Taking tests one step further, I applied the formulas to either side of my face to spot any key differences and see how they worked as a primer for my make-up.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

In addition to covering a wider breadth of beauty reviews for more than five years, I’ve headed up The Independent’s guide to the best moisturisers for oily skin and, in terms of Elemis specifically, I’ve reviewed the brand’s latest launch – a cherry edition of the cult pro-collagen cleansing balm. I’ve spoken to dermatologists like Dr Edel Woods and Dr Hassan Galadari, and I’m well-versed in the ingredients that do and don’t benefit your skin. Below, see my verdict on both Elemis and Superdrug’s collagen moisturisers.