The Black Friday sales are here. And yes, we’ve just spotted a deal on Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser.

The likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices on must-have items, so there are huge deals across toys, TVs, and mobile phones to air fryers, dehumidifiers and coffee machines.

On the topic of home appliances and with winter around the corner, you’re probably looking to create professional barista standard creamy and delicious hot chocolates.

Thankfully, Amazon has only gone and slashed the price of the velvetiser hot chocolate machine by 28 per cent in its Black Friday sale.

For more on how to buy the discounted appliance that is a must-have for chocoholics, keep reading. You won’t regret it.

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser hot chocolate machine: Was £109.95, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

First thing’s first – and to answer the question that’s probably on your lips – a velvetiser is similar to a milk frother. It works by simultaneously beating and whisking the milk and hot chocolate together to create a silky smooth mixture with a frothy top.

What we like about hot chocolate velvetisers like this one is how they whisk it all up so well, that there’s none of the sticky powder mixture left at the bottom of your mug, and the whole thing simply feels more luxurious.

We got our hands on this particular model last year and our reviewer is obsessed. “We loved the resulting hot chocolate from the velvetiser. It was rich and frothy and felt really luxurious.” They said. “The best bit could have been that it was an even combination throughout, without those little sticky powder bits at the bottom which you usually get. You definitely take things up a notch from your standard mix of milk and powder.”

This Amazon Black Friday deal sees the machine’s price reduced by 28 per cent, or a little over £30. The machine comes bundled with 10 single servings of hot chocolate (with milky, salted caramel, classic and hazelnut options), and two ceramic mugs.

