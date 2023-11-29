Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday may officially be over, but if you didn’t manage to bag a bargain during the four-day shopping event, we have some good news – there are heaps of incredible savings still live on tech, home appliances, mattresses and more.

So many of our favourite brands took part in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year – Coggles delivered discounts on designer fashion, while Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic were key destinations for all things beauty – and there are still some stellar savings up for grabs across every product category.

A host of big names jumped on the bargain bandwagon for 2023, including Apple, Pandora and Asos, as well as Nintendo, PlayStation and Ninja. Even Dyson, which rarely discounts its products, got involved, cutting the price of some of its most popular gadgets, including the airwrap, which is still available with a discount.

So, while the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may be technically done and dusted for this year, our post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday guide is here to help you scoop up the best deals still available now.

When did Black Friday end?

Black Friday ended at midnight on 24 November but most retailers continued offering their Black Friday deals through to Cyber Monday (27 November). Thankfully though, there are a number of deals still remaining and we’ve rounded up the best ones below.

Best Cyber Monday 2023 deals that are still live

Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s AirPods pro 2 plummeted to their lowest price ever in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale and we’re pleased to see the deal is still live. “The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” we noted in our review. Boasting active noise-cancellation, spatial audio and intuitive smart sensors, the flagship earbuds have a battery life of up to six hours of listening time and four and half hours of talk time, outside their charging case.

Buy now

Xbox Series X: Was £479.99, now £430, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X plummeted to its lowest-ever price this Cyber Monday, with a saving of more than £120. Although not quite as big a price drop, it can still be snapped up for £430, a £50 saving. In our review of the device, our tester described it as a “thunderously powerful next-generation console”. Praising the sleek look, they added: “Aesthetically, and acoustically, the Xbox series X is a console that feels at home in a living room where grown-ups live”.

Buy now

PlayStation 5 disc edition: Was £479.99, now £389.99, Argos.co.uk

(PlayStation)

The PlayStation 5 got a surprise discount when it plummeted to just £389.99 across most retailers. The Independent’s tech team were impressed with the performance of the PlayStation 5 in the review of the best gaming consoles. “One of the first things you will notice about the PS5 is how games feel in your hands, thanks to the dualsense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers,” praised the review.

Buy now

Myvitamins omega 3 essentials: Was £7.49, now £5.34, Myprotein.com

(MyProtein)

Wellness editor Madeleine Spencer wrote an entire piece on why she swears by omega 3 – and it’s made the whole team want to invest in these relatively affordable supplements. “It took about a fortnight to notice the difference,” she wrote, adding that her “skin wasn’t so volatile, getting spotty less frequently”, and when it did break out she “found the redness and swelling subsided more quickly”. The other benefits included her hair being shinier and her nails stronger. We’re sold. Don’t forget to enter “BLACK” at the checkout to benefit from the additional saving.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 15: £29.99 per month, Mobiles.co.uk

(Very)

If you’re looking to upgrade your handset, here’s an iPhone 15 post-Cyber Monday deal for you. You can currently get the new handset for £29.99 per month, with a reduced-price upfront cost of £129 (was £149). Included within the package, you’ll get 250GB of data (for the price of 110GB). When our tech critic reviewed the iPhone 15, he said that it’s “slick, fast and effective”, and the “new, brighter screen here looks very good, especially with the brilliant dynamic island”. What’s more, the “cameras are a very big update”, he added before noting that they deliver “sensational images with zero effort”.

Buy now

Ugg women’s essential mini boot: Was £160, now £143.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Aptly named, the essential mini boot is a wardrobe essential this season. With a saving of 20 per cent, the beige suede boot seems even sweeter and its Uggplush wool blend lining is sure to keep your feet nice and toasty. Right now, all sizes are available, although we imagine they will sell out quite quickly.

Buy now

FlexiSpot E8 standing desk: Was £439.99, now £299.99, Flexispot.co.uk

(FlexiSpot)

If you’re looking to improve your working-from-home setup, we’ve found the answer. This motorised model took the top spot in our review of the best standing desks, with our writer praising “the excellent raise/lower mechanism” and “impressive range”. It was also found to be easy to assemble and “it can accommodate a variety of heights while staying stable and supporting a range of working devices”. Thankfully it’s now been reduced by an impressive 30 per cent when you use the code “BFE8”.

Buy now

Dyson airwrap multi-styler: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Johnlewis.com

(Dyson)

The cult hair tool needs little introduction. Naturally, we’ve reviewed it, with our tester noting that it’s “definitely better than the original”, praising the “improved attachments” for feeling “well thought out”. While “the curling barrels are still a little bit faffy to use (albeit less so than having to switch them), being able to change the direction of airflow almost instantly is much appreciated, and it does make using it easier”.

Buy now

Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(FitBit)

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale saw huge discounts on big-name brands. If you’re in the market for a top-rated activity tracker, we’ve spotted a stellar saving on the Fitbit charge 5, which is currently reduced by 42 per cent. It’s also an IndyBest favourite, as it was crowded the best overall in our round-up of the best Fitbits. When describing the model, our tester said: “Combining a widened tracker screen (or arguably, a streamlined watch face) with a rich feature set that includes smartphone notifications and health scans, the charge 5 is a best-of-both-worlds Fitbit that will hit the sweet spot for many users.”

Buy now

Emma luxe cooling mattress, double: Was £1,798, now £629.55, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma )

The post-Cyber Monday sale at Emma is here to help us sleep easy, with massive savings of up to 65 per cent on a range of mattresses, including the Emma luxe cool. When you plump for the cooling mattress in double dimensions, you can look forward to a saving of more than £1,000. What’s more, it’s been tried and tested by us. In our review, we said: “We felt ourselves overheating less in temperatures when we would ordinarily sweat, and the mattress itself was comfortable and supportive, moulding to our body.”

Buy now

Myprotein impact whey protein, 250g: Was £11.99, now £4.71, Myprotein.com

(MyProtein)

With up to 80 per cent off everything, the Myprotein post-Cyber Monday sale is the perfect time to pick up protein powders, vitamins and more for less. Featuring in our round-up of the best protein powders, this impact whey protein was praised by our tester, who said: “It’s the UK’s favourite brand of protein powder, and with 40 flavours to choose from (including unflavoured) it’s easy to see why.” Right now, you can save 60 per cent on a pack.

Buy now

Samsung 43in smart 4K ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV: Was £1,399, now £999, Currys.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save £400 on this 43in Samsung 4k smart TV, complete with Quantum Dot technology for a vibrant, colourful image. It comes with a 5 year guarantee and a whole host of apps and services to choose from – plus its Dolby Atmos surround sound system is sure to boost your entertainment experience.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron hearts round casserole with light gold knob: Was £329, now £230.30, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Sure to be a charming cookware addition or a lovely gift for any keen home chefs in your life, is this limited-edition hearts design casserole dish. Now reduced by nearly £100, the cast iron dish boasts a heat-resistant gold-colour knob in addition to all the cooking abilities of the brand’s regular cast iron design, which includes heat-retention prowess, suitability for grilling, oven cooking and use on the hob.

Buy now

Tassimo Bosch my way 2: Was £99.99, now £58, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whip up hot drinks for the whole family with a Tassimo Bosch coffee machine, which is currently reduced by 42 per cent, thanks to this Amazon discount. In our review of the pocket-friendly machine, our tester noted that it has “lots of features found on bigger ticket coffee machines”. For instance, you can “tweak the temperature, volume and intensity of your coffee easily”, while the machine will remember up to four different coffee blends, so you can have your perfect brew saved for next time. And for less than £60, there’s no denying it’s a steal.

Buy now

Salter CUR4692BLK dual cook pro air fryer: Was £149, now £105, Currys.co.uk

(Salter)

Named best overall in our air fryers review, this Salter model received five stars and a glowing review from our tester. Now, £40 cheaper in the Currys sale. “This Salter style covers all bases with its relatively large baskets, countless cooking options and incredibly easy-to-use design,” our tester shared, adding: “This model can make everything from steaks and shrimp to cakes, and can even bake bread, making it a one-stop shop for almost any foodie, no matter what you’re after.”

Buy now

Sky Stream: Was £26 per month, now £19 per month, Sky.com

(Sky)

If you’re looking for a deal on the new Sky Stream box, Sky’s post-Cyber Monday deal will save you £7 every month when you take out an 18-month contract, meaning you’ll pay just £19 a month instead of £26. It comes with Sky Entertainment – so you get Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Sky Max and the rest. Plus, you get a Netflix Basic plan as part of the deal, meaning you can cancel your current Netflix subscription. Best part? No dish. It’s like an Apple TV or Fire TV stick but made by Sky. Everything is done over wifi. Our tech writer loved the Sky Stream box when they reviewed it earlier this year, calling it the most ’hassle-free way of getting Sky TV”.

Buy now

Lego wildflowers bouquet set: Was £54.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

Bring out your inner florist with this vibrant and intricate bouquet of wildflowers. The floral bundle features 16 height-adjustable stems, along with a dynamic array of flowers reflecting the vibrancy of wildflowers such as Welsh poppies, cornflowers and lavender. Perfect for arranging before displaying in a vase as you would a fresh bouquet of flowers, they’ll brighten up any windowsill (without worrying about wilting and watering). You can save nearly 31 per cent with this post-Cyber Monday deal.

Buy now

Monica Vinader baroque pearl heirloom huggie earrings: Was £200, now £127, Monicavinader.com

(Monica Vinader)

We can all be girls with pearl earrings, thanks to Monica Vinader’s price cut on this pair. The brand’s huggie hoops pair perfectly with these baroque-style pearl drops, for any eye-catching yet sophisticated look.

Bu now

Marc Jacobs daisy, eau de toilette: Was £70, now £42, Boots.com

(Lookfantastic)

The floral fragrance is presented in a signature Marc Jacobs daisy bottle, complete with petals and gold trim. Scent notes include wild berries, white violet, sandalwood and jasmine, with the blend offering a fresh and fruity twist. We reviewed the Marc Jacobs daisy drops fragrance capsules in this exact scent and our tester said: “We picked up on a sparkling floral fragrance with sweet, fresh and powdery elements.”

Buy now

Our Place always pan 2.0: Was £130, now £89, Fromourplace.co.uk

(Our Place)

Our Place is still offering stellar post-Cyber Monday savings. Its cult always pan 2.0 has been reduced by £45, meaning it’s at one of its lowest prices ever. In our review of the design, our tester said: “The always pan 2.0 is beautiful, and it’s made from post-consumer recycled aluminium, which is nothing but a great thing. There’s also a certain satisfaction from cooking on such an uncannily smooth surface, and it could be the more sensible choice if you’re cooking for one or two people.”

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lipstick duo: Was £54, now £43.20, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

A must for make-up fans, there’s currently 20 per cent off this iconic lipstick duo. With each product usually costing £27 when bought separately, the deal means you’ll save over a fiver per lipstick. The set includes the original matte revolution pillow talk lipstick, as well as the slightly darker pillow talk medium lipstick. These nude-coloured lipsticks are presented in signature chic Charlotte Tilbury gold packaging and come complete with a hydrating and long-lasting finish.

Buy now

John Lewis organic mulberry silk standard pillowcase: Was £45, now £36, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Looking to get some beauty sleep? You need to add a silk pillowcase to your bedding set-up. While we’ve not tested this one, the benefits of silk pillowcases have been well documented. The smooth surface doesn’t create static, which helps combat frizzy hair, and as the material is less absorbent than cotton, it promotes optimum hydration levels for your skin, too.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars Yavin 4 rebel base set with minifigures: Was £149.99, now £109.99, Very.co.uk

(Lego)

It seems the force is already with Lego fans, thanks to a stellar post-Cyber Monday saving on this 1,067-piece Star Wars set. Complete with features such as rotating stud shooters, a ceremonial stage and a pilot-briefing room, the Lego build comes with several minifigures, from Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia to Chewbacca. Right now, the set is reduced by £60.

Buy now

Sonos One: Was £199, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Sonos)

The Sonos One might just be the definitive all-round smart speaker for multi-room audio. It’s available in black or white and packs a powerful acoustic punch with good bass and a warm, rich sound that can be cranked up to room-filling volume.

Buy now

Remington hydraluxe volumising hair styler: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Currys.co.uk

(Remington)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes, Remington’s volumising hair styler is currently discounted by 40 per cent, thanks to Amazon. “It has a ceramic-coated barrel, which leaves hair silky soft... and a cool tip (which comes in handy when twisting it through strands, as it helps you avoid any nasty burns), along with a cool shot button that sets your style in place,” our tester said. They added it’s “ideal if you want straight, smooth hair”. Dubbed as the best budget buy in our round-up, it’s now even cheaper.

Buy now

Ninja foodi max dual zone AF400UK air fryer: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

Now with £80 off, this air fryer from Ninja is a total steal. This model was named the best dual-zone model in our guide to the best air fryers. “Not only does it look super chic with a matte black outer and shiny silver accents, it has an impressive 2,470W,” shared our tester. “Chicken, chips and chopped-up veg cooked much faster compared with cooking in other air fryer models. So, it’s safe to say it has us sold,” they added.

Buy now

Simba hybrid original, double: Was £1,079, now £598.95, Simba.co.uk

(Amazon)

Pick up a Simba double mattress for less than £600, with this hybrid original deal. Designed to help regulate your temperature as you sleep, the medium-firm mattress has five pocket spring and foam layers. Plus, there’s a removable, washable top cover, too. We’ve reviewed this exact mattress, and our tester noted it “offers cloud-like support and comfort.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip: Was £1,149, now £1,029.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The M2-powered MacBook Air gives you top-tier MacBook performance in a thinner and lighter form factor. The more powerful Pro benefits from bigger and stronger fans, meaning it can really push the boat out when it comes to performance, while the smaller MacBook Air dials performance back a little, in favour of comfort and portability. Right now, there’s a discount to be found at Amazon.

Buy now

Monica Vinader keshi pearl bracelet: Was £195, now £136.50, Monicavinader.com

(Monica Vinader )

You can save up to 30 per cent in jewellery label Monica Vinader’s post-Cyber Monday flash sale, meaning this chic pearl bracelet is now just £136.50. The design puts a contemporary spin on the traditional pearl bracelet, and we’re obsessed. Whether stacked with other gold pieces or worn as a statement, snap it up now while stock’s last.

Buy now

Olaplex no3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £18.61, Amazon.co.uk

(Olaplex)

You can save a generous 34 per cent on this famous hair product right now at Amazon. The treatment is designed for weekly use and aims to repair the hair’s bonds and improve the look and feel of split ends and strand damage. In a review of Olaplex no3 hair perfector, our writer said: “We found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5: Was £349, now £279, Currys.co.uk

(Sony)

If earbuds aren’t your style, Sony’s over-ear headphones are available with a £70 discount at Currys. These are the best wireless headphones you can buy, with unbeatable clarity, richness and noise cancellation.

Buy now

The Oodie, black: Was £89, now £49, Theoodie.co.uk

(Oodie)

The brand’s hoodies rated highly in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies, where we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.

Buy now

Shark Stratos anti-hair-wrap pet pro NZ860UKT vacuum cleaner: Was £429.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Clean up with this 47 per cent on Shark’s vacuum cleaner, taking the bagless vacuum’s price down to less than £230. The 6.9kg model comes with a cord length of 8m and a 1.3l capacity for sucking up dirt and debris. It can navigate hard floors and carpets, while the anti-hair-wrap technology is useful for pet owners, and there’s an anti-allergen seal to capture dust. Plus, LED headlights offer visibility when reaching underneath the sofa and into the darker corners of your home.

Buy now

