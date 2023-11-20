Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With just days to go until Black Friday, deals are coming in thick and fast. And we’ve just spotted a deal on Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser that you’re not going to want to miss.

The likes of Amazon, Shark, Boots, Argos, John Lewis & Partners and Currys have already kicked off their sales events, cutting the prices of must-have items. As such, there are huge deals across tech, beauty, fashion, TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more.

On the topic of home appliances and with winter around the corner, you’re probably looking for ways to create professional barista standard creamy and delicious hot chocolates at home.

Thankfully, Amazon has only gone and answered your wishes by slashing the price of Hotel Chocolat’s famous velvetiser hot chocolate machine in its Black Friday sale. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the must-have appliance for chocoholics. You won’t regret it.

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser hot chocolate machine: Was £109.95, now £89.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

First thing first – and to answer the question that’s probably on your lips – a velvetiser is similar to a milk frother. It works by simultaneously beating and whisking the milk and hot chocolate together to create a silky smooth mixture with a frothy top.

What we like about hot chocolate velvetisers like this one is how they whisk it all up so well, that there’s none of the sticky powder mixture left at the bottom of your mug, and the whole thing simply feels more luxurious.

We got our hands on this particular model last year and our reviewer is obsessed. “We loved the resulting hot chocolate from the velvetiser. It was rich and frothy and felt really luxurious.” They said. “The best bit could have been that it was an even combination throughout, without those little sticky powder bits at the bottom which you usually get. You definitely take things up a notch from your standard mix of milk and powder.”

This Amazon Black Friday deal sees the machine’s price reduced by just under £20. The machine comes bundled with 10 single servings of hot chocolate (with milky, salted caramel, classic and hazelnut options), and two ceramic mugs.

