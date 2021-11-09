For luxury lovers, fashion fanatics and beauty obsessives, Net-a-Porter is one giant treasure trove. Stocking everything from Gucci to Ganni, Balenciaga to Burberry, it’s easy to see why the premium online retailer’s Black Friday sale is one of the most hotly anticipated events of the fashion calendar.

And with expected discounts of up to 50 per cent off, the sale cannot come fast enough.

Taking place on 26 November, the last Friday of the month, there’s not long to wait before we start seeing Black Friday bargains. And here at IndyBest, we’ll be continually tracking the hottest deals across tech, toys, home appliances and more, from all of our favourite retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Very and Cult Beauty, to name just a few.

When it comes to designer deals and high-end beauty bargains, Net-a-Porter is a real go-to destination. Luckily for you, we have all the best tips and tricks to help you get your luxury fashion fix for less.

So whether you’re treating yourself, after an investment piece or Christmas shopping for one lucky recipient, keep reading for everything we know so far.

Read more:

Does Net-a-Porter take part in Black Friday?

Usually not one to broadcast sale events far and wide, perhaps for fear of a digital stampede, Net-a-Porter is currently remaining very quiet on the Black Friday front. But, judging by previous years, we are expecting the luxury online retailer to host a sale, with some quite significant savings.

Does Net-a-Porter take part in Cyber Monday?

Many retailers are combining both Black Friday (26 November) and Cyber Monday (29 November) for a full weekend of deals both online and in-store.

And with Net-a-Porter’s online-only set up, we’re confident the sale will last across at least a three or four day period.

How much is Net-a-Porter’s Black Friday discount?

Two years ago, savings of up to 30 per cent were offered across a curated “seasonal edit” of knitwear, footwear, beauty and more.

Last year the sale was even better with discounts of up to 50 per cent across the site, including deals on mega-brands such as Jimmy Choo, Victoria Beckham, Max Mara and Rejina Pyo.

When is Net-a-Porter’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday officially kicks off on 26 November, the last Friday of November.

But some retailers are likely to start discounting a whole week or more before, so staying up to date is essential. Luckily our team here at IndyBest are doing all the hard work for you – so relax, have a cuppa, and check back with us for all the latest updates.

If you can’t wait until then, Net a Porter is currently offering 10 per cent off your first order with the discount code “FIRST10”.

And while you’re on the site, be sure to create an account and add everything you love to your wishlist for speedy checkout once the sale drops. Because believe us when we say some things sell out faster than you can add your card details.

What was in Net-a-Porter’s Black Friday sale last year?

Stocking over 800 designer brands, last year’s Net-a-Porter Black Friday sale did not disappoint. It would be impossible for us to round-up all the best bargains from last year, but we have listed some of our favourites below.

The Jimmy Choo Bertie 85 crystal-embellished suede pumps were reduced by a whole 50 per cent, and although this exact pair is no longer available, an equally as stunning shoe is still on the site (£675, Net-a-porter.com).

Joining Jimmy Choo in having its price cut in half was the Rixo Dani open-back ruffled floral-print silk midi dress which fell from £335 to £167.50. This is also no longer available on the site, but there is a similar option to keep tabs on (£265, Net-a-porter.com).

The Versace embroidered crochet-knit wool cardigan was also reduced from £1,030 to £515 – again, this piece is no longer available (can you see a pattern forming here) but Versace does have a new season offering (£1,180, Net-a-porter.com).

Over on the beauty side of the sale there were even more bargains to be had, with the coveted La Mer “creme de La Mer” face cream falling from £230 to £195.50 (£230, Net-a-porter.com), and Charlotte Tilbury’s luxury colour-coded eye shadow palette in the “walk of shame” colourway being reduced from £40 to £34 (£40, Net-a-porter.com).

Gucci’s beauty rouge à lèvres satin lipstick in “odalie red” was also discounted from £35 to £28.90 (£35, Net-a-porter.com).

How much is Net-a-Porter’s delivery on Black Friday?

Net-a-Porter is yet to say whether delivery fees will also be discounted over the Black Friday weekend, so, for now, we’ll presume charges will be as normal. But, do be mindful that many retailers provide slower delivery services over sale periods due to a high number of orders.

And just like the product offering, the delivery options (especially if you live in London) are pretty broad.

Standard delivery is £5 and will see your order take 3-6 business days to arrive. If you’d rather wait in to accept your parcel, nominated day delivery costs £8 with the option to choose any day between 48 hours post order and seven days.

If you order before 3pm you can secure next day delivery for £8. And for some lucky London postcodes, if the order is placed before 10am you can expect same-day delivery for £12, or evening delivery if placed before 2pm with a two-hour delivery window.

