Now (which changed its name from Now TV in March 2021) is an on-demand streaming service from Sky, as well as a broadband provider. Instead of needing a satellite dish, set-top box and potentially pricey subscription with a year-long contract, Now gives you access to Sky’s TV services for a rolling monthly fee. For Black Friday 2021, you can expect to see a range of discounted offers for Now’s TV and broadband services.

The company offers three tiers of broadband, starting at £18 a month (Nowtv.com) for 12 months of speeds up to 11Mbps, rising to £20 for a fibre connection of up to 36Mbps, and finally £22 for 63Mbps fibre. Now currently offers a deal where the entertainment bundle is reduced from £9.99 to £5.99 a month for 12 months when bought alongside the £20 Now broadband service.

As for TV streaming, there are various Now packages to pick from depending on what you like to watch. There’s the entertainment package (£9.99, Nowtv.com) for binging on TV shows like Succession and Brassic, a cinema package (£9.99, Nowtv.com) with access to over 1,000 movies, and a sports package (from £12.99, Nowtv.com) that lets you watch all of the Sky Sports channels. Lastly, the Hayu membership (£4.99, Nowtv.com) has a free seven-day trial for new customers, and grants access to reality TV shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

We don’t yet know what Now’s Black Friday 2021 deals will be, so here’s a quick look at how the streaming service is currently priced.

The cinema and entertainment packages are normally priced at £9.99 per month, and each currently comes with a free seven-day trial of boost, which lets one account view Now content on up to three devices at once, instead of just one. Boost, which is £5 a month after the free trial, also bumps up the resolution to Full HD, removes all adverts for channels that aren’t live broadcasts, and enables surround sound.

Now currently has a deal where both the cinema and entertainment packages can be had for £9.99 a month for the first month, representing a 50 per cent discount.

Now’s sports package works a little differently. Customers can pay £12.99 for 24 hours of access to all Sky Sports HD channels, with Boost included. Or they can pay £33.99 a month for the same access, with a free seven-day trial of Boost, which then costs £5 a month or can be removed.

Both types of Now sports package give access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, which can be viewed on your TV, smartphone or computer. As well as live sport, the service has over 1,000 hours of highlights and documentaries that can be streamed on demand.

For Black Friday 2021, we can expect to see discounts and bundles from Now itself, for TV and broadband, along with deals from websites that sell access to Now, like Amazon.

Will Now TV have a Black Friday deal in 2021?

Yes, we expect to see deals from Now for Black Friday 2021, both for its TV and broadband services. As outlined above, these will likely include discounts on the cinema, entertainment and sport packages. We might also see the seven-day Boost trial extended, or deals that round up several packages into one bundle for a discounted price.

This is all guesswork for now, but we hope to have a clearer idea of what deals Now has planned as Black Friday gets nearer – this year it’s on 26 November.

When will Now TV Black Friday deals start?

As we said above, Black Friday 2021 is 26 November. But retailers tend to run deals for more than just a day, with some starting their Black Friday discounts weeks ahead of the day itself, and running them across the entire weekend and into Cyber Monday, which, for 2021, is 29 November. We could see Now start its Black Friday sale earlier in the week, or even “do an Amazon” and kick things off a full month early, as the retail giant did in 2020.

Does Tesco sell Now TV passes?

Tesco used to sell Now passes, as well as older Now TV-branded streaming sticks that included a one-month Sky Sports pass. It also used to be possible for Tesco customers to exchange their Clubcard vouchers for Now TV credit.

But all of this has now stopped, with Now sticks and passes no longer stocked by the supermarket. As of 31 January 2021, Clubcard vouchers can no longer be exchanged for Now credit, either. Clubcard vouchers already exchanged for Now credit before that date can still be used.

Argos also no longer sells Now passes, but some are still available through Amazon. These are branded as Now TV, however, so it isn’t clear if the website will continue to offer re-branded Now passes once the older Now TV stock sells out.

Can you pay for Now TV yearly?

Now’s broadband services are 12-month contracts that are paid monthly. TV streaming from Now is paid monthly on a rolling contract, unlike its parent company Sky, which requires a 12-month contract.

There is currently no option to pay for more than a month of Now TV at once, although you can pay for a single day of access to the sports package – handy if you only want to watch a single event without committing to an entire month.

Previously, when it was called Now TV, the company sold three-month passes to its television services, but that is no longer the case.

What were the best Now TV Black Friday deals last year?

Black Friday 2020 deals for Now included discounts on the cinema, entertainment and sport passes. There was a 25 per cent discount on a Sky Sports pass, and three-month passes were available at a reduced rate.

Previous deals also included 50 per cent off three months of the entertainment package, a £30 saving on six months of Sky cinema, reducing the price to under £30, and a three-month sports deal that took the price down to £25 per month.

We’re hoping that this year Now will have deals to rival these – be sure to bookmark this page to find out more information as we get it.

