The third day of the Black Friday shopping bonanza is in full swing and we’re knee-deep in impressive deals, from the must-have console of the year, the Nintendo Switch, to 4K TVs, laptops, toys and beauty tools to name a few.

It’s safe to say that the event is a treasure trove when it comes to exciting purchases but it’s also a great opportunity to pick up those items that, while less exhilarating, are worth snapping up.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available now

If you’re not getting the comfort your need from your mattress but can’t quite afford to splash out on a new one, then a mattress topper is the next best thing.

And, thanks to Black Friday, you can pick up our favourite one right now for a fraction of its usual price.

Read more:

Promising to give you that new mattress feeling, Panda’s memory foam topper was voted as the top pick in our round-up of the best mattress toppers and now that it has a decent chunk of money off, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t add it to your shopping basket. Read on for our review of the topper and how to snap up this brilliant Black Friday offer.

Panda the topper, UK double: Was £139.95, now £125.96, Mypandalife.com

(Panda)

A comfortable mattress is key to a good night’s sleep, so if you’re struggling with yours, the good news is that a mattress topper can be an easy fix.

This one from Panda is made from “hydro-foam”, which the brand says helps to support your back, neck and hips in perfect alignment using gel-infused technology that also reacts to your body temperature and keeps you cool.

In our review of the best mattress toppers, our tester picked Panda’s luxury layer as the best buy, saying it “gave brilliant cushioning, and genuinely offered memory-foam style support”.

“The cover is made from eco-friendly, hypoallergenic bamboo, which is soft to touch and breathable,” they added. “This was the topper that made us feel the most excited to get in bed for a night’s sleep. It cocooned us in that sinking memory-foam feeling and we were blissfully unaware of how much our co-tester was wriggling on the other side of the bed.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on homeware, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.