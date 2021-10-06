With Black Friday 2021 looming, it’s time to talk about video games. The PS5 and Xbox series X are unlikely to be involved with Black Friday deals this year, as they are still difficult to buy and sell out almost immediately whenever stock arrives.

So let us instead focus on the PS4, which will doubtless be included in a range of deals and discounts for Black Friday 2021. The console arrived back in 2013, but games are still being developed for it, and even some of 2021 and 2022’s biggest titles will be offered on the older Sony console.

The PS4 slim arrived in 2016, alongside the PS4 pro, with its more powerful processor, improved support for PS VR, and 4K graphics. Both consoles can play all PS4 games, and despite the launch of the PS5 in 2020, developers will continue to make games for the older console for a good while to come. For example, even flagship PS5 games like the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 will be offered on the PS4 too.

With Black Friday 2021 approaching, here is everything you need to know about what PS4 deals and discounts to expect from the shopping event of the year.

Will the PS4 go on sale for Black Friday?

Yes, almost certainly. With the PS5 still difficult to buy – and selling out quickly whenever retailers have a restock – the best PlayStation deals this Black Friday will be found with the PS4. We don’t yet know exactly what these deals will look like, but discounted consoles, games and accessories are all likely.

Bundles are also popular during the Black Friday sale. So if you haven’t yet got a PS4, Black Friday could be a great time to pick up a console bundled with several games and accessories like an additional controller, for a discounted price.

When will the best Black Friday PS4 deals start in 2021?

Black Friday takes place this year on 26 November, with Cyber Monday landing three days later on 29 November. But retailers like to jump the gun, and we’re expecting to see some sales begin well ahead of those dates.

Some retailers will likely start their Black Friday sales on Monday 22 November, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon replicated its 2020 approach and started its own Black Friday event a full month early. Yes, it might be named after a single day, but Black Friday has quickly become a week-long and even month-long shopping event.

Given the PS4’s popularity, we expect to see deals and discounts for the Sony game console right across the Black Friday period. The best deals might not land on day one (whenever that will actually be), but it’s important to keep an eye on the deals throughout the Black Friday sales. For now, there’s no way of knowing exactly when the best deals will land, as each retailer will have is own strategy.

Where are the best places to find Black Friday PS4 deals?

Retailers far and wide are expected to discount the PS4 for Black Friday 2021. There are the more obvious places, like Game, Amazon and Currys, but it is also worth keeping an eye on Very, Argos and even telecoms firms like EE and BT too.

As we mentioned earlier, Amazon is likely to be among the first to open the Black Friday doors, and PS4 deals could well be included on day one.

We also recommend shoppers try their local branches of the retailers mentioned above, along with looking at their website. Black Friday began as an in-store event, with Cyber Monday becoming the online equivalent, but now the two blur together and deals tend to be offered as broadly online as they are offline, right across the week.

What is the price of PlayStation 4?

When the PS4 arrived back in 2013 it was priced at £349.99 for the console on its own. As always, this price has fallen over the years and the console is now closer to the £250 mark – and that’s for the redesigned, more compact PS4 slim, which arrived in 2016.

Game bundles are often good value for money. The PS4 with Spider-Man can be had now for £279 (Currys.co.uk), and adding God of War takes the bundle price to £289 (Currys.co.uk).

We expect to see these prices fall for Black Friday, and might even see the console dip below the £200 mark, to a sale price of £199.99. The console with a game or two for between £200 and £250 might also be possible, along with a whole host of deals bundling the PS4 with controllers, charging docks and other accessories.

This all requires a bit of guesswork for now, but what this year’s Black Friday PS4 deals look like will become clearer in the coming weeks.

