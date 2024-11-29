Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Black Friday sales are well and truly here, bringing a whole host of beauty deals across haircare, skincare and make-up. But despite a huge number of brands adding to their virtual bargain buckets, the Debenhams deals really are quite lucrative (with up to 70 per cent off).

Of course, there’s stellar internet-wide across Dyson, Elemis and Huda Beauty (to name but a few), but it’s the bargain pot of perfumes I’m interested in this Black Friday. And, after some perusal, Debenhams’ fragrance offerings are looking pretty good – with a fair few of my favourites included in the mix.

My top pick? It’s got to be Yves Saint Laurent’s black opium eau de parfum (was £67, now £46.90, Debenhams.com). If you’re not familiar, the scent is equal parts sweet and floral, and makes a perfect pick for the upcoming party season. Yep, December is but two days away so scroll on for full details, including the aroma’s olefactory profile and everything you’ll need to know to capitalise on the best savings.

Yves Saint Laurent black opium eau de parfum: Was £67, now £46.90, Debenhams.com

On the outside, this fragrance certainly looks chic, with a sexy, sparkly black bottle that’s sure to slot into anyone’s bathroom shelf. And, let’s not forget that the luxury YSL logo is emblazoned across it, too.

But, just as with books, let’s not judge a perfume by its cover and find out a little more about what’s actually inside.

Top notes of pear accord and mandarin essence give an initial florally, sweet scent, although this doesn’t last long. Underneath you’ll whiff warming black coffee and cedarwood, giving the fragrance a dark, fashionable twist. And it lasts an incredibly long time on the skin, too.

So, with Christmas right around the corner, this is a key perfume you’d be wise to pick up –especially considering the 30 per cent price cut.

Tempted? There’s more good news, still. As well as being discounted at Debenhams, you’ll find YSL’s Black Opium on offer from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis and Boots, too. So click through below and take your pick!

