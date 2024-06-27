How to pre-order Kate Middleton’s new biography

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A revelatory new biography about Kate Middleton is set to be published in the coming months. Detailing how the Princess of Wales met and fell in love with Prince William, the book is available to pre-order now.

When the new book lands on 1 August 2024, we can expect Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography to shed new light on the story of Kate’s life and the events that have shaped her.

The book, written by New York Times best-selling author and veteran Royal correspondent Robert Jobson, draws on Jobson’s connections within the Royal household and conversations with sources, which have taken place both on and off the record.

A seasoned veteran when it comes to writing about high-profile members of the Royal family, Jobson has also previously written titles such as Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, and William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch.

Jobson’s new biography comes at a time when the Princess of Wales continues to undergo treatment for cancer, and as she starts to make her first public appearances after sharing her diagnosis with the nation in March of this year.

Kate’s biography has been billed as the “revelatory biography of the year”, joining other telling releases such as Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, the explosive book released back in 2023.

'Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography': £15, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Millions have been following Kate Middleton, and her work and personal life, since the Princess of Wales graced the public arena following her meeting, and later on marriage to Prince William back in 2011. Now, her life will be chartered in Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography.

While the exact details of what will be revealed in the upcoming book aren’t entirely clear, we can expect milestones to be revealed and questions answered. Details into relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (together with William, famously dubbed the “Fab Four”) and more recently, her concerns for her health, could be illuminated in this latest look at Royal life.

The book is available to pre-order now ahead of its publish date (1 August 2024).

