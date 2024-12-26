Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Boxing Day sales are in full swing. From Amazon to John Lewis and Currys, all the biggest retailers get involved but if you’re looking for the best Argos deals in the retailer’s Boxing Day sale, you’ve come to the right place.

The shopping event is the perfect time to bag a bargain, without even having to change out of your post-Christmas comfies. Should you have Christmas cash to splash, or want to save big on a practical purchase ahead of the new year, the Argos Boxing Day sale is bound to be big. With everything from gaming and tech to dehumidifiers and air fryers on offer.

Plus, Argos’s in-house Habitat range is the ultimate destination for interiors lovers, with Boxing Day perfectly timed to help you with a homeware refresh for 2025 (think discounted armchairs, mirrors and more). Keep scrolling for all the best bargains to bag right now.

Best Argos Boxing Day deals

Shark stratos pro anti-hair-wrap plus pet vacuum cleaner: £380, now £230, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

This Shark model took the top spot in IndyBest’s guide to the best cordless vacuums. “If having a clean home fills you with joy, the Shark stratos will make you euphoric,” said reviewer Zoe. She was particularly impressed by the vacuum’s anti-hair-wrap design, adding: “No pet hair, clothing fluff or larger-than-usual objects came close to getting stuck in the brush, making it useful for busy households when there’s barely enough time to use it, let alone untangle things that are clogging it up.” Even better, you can currently save £150 on the model in the Argos Boxing Day sale.

Dyson corrale hair straighteners: Was £400, now £300, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

The Dyson corrale hair straighteners have a loyal following, and for good reason. In assistant eCommerce editor Sarah’s review, she dubbed the straighteners as a “truly innovative tool”. She went on to say they make “styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze”, owing to being cordless. What’s more, the flexing plates “make straightening in one pass a reality, meaning your hair can be heat-styled quickly and with less heat damage”. Now, the tool is at its lowest ever price at Argos.

Lego Disney celebration train anniversary set: £35, now £26.25, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

If you like to get ahead with birthday present shopping during the Boxing Day sales, this sweet Disney Lego set is a great option. Featuring fan-favourite characters such as Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse (of course), the set celebrates 100 years of Disney. Aimed at Lego fans aged four and above, the relatively simple set includes four buildable train sections, a station, six minifigures and plenty of accessories to spark kids’ imaginations.

Eufy G50 hybrid robot vacuum and mop: Was £200, now £149, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

This robot vacuum was slightly cheaper during the Black Friday sales but you can still save £50 on the device’s RRP at Argos right now. Although IndyBest tech writer Steve hasn’t tested the G50, he has been impressed with other eufy models, with the brand featuring in his guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners. Equipped to run for up to 120 minutes once charged, the G50 is cordless and can fit beneath furniture, to ensure a thorough clean. This nifty model functions as a mop, too, taking the work out of housework.

Apple Airpods Pro with USB-C MagSafe case (2nd generation): Was £229, now £179, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( iStock/The Independent )

The Airpods Pro are Apple’s priciest in-ear headphones, so, if you want to buy a pair, now is the time to take the plunge, thanks to this Boxing Day deal. If you do decide to invest, you’ll get a pair of earbuds that “are feature-packed, comfortable and, above all, offer sensational audio,” according to tech expert David Phelan’s review.

Dyson hot+cool gen1 HP10 fan, heater and air purifier: Was £449, now £399, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Dyson’s coveted air purifier is currently on sale with a rare £50 off, thanks to Argos. The hybrid appliance has fan, heater and air purifier functions, making it the ultimate multi-tasker for your home. The similar formaldehyde model secured a spot in our round-up of the best air purifiers and the best fans, so you can rest assured the brand makes top-notch appliances. As for the gen1 model, it boasts 10 speed settings and atomatically senses and captures pollutants to purify your whole room. Keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, it ticks every box.

Habitat Ngami mushroom aluminium LED touch table lamp, orange: Was £25, now £16, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Injecting some retro flair into your interiors, this Habitat mushroom lamp is reduced by a third in the end of year sales. The Seventies-inspired Ngami design is characterised by its bold mushroom silhouette and orange finish. Producing a soft, diffused light, it works perfectly on a side table, bookshelf or window sill. Simply touch the base for the light to appear. Plus, there’s a dimmer switch so you can adjust the brightness to suit your mood.

Kenwood KMX750AC kMix stand mixer, cream: Was £420, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Calling all bakers (or anyone with baking as their new year’s resolution): you can now get this Kenwood stand mixer for less than half price. There are three attachments, and you can whip up your ingredients at six different speeds in the 5l bowl. A star feature, the fold function is billed as being ideal when making souffles and meringues.

Smeg 50’s style retro kettle, cream: Was £150, now £130, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Smeg’s Fifties-inspired kettle is a staple of stylish kitchens. Now, you can save £20 on the cult appliance thanks to Argos. The mini version earned a spot in our round-up of the best kettles, where tester Tamara said: “We’re big fans of its glossy finish and streamlined shape, as well as the speed with which it brought water to a boil, given its 1,400W of power.” Praising its vintage look, Tamara added that “Smeg is the gold standard when it comes to retro kitchen gadgets, and this powerful kettle is a reminder that there’s substance – as well as style – to its designs.”

SIM free iPhone 14 5G 128GB mobile phone: Was £599, now £549, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Apple deals are often hard to come by, so, they are worth snapping up when you can. Right now, you can save £50 on the iPhone 14, in a range of colours, at Argos. The device features an impressive dual-camera system, a super retina XDR display, 128GB of memory and safety features such as crash detection. Take advantage of this SIM-free phone deal while it lasts.

Bose QuietComfort ultra wireless headphones: Was £449.95, now £349, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bose )

In our review of the best wireless headphones, tech writer, Alex, found that these were the best in class when it came to noise cancellation – in fact, he could “barely hear anything with these on”. What’s more, the sound quality really impressed him. “Our tunes sounded rich and melodious, with some real precision when it was needed”, he said. “It didn’t struggle with any instruments, separating them all beautifully, and vocals came across clearly.” You can save £100 on the headphones right now.

How long do Argos Boxing Day sale deals last?

The Argos Boxing Day deals usually continue up to 31 December, before the Januarys sales take over. This means you don’t have to spend all your Christmas cash in one day.

