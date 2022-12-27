Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Most of us can be unsure about what to do during that period between Christmas and New Year, but the Boxing Day sales can be a good use of your time.

Whether you’re looking to splash some cash you’ve received for Christmas or you’re finally going to get your hands on a few things you’ve had your eye on over the last few months, the Boxing Day sales have some great deals.

From fashion and tech to home appliances, TVs and more, the IndyBest team is here to make sure you find the best offers out there as, truthfully, there can be a lot of dud discounts.

The Argos sale covers pretty much everything – from homeware and kitchen appliances to clothing and bits for the garden – so the sale is well worth checking out for Boxing Day bargains.

So whether you’re looking to find the best price on a new laptop or perhaps you’re grabbing a few gifts you didn’t find under the tree this year – either way, the Argos sale is a good place to start.

Top picks from the Argos Boxing Day 2022 sale

Shark PowerFins anti hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £400, now £250, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Always a popular choice, Shark’s powerful anti hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner is now reduced by £150 in Argos’s Boxing Day sale. As well as a healthy discount, users can enjoy 50 per cent more suction as they clean everything from carpets to hard floors. The PowerFins pick up more dirt in just one glide, thanks to the versus Shark duoclean nozzle, and the anti hair wrap technology removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean.

Buy now

Ninja Foodi MAX health grill air fryer and dehydrator: Was £250, now £200, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

It’s the word on everyone’s lips this year: air fryers – and Argos is selling Ninja’s health grill air fryer and dehydrator model with £50 off. Whether you like to cook your food rare or well done, the Smart Cook System on this grill and air fryer wuth help you get it just right. Ensure your food temperature is correct with the leave-in digital cooking probe and thanks to the cyclonic air technology; you needn’t even flip your food as it grills.

Buy now

Xbox Series S 512GB digital console: Was £249.99, now £209.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Gamers best pay attention here as Argos has this special offer on the Xbox Series S this Boxing Day. Bringing both speed and performance, thanks to the Xbox Velocity Architecture technology, this digital console also features the hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and back case. In addition, the new share button allows users to seamlessly capture and share content. Note that the Xbox Game Pass is sold separately.

Buy now

Braun Series 8 pro electric shaver: Was £370, now £165, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This electric shaver from Braun is all you need for a clean, close and comfortable shave – and it’s currently over £200 off in the Argos Boxing Day sale. With its precise head capturing hairs even in the hardest-to-reach places and its special sonic technology, which delivers micro-vibrations for a smooth glide across the skin, this shaver also includes a Pro display with a performance dashboard.

Buy now

Habitat mocha snuggle fleece throw: Was £30, now £15, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Keep cosy and bag a bargain while you’re at it with this snuggle fleece throw from Habitat that’s half price at Argos. Curl up on the couch and enjoy your home comfort – perfect for the colder winter weather. This machine washable blanket is sure to last you many chilly seasons to come.

Buy now

