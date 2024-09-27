Astrid & Miyu’s dazzling jewellery advent calendars have been unveiled

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



One of the most decadent ways to countdown to Christmas, jewellery advent calendars are the glamorous older sister to chocolate calendars. Despite competition from the likes of Missoma and Estella Bartlett, Astrid & Miyu’s jewellery advent calendars sell out year after year – and it’s time to set your alarms for the 2024 launch.

This year, the brand has carefully curated three advent calendars to suit every budget and taste. Returning is the popular 12-day countdown, available in gold or silver plating. A feast for your eyes (and ears), the calendar features six pairs of earrings, an ear cuff, one pair of hoops and a necklace and bracelet to finish your look off. A real treat for those who love to ear stack, there’s a special surprise found inside this year (more on that later).

Then there’s the luxurious 24-day countdown. Also available in gold or silver, the edit includes eight pairs of earrings, plus rings, necklaces and bracelets for every day of your December festivities. But the real showstopper is the solid gold offering – with just four pieces inside it adds up to £1,300.

As usual, the line-up is brimming with everyday staples and on-trend styles you’ll wear long beyond the Christmas season. Launching on Tuesday 8 October, here’s everything you need to know about Astrid & Miyu’s jewellery advent calendars for 2024.

Astrid & Miyu 12-day advent calendar: £345, Astridandmiyu.com

Helping you create the ultimate ear stack, Astrid & Miyu’s 12-day calendar features 11 jewels. Plus, a £50 voucher to spend online or in-store to complete your line-up. From statement sparkly pave hoops and a crystal ear cuff, which are perfect for Christmas day to an opal charm bracelet and coordinating huggies, the thoughtful collection is all about mixing, matching and stacking. Available in gold or silver, the calendar costs £345 but is worth £690, so you’re saving 50 per cent on the bling inside.

Astrid & Miyu 24-day advent calendar: £695, Astridandmiyu.com

Packed with 23 pieces spanning earrings, bracelets, necklaces and more, as well as a £50 voucher to spend on a piece of your choice, the 24-day calendar is a decadent gift for jewellery lovers. Costing £695, the jewels inside add up to £1,600, with highlights including star and mood charm huggies, star studs and a matching shooting star bracelet. As well as themed pieces like these, there are everyday staples in the form of link necklaces and matching bracelets, pearl drop earrings, earcuffs and orbit rings.

Astrid & Miyu solid gold advent calendar: £995, Astridandmiyu.com

Worth a whopping £1,300 but costing £995, there’s no denying that this advent calendar is expensive. But with the four pieces inside plated with sold gold, they’re built to last (you’ll be wearing these jewels for many Christmases to come). In the line-up, there are three pairs of earrings (think 9-carat gold white topaz cluster huggies and drop studs), as well as a matching 9-carat gold bracelet. Adding the final flourish to festivities, you can use the £380 voucher inside to create a bespoke “story chain” bracelet with charms of your choice, adding that personal touch.

