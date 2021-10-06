In the wise words of Mariah Karey, “I don’t want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need” and it’s the Missoma advent calendar. And we’re glad to report that it’s back for the third year running.

For the uninitiated, the online jewellery shop is one of the best destinations for all things bling – it specialises in affordable yet high-quality pieces, including statement and minimalist daily items. Since the brand’s inception in 2008, it’s amassed a star-studded following from the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge to the Hadid sisters, and we can see why.

In honour of all things fun and festive, the sell-out Missoma advent calendar is here to spread sparkle and joy in the lead-up to the big day. And all the best advent calendars, there’s a whopping saving to be had too. While you may bulk at the initial cost (£395), its contents mean it’s worth well over £800.

Behind each of the 12 doors, there’s a demi-fine jewellery piece that is just waiting to be worn, including its popular bracelets and earrings, as well as non-jewellery items. Owing to its popularity though it does sell out every year, so you’ll want to act fast.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or a loved one, read on to find out everything there is to know about the brand’s treasure trove – we predict it’ll be worth its weight in gold.

Read more:

Missoma advent calendar: £395, Missoma.com

(Missoma)

Available to buy now

Launch date: 6 October

6 October Price: £395

£395 Worth: Over £800

Over £800 Number of doors: 12

While some may be dreaming of a white Christmas, if you’re looking for a glitzy and glamourous one, then allow us to introduce you to Missoma’s 12-day advent calendar.

“What’s inside?”, we hear you ask, well, it’s full to the brim of the brand’s bestselling golden items. Firstly, if you are yet to create the perfect ear party, then you’re in for a treat as you’ll find mini pave spike hoop earrings (£75, Missoma.com), pave hex huggies (£70, Missoma.com) and even a pair of small molten earrings (£65, Missoma.com).

But that’s not all. Hiding behind one of the dozen doors you’ll also find a double rope bracelet (£79, Missoma.com) and a chain bracelet (£89, Missoma.com), both of which look lovely alone, but we think would pack a real punch when worn together.

It’s not just jewellery though, on the back of the brand’s popular hair accessories collection, you’ll also receive one of its hair clips (£20, Missoma.com), as well as its sell-out rope eyewear chain (£49, Missoma.com), which frankly, we’re obsessed with.

As it does sell out every year, you’ll want to act fast if you want. to get your hands on it, so add it to your basket now. While the price tag is expensive, it is worth more than £800 and surely there’s really no better way to help you spread festive sparkle in the lead-up to Christmas?

Buy now

