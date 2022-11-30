Jump to content

14 best Christmas gifts for couples that both of them will love

From restaurant vouchers to wine hampers, these are the perfect presents for couples to enjoy together

Siobhan Grogan
Wednesday 30 November 2022 15:54
<p>Whether they spend their weekends watching movies or wild swimming, we’ve found something for every type of couple </p>

Whether they spend their weekends watching movies or wild swimming, we’ve found something for every type of couple

(iStock/The Independent)

As if Christmas shopping wasn’t tricky enough, buying for a couple can be the ultimate festive challenge.

Whether they’ve lived together for years or are in a new relationship, it can be especially difficult to find a gift both people will love, instead of only considering the tastes of one half of the couple.

The trick is to think of things they love doing together or choose something for their home (that they can both use and enjoy). Whether that’s a record player for a pair of music buffs or a smart picture frame they can display in their living room, it’s obvious the gift is genuinely aimed at them as a couple and will be gratefully received.

This is also one instance when you don’t have to steer away from practical gifts. While kitchen gadgets don’t usually go down well at Christmas, we think buying for couples means you can consider more useful presents you might otherwise avoid, if it’s something they’ll both use and will work well in their home, or is something they might not splurge on themselves.

If you’re really stuck or buying for a couple that has everything, play it safe and go for food or drink, or choose a voucher. This can be spent on something they will both enjoy, such as a meal out or a night at the cinema, and won’t be shoved in the back of a cupboard with other unwanted gifts. Some vouchers even have multiple uses, so recipients can decide exactly what to spend it on themselves, for the perfect fail-safe present.

How we tested

We rounded up the best Christmas gifts for every sort of couple, whether they spend their weekends watching movies, wild swimming or wining and dining. We looked for gifts that would suit a range of ages and budgets and ones that both partners would be thrilled to receive, with bonus points for originality. Most of all, we considered whether we would love to open these gifts on Christmas morning and asked other couples if these presents would be festive winners in their houses too.

The best Christmas gifts for couples for 2022 are:

  • Best overall Christmas gift for couples – Buyagift time together experience box: £79.99, Buyagift.co.uk
  • Best Christmas gift for gadget lovers – Nanoleaf lines: From £179.99, Nanoleaf.me
  • Best Christmas gift for wine connoisseurs – Corney & Barrow Christmas own labels 2022 case of 12: £138, Corneyandbarrow.com
  • Best Christmas gift for movie lovers – Everyman gift card: From £20, Everymancinema.com
  • Best Christmas gift for keen cooks – Tefal easyfry precision two-in-one EY505827 air fryer and grill: £139.99, Tefal.co.uk
  • Best Christmas gift for gourmets – Red Letter Days deluxe dining experience for two at Harvey Nichols: £100, Redletterdays.co.uk
  • Best Christmas gift for music-lovers – Crosley Cruiser deluxe portable Bluetooth turntable: £79.20, OnBuy.com
  • Best timeless Christmas gift – The White Company fine silver photo frame 5x7in: £50, Thewhitcompany.com
  • Best Christmas gift for boxset bingers – VonShef retro popcorn maker: £29.99, Vonhaus.com
  • Best gift to brighten up their Christmas – Interflora bespoke Christmas bouquet in a vase: £48, Interflora.co.uk
  • Best Christmas gift for active couples – Dryrobe advance long sleeve: £160, Dryrobe.com
  • Best Christmas gift for stylish couples – Rockett St George green stay weird scented candle: £25, Rockettatgeorge.co.uk
  • Best Christmas gift for homebirds – Soak&Sleep faux-fur throw: £65, Soakandsleep.com
  • Best gift for couples with a sweet tooth – Lola’s Cupcakes merry Christmas postal cupcakes: £28.99 for eight, Lolascupcakes.co.uk

Buyagift time together experience box

  • Best: Overall
  • Includes: Selection of short breaks, adventure, pamper days or dining out experiences for two people

This boxed gift voucher is the answer to your present-buying prayers. Whether you’re gifting grandparents or indulging the in-laws, you genuinely can’t go wrong with this, as the couple can choose the treat that best suits them.

The voucher can be exchanged for a whopping 995 experiences around the UK and, better still, is valid for two years, so they won’t need to hurry to spend it. Experiences for two available include overnight hotel stays, theatre and theme-park tickets, champagne afternoon teas, helicopter flights and spa days. If they’re real homebirds, they could even choose meal delivery kits or cocktail boxes.

We don’t think there’s anyone this present wouldn’t suit, and we’d certainly love to find it under our tree. Handily, it arrives in a smart gift box, so you have something to hand over on the day, but can be emailed immediately if you leave your shopping until the last minute. It’s easily the best gift we found for couples this Christmas, yet it still won’t break the bank.

Nanoleaf lines

  • Best: For gadget-lovers
  • Includes: Smart backlit LED light bars

We all know couples who are obsessed with the latest gizmos and are almost impossible to buy for, as they’re always a step ahead. Give them something they’d never expect with this smart set of light bars they can use anywhere in their home, for a sleek modern look that will work perfectly with their other tech.

The box comes with nine slim bars that are snapped together with connectors in almost any pattern or design. This is then mounted on the wall with tape, which really does stay put, so no extra tools are needed – we managed it in no time and we’re phobic about DIY. Once they’re up, there are countless colour combinations to play with and the lights can sync to a TV screen or dance to the beat of music, transforming any room into a 4D cinema or even a home nightclub. Techy couples will also love the fact it can all be controlled by Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa or the Nano app, to set the mood in moments.

Corney & Barrow Christmas own labels 2022 case of 12

  • Best: For wine connoisseurs
  • Includes: 12 bottles of some of the brand's bestselling wines

Any wine-drinker would welcome a crate of bottles arriving on their doorstep this Christmas, so this is an easy buy for a quaffing couple. It also takes the worry out of choosing a label they’ll like or even deciding whether to plump for red, white or fizz.

The case comes from Corney & Barrow, one of the longest-established independent wine merchants in the UK, which obtained a Royal Warrant from George V in 1912. There are 12 wines inside – two each of six varieties – and all are Corney & Barrow’s own label, so they’re rock-solid classics that cover all festive bases and will suit every occasion.

White lovers are sorted with a zingy and remarkably easy-drinking blanc IGP cotes de gascogne 2021, plus a versatile, organic perigord 2021 we’d serve with the turkey on the big day. Red drinkers are especially spoiled with bottles of subtly spicy Corney & Barrow cotes-du-rhone, rioja cranza and our favourite, a juicy, fruity grand cru st-emilion. There are also two bottles of crisp, refreshing Corney & Barrow sparkling blanc de blancs methode traditionnelle NV to bring a sparkle to festivities. However, if they’re committed champagne aficionados, give them a real treat and send them a case of six outstanding bottles of delamotte blanc de blancs NV (£269.45, Corneyandbarrow.com) instead.

Everyman gift card

  • Best: For movie lovers
  • Includes: Voucher that can be spent on films, food and drink

Give them the gift of a great night out with a voucher to spend at Everyman Cinemas. The luxe cinema chain has venues all over the UK, from Newcastle to Cardiff, though it’s worth checking there’s one near the couple you’re buying for before splurging.

It’s no ordinary night out at the cinema either, as Everyman screens independent and classic films alongside the blockbusters; offers wine and cocktails instead of fizzy drinks, and will even serve homemade (and delicious) pizza and snacks straight to your seat.

As vouchers can be bought for as little as £20, we think this is a great reasonably priced gift that would suit any couple who would appreciate a night out. The voucher can be spent on films, food and drink and can even be delivered by email, if you need the present in a hurry. However, we’d recommend allowing enough time to send by post if you can, as the vouchers are particularly stylish, adorned with arty photos of stars, including Faye Dunaway, Audrey Hepburn and Harry Styles.

Tefal easyfry precision two-in-one EY505827 air fryer and grill

  • Best: For keen cooks
  • Includes: Air fryer and grill with eight pre-set programs

We all know buying kitchen gadgets for your other half can be a fast track to ending a relationship. However, if you’re looking for a gift for a couple who love cooking and eating, small appliances remain fair game – especially if you choose this year’s must-have gadget: the air fryer.

This one from Tefal is a real kitchen game-changer and combines an air fryer with a health grill, so they’ll barely need to use their oven with this in the house. It’s not too huge to keep out on the worktop yet has a decent 4.2l capacity to suit a whole family (or a very hungry couple).

It has eight pre-set modes, including roast chicken, meat and fries for super-simple cooking – our teenager loved whipping up frozen chicken nuggets in a matter of minutes. Chips were particularly tasty, thanks to the Extra Crisp air-circulation technology but we were surprised by how much we loved the grill, which was perfect for producing succulent steak and tasty salmon. It’s a little noisy when cooking but we reckon the lucky couple will wonder how they ever lived without it.

Red Letter Days deluxe dining experience for two at Harvey Nichols

  • Best: For gourmets
  • Includes: £100 off your bill for a dinner at Harvey Nichols

Who doesn’t love a meal out? If you’re buying for a couple who appreciate the finer things in life, they’ll be thrilled to be given this voucher. It allows them to spend £100 feasting in the restaurant, bar or brasserie of their local Harvey Nichols and you can email it straight to their inbox, if you need it in a flash.

We particularly love the fact they can choose exactly how to spend it, whether they prefer a slap-up champagne afternoon tea, a well-deserved lunch while hitting the January sales or a sophisticated dinner to look forward to after Christmas. They can even blow the whole lot on cocktails, if they prefer. It’s valid for 12 months, year-round, so they won’t need to rush to spend it either. Just remember there are only Harvey Nichols stores in London, Edinburgh, Bristol and Leeds, so make sure they live close enough to one to spend this first.

Crosley Cruiser deluxe portable Bluetooth turntable

  • Best: For music-lovers
  • Includes: Turntable in a dark grey suitcase-style shell

Any music-loving couple would be delighted to unwrap a brand-new turntable this Christmas, and you can rest assured this is something they’ll truly enjoy together.

This Crosley version comes in a dark grey suitcase-style shell that will look great in any home. It has built-in speakers, a three-speed turntable and pitch control, and we had it up and running in seconds without needing any extra wires or attachments.

It can even stream digital music through the speakers or stream vinyl to external Bluetooth speakers for real versatility. Of course, at this price, the sound quality won’t suit real audiophiles but it’s certainly good enough for any casual listener or those trying out a record player for the first time. Personalise it for the couple in question by tracking down the vinyl version of a song that means something to them and this gift will go down a treat.

The White Company fine silver photo frame 5x7in

  • Best: Timeless gift
  • Includes: Silver-plated stainless steel frame with white mount

You can never really have too many photo frames, so this is a great gift to choose if you’re really stumped when shopping.

This one will bring a touch of elegance to wherever it’s displayed. It has a silver-plated, seam-free stainless-steel frame with a white mount and a grey felt backing to fit a 5x7in photo, but it’s available to buy in other sizes too.

As a bonus, it also comes in a smart white gift box, for easy wrapping, or you could open it up before gifting and slip in a special photo of the couple, so it’s ready to put in place as soon as they open it. Either way, this is a can’t-go-wrong present any couple would be happy to receive.

VonShef retro popcorn maker

  • Best: For boxset bingers
  • Includes: Popcorn maker with six cinema-style boxes

If they like nothing more than a night in on the sofa catching up on Netflix, this popcorn maker will make their TV-watching dreams come true.

Compact and very well priced, the gadget uses hot air circulation to pop kernels without any oil or butter, for a healthier popcorn offering. Just add a scoop of the kernels and watch them pop – the machine even comes with six cinema-style popcorn boxes for serving, though we’d suggest catching the warm popcorn in a large bowl first, to stop it flying all over the place.

We especially liked the machine’s retro red style, which looks great on the kitchen counter or even in the living room, for snacks on tap. Just be aware it is delivered in a plain brown box, so we’d recommend wrapping it properly before gifting.

Interflora bespoke Christmas bouquet in a vase

  • Best: Gift to brighten up their Christmas
  • Includes: Flowers and vase

Made by local florists on the day, using fresh, seasonal flowers, it will add a splash of colour to the festivities and still be going strong when the last turkey sandwich is finished. Ours included deep-red roses, vivid maroon and purple flowers, pine cones and dark-green foliage, and gave us an instant festive boost. Best of all, it arrived in an attractive coloured glass vase we could display straightaway and reuse afterwards.

If they’re not fond of flowers, make them smile with a ready-to-go jolly Christmas tree instead (£52, Interflora.co.uk). Around 88cm tall, it comes in a plant pot all decked out with lights and decorations for minimal hassle. All they’ll need to do is find an empty corner and enjoy it.

Dryrobe advance long sleeve

  • Best: For active couples
  • Includes: Waterproof and windproof dry robe

Keep sports-mad couples warm and dry this year with an ingenious dryrobe, which is the ultimate must-have for wild swimmers, surfers, triathletes or anyone who spends weekends seeking adrenalin-fuelled adventures.

Weatherproof and designed to warm up the wearer quickly after being in cold water, the Dryrobe has a fast-drying cosy lambswool lining that wicks water away from the skin, with heat-sealed seams to create a solid barrier against wind and water.

The gigantic hood will stave off even the heaviest rain shower, while the two-way zip and roomy fit mean you can get changed while wearing it without baring everything to the elements.

If you’re feeling really generous, you could buy two for a couple, but the unisex style and oversized design mean it will suit anyone and can be used repeatedly without being dried between uses. We love the range of colours too, including bright lime green, stylish camo print and suits-everyone black and grey. Trust us, it will get any active couple heading straight to the nearest beach before the last mince pie is eaten.

Rockett St George green stay weird scented candle

  • Best: For stylish couples
  • Includes: Fruity fig scented candle with sweet floral undertones

Don’t buy your favourite couple any old boring scented candle this Christmas. If they love to make a statement in their home, they’ll be smitten by this unusual offering from cool homewares brand Rockett St George, which proves you really understand their taste.

Made with 100 per cent natural soy wax and no petroleum, the candle comes in a striking green glass votive with a black metal lid and a quirky monochrome label that makes a great talking point. The scent is to die for, too – a warm fruity blend of fig and flowers that had us pining for balmy summer nights. Ideal for brightening up a dreary January once they take their decorations down.

Soak&Sleep faux-fur throw

  • Best: For homebirds
  • Includes: 140cm x 200cm faux-fur throw

Nothing beats snuggling up under a cosy blanket and watching a good film at Christmas. If you’re looking for a gift for a home-loving couple or one who’ve recently moved in together, this gorgeously plush throw is hard to beat.

Available in soft grey or a darker midnight grey, it’s made of acrylic faux fur with a suede-effect reverse, to stop it sliding straight off the sofa. It has a slight two-tone effect, with darker roots, for a stylish look and is super-strokable and pleasingly weighty for an ultra-luxe feel.

It would also work well slung over a bed if the couple in question prefer a minimal look in their living room, so it won’t go to waste either way, especially if they’re trying to keep their heating bills down this winter. A pretty and practical buy.

Lola’s Cupcakes merry Christmas postal cupcakes

  • Best: For couples with a sweet tooth
  • Includes: Eight hand-baked chocolate and vanilla cupcakes

No need to worry about them stashing this present at the back of a cupboard and forgetting about it. Send them something they can enjoy straightaway with a box of handcrafted cupcakes that will make their Christmas.

A mix of eight vanilla and chocolate cupcakes, these goodies from London-based company Lola’s Cupcakes will bring festive cheer to any couple. All come with cute seasonal decorations, including tiny gingerbread men, brightly coloured wreaths and immaculate iced sprigs of holly. They’re some of the yummiest cupcakes we’ve tried with an exceptionally fluffy, feather-light sponge and silky buttercream topping. If you’re buying for dedicated chocolate-lovers, we also rate Lola’s Cupcakes deluxe Christmas postal cupcakes (£28.99 for eight, Lolascupcakes.co.uk), which are topped with Maltesers, popcorn and gold dust. Yum.

The verdict: Christmas gifts for couples

The Buyagift time together experience box will suit any couple, however tricky they are to buy for. It gives them the chance to choose something they’ll genuinely love to do together, making it a real no-brainer buy this Christmas. The Corney & Barrow Christmas own labels 2022 case of 12 will also feel like a real treat for any couple who likes a good glass of wine, while The White Company’s fine silver photo frame 5x7in is an elegant, safe bet for couples of all ages.

