As if Christmas shopping wasn’t tricky enough, buying for a couple can be the ultimate festive challenge.
Whether they’ve lived together for years or are in a new relationship, it can be especially difficult to find a gift both people will love, instead of only considering the tastes of one half of the couple.
The trick is to think of things they love doing together or choose something for their home (that they can both use and enjoy). Whether that’s a record player for a pair of music buffs or a smart picture frame they can display in their living room, it’s obvious the gift is genuinely aimed at them as a couple and will be gratefully received.
This is also one instance when you don’t have to steer away from practical gifts. While kitchen gadgets don’t usually go down well at Christmas, we think buying for couples means you can consider more useful presents you might otherwise avoid, if it’s something they’ll both use and will work well in their home, or is something they might not splurge on themselves.
If you’re really stuck or buying for a couple that has everything, play it safe and go for food or drink, or choose a voucher. This can be spent on something they will both enjoy, such as a meal out or a night at the cinema, and won’t be shoved in the back of a cupboard with other unwanted gifts. Some vouchers even have multiple uses, so recipients can decide exactly what to spend it on themselves, for the perfect fail-safe present.
How we tested
We rounded up the best Christmas gifts for every sort of couple, whether they spend their weekends watching movies, wild swimming or wining and dining. We looked for gifts that would suit a range of ages and budgets and ones that both partners would be thrilled to receive, with bonus points for originality. Most of all, we considered whether we would love to open these gifts on Christmas morning and asked other couples if these presents would be festive winners in their houses too.
The best Christmas gifts for couples for 2022 are:
- Best overall Christmas gift for couples – Buyagift time together experience box: £79.99, Buyagift.co.uk
- Best Christmas gift for gadget lovers – Nanoleaf lines: From £179.99, Nanoleaf.me
- Best Christmas gift for wine connoisseurs – Corney & Barrow Christmas own labels 2022 case of 12: £138, Corneyandbarrow.com
- Best Christmas gift for movie lovers – Everyman gift card: From £20, Everymancinema.com
- Best Christmas gift for keen cooks – Tefal easyfry precision two-in-one EY505827 air fryer and grill: £139.99, Tefal.co.uk
- Best Christmas gift for gourmets – Red Letter Days deluxe dining experience for two at Harvey Nichols: £100, Redletterdays.co.uk
- Best Christmas gift for music-lovers – Crosley Cruiser deluxe portable Bluetooth turntable: £79.20, OnBuy.com
- Best timeless Christmas gift – The White Company fine silver photo frame 5x7in: £50, Thewhitcompany.com
- Best Christmas gift for boxset bingers – VonShef retro popcorn maker: £29.99, Vonhaus.com
- Best gift to brighten up their Christmas – Interflora bespoke Christmas bouquet in a vase: £48, Interflora.co.uk
- Best Christmas gift for active couples – Dryrobe advance long sleeve: £160, Dryrobe.com
- Best Christmas gift for stylish couples – Rockett St George green stay weird scented candle: £25, Rockettatgeorge.co.uk
- Best Christmas gift for homebirds – Soak&Sleep faux-fur throw: £65, Soakandsleep.com
- Best gift for couples with a sweet tooth – Lola’s Cupcakes merry Christmas postal cupcakes: £28.99 for eight, Lolascupcakes.co.uk