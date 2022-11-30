Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

As if Christmas shopping wasn’t tricky enough, buying for a couple can be the ultimate festive challenge.

Whether they’ve lived together for years or are in a new relationship, it can be especially difficult to find a gift both people will love, instead of only considering the tastes of one half of the couple.

The trick is to think of things they love doing together or choose something for their home (that they can both use and enjoy). Whether that’s a record player for a pair of music buffs or a smart picture frame they can display in their living room, it’s obvious the gift is genuinely aimed at them as a couple and will be gratefully received.

This is also one instance when you don’t have to steer away from practical gifts. While kitchen gadgets don’t usually go down well at Christmas, we think buying for couples means you can consider more useful presents you might otherwise avoid, if it’s something they’ll both use and will work well in their home, or is something they might not splurge on themselves.

If you’re really stuck or buying for a couple that has everything, play it safe and go for food or drink, or choose a voucher. This can be spent on something they will both enjoy, such as a meal out or a night at the cinema, and won’t be shoved in the back of a cupboard with other unwanted gifts. Some vouchers even have multiple uses, so recipients can decide exactly what to spend it on themselves, for the perfect fail-safe present.

How we tested

We rounded up the best Christmas gifts for every sort of couple, whether they spend their weekends watching movies, wild swimming or wining and dining. We looked for gifts that would suit a range of ages and budgets and ones that both partners would be thrilled to receive, with bonus points for originality. Most of all, we considered whether we would love to open these gifts on Christmas morning and asked other couples if these presents would be festive winners in their houses too.

The best Christmas gifts for couples for 2022 are: