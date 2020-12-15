Whoever said that men are simple creatures had clearly never attempted to do Christmas shopping for one.

When it comes to style, gadgets and goodies, we menfolk know what we like. Unless you do too, there’s a good chance your gift could wind up buried at the back of the wardrobe or the bottom of that drawer come January.

In order to avoid that particular festive scenario playing out this year, we’ve done the hard bit for you. We searched high and low for gifts we’d love to receive ourselves and even tried them out so that you don’t have to.

We think the best surprise Christmas gifts should be stylish, useful, indulgent, quirky or all of the above. That’s why we made these our criteria when compiling the selection below.

From winter-ready outerwear to festive food hampers, here are a few failsafe gift ideas for the man in your life.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Millican smith the roll pack backpack Millican makes robust yet stylish bags with adventure in mind. Still, you don’t need to be an intrepid explorer in order to appreciate the perks of this smart little canvas roll pack. With its 15l capacity (Goldilocks territory for an everyday backpack), simple styling and a multitude of cleverly placed pockets and pouches, it’s the perfect bag for everything from weekend hikes to the workday commute. We particularly liked the elasticated pouches on the sides, which will each hold a 1l bottle of water. Buy now £ 125 , Millican {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Audio Pro addon t3+ bluetooth speaker As we continue to spend more time indoors, certain items are becoming increasingly important – and a good Bluetooth speaker is pretty high up the list. This one from aptly named brand Audio Pro should satisfy even the most discerning of audiophiles. The clarity is crisp, the bass response is bone-rattling and it’ll deliver 12 hours of playback at full volume. Although, it’s highly unlikely you’ll ever need to crank it up that far, as, for such a small, aesthetically pleasing package, it packs one hell of a punch. Buy now £ 180 , Audio Pro {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Albion titanium mug Whether he’s off on a multi-day bikepacking expedition or just sitting around the house drinking tea, this titanium mug from Albion will see him right. It’s super lightweight, making it ideal for those adventures where every gram counts and the foldable handles mean it’s nice and easy to pack away in a bag. It also comes in a little mesh sleeve, which we thought was a nice touch. Buy now £ 20 , Albion {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arc’teryx keppel Gore-Tex trench coat Staying dry and looking sharp don’t have to be mutually exclusive, at least not when he’s got a piece of outerwear like this at his disposal. Blending classic styling with high-performance design elements, Arc’teryx has created a coat that shrugs off rain like an alpine shell jacket and yet wouldn’t look at all out of place paired with a suit, or just a T-shirt, jeans and trainers for that matter. Expect all the usual Arc’teryx attention to detail, including (but not limited to) fully taped seams, Gore-Tex construction and a cut so clean it’ll put your best suit to shame. Buy now £ 400 , Arc’teryx {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Where To Eat Pizza’ by Daniel Young, published by Phaidon Press Limited What do you get for the man who has everything? How about a 600-page guide to the world’s favourite disc-shaped food? This handy book features tips from over 1,000 pizza experts on where to find the best slice on the planet, from Chicago to Naples and everywhere in between. It includes pizza-centric city maps, opening times, information on the world’s top pizzerias and advice on exactly what to order. Is there such a thing as bad pizza? Armed with this book, he’ll never have to find out. Buy now £ 13.74 , Blackwell’s {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Waes 1981 plastic-free trainers There isn’t a style-conscious man alive who won’t appreciate unwrapping a pair of box fresh trainers on Christmas morning. Particularly when they’re 100 per cent plastic-free and look as good as these ones from Waes. Handmade in Portugal using ethically sourced leather, gum rubber, hemp stitching and natural conifer glue means these are completely compostable. The perfect gift for the eco-conscious sneakerhead in your life. Buy now £ 160 , Waes {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dick Pearce bellyboard The bellyboard is an intrinsic piece of British beach culture and Dick Pearce has been building some of the finest ones around for more than 50 years. If you’re looking for something a little offbeat for your man’s Christmas present this could be just the ticket. Each one is handmade in Cornwall and no two are exactly alike. They look great, so even if he’s unlikely to be braving any waves anytime soon, it’ll still make a welcome decorative addition to the living room wall. Buy now £ 80 , Dick Pearce {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wahoo kickr snap cycling turbo trainer Cycling is a popular hobby and past time for many, but riding in the winter can be brutal. That’s where this nifty device comes in. All he has to do is hook this turbo trainer up to an app on his laptop or smartphone, wheel his bike into it and he’s ready to train as he would outside, but without any of the nasty weather. If lack of space is a concern, it folds up easily too, so it can be stored away after use, and as far as turbo trainers go, it’s also pretty quiet, which is good news for the neighbours. Buy now £ 429.99 , Wahoo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Picture Organic Clothing neckwarmer Neckwarmers have always been handy, but in the age of coronavirus, they have found a new purpose. This one from eco-conscious snowsports brand Picture Organic Clothing is perfect for wrapping up in when the cold weather hits, and can also double up as a makeshift face mask when indoors. Perfect for nipping inside to grab a mid-ski hot chocolate when the resorts open back up, or just for everyday duties when the mercury drops. Buy now £ 25 , Picture Organic Clothing {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Welsh Cheese Company cheese and beer pairing hamper Why not leave that supermarket cheddar on the shelf this year and get the real deal instead? This hamper from The Welsh Cheese Company offers up a trio of delicious cheeses alongside two contrasting craft beers from Welsh microbreweries. It’s all been handpicked to pair beautifully and the fromage selection is pretty accessible, making it a great choice whether he’s a well-matured cheese aficionado or just venturing away from mild cheddar for the first time. Buy now £ 48.80 , The Welsh Cheese Company {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aftershokx trekz bone-conduction headphones Listening to music can make jogging that little bit more enjoyable. But exercising with compromised hearing isn’t always a great idea, particularly in busy urban environments. These clever headphones address that problem by delivering sound directly into the listeners head, leaving the ears free to hear. They work by transmitting vibrations through the jawbone and we were amazed at how well they work. Granted, the sound quality isn’t as good as a traditional earphone, but the payoff is worth it in terms of practicality and peace of mind. Buy now £ 69.95 , Runners Need {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Gifts for men Millican’s smith the roll pack is as stylish as it is functional and truly is built to last. In our eyes, that makes it a fantastic Christmas gift and something he’ll likely to be using in another 10 Christmasses time. If he’s already catered for in the backpack department, cheese and beer is always a winner, so why not treat him to a hamper from The Welsh Cheese Company instead? Searching for ways to keep the whole family entertained? Read our guide to the Christmas games to play

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.