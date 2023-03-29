Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon has cut the price of its latest Echo dot smart speaker by 45 per cent as part of its Spring Sale event.

Having kicked off on Monday evening and running until midnight tonight (29 March), the inaugural Amazon Spring Sale sees prices cut across a huge range of products. There are deals to be had on tech, home appliances, household essentials, Apple products, air fryers and more.

As well as its Echo range, Amazon has cut prices for Kindle ebook readers, Fire TV streaming sticks and its range of Echo show smart displays. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen discounts on Shark vacuum cleaners, iPads, Sony wireless earphones, air fryers from Tefal and kitchen accessories from Le Creuset.

The sale only has a few hours left to run but, before it ends, you can pick up some great deals, including this 45 per cent saving on the latest Echo dot smart speaker. Released in 2022, and about the size of a tennis ball, the Echo speaker is available in blue, black and white, and has all the same Alexa intelligence as pricier Echo speakers. It can also be hooked up to a second Echo dot, to create a stereo pair when playing music.

Unlike previous Amazon sales event, the Spring Sale prices are available to aboustely everyone, even customers who don’t have a Prime membership. Continue reading this article to find out all you need to know about the fifth-generation Echo dot deal.

The latest, fifth-generation Echo dot has the same design as its predecessor, but with improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single, 1.73in speaker. The dot measures 100mm x 100mm x 89mm and weighs 349g.

We think this offer is a great excuse to add an extra Echo smart speaker to your home. With two or more of them on the same wifi network, you can use them as a home intercom system. Or two can be wirelessly connected and used as a stereo pair for better music streaming.

With the many features of the Alexa voice assistant, the Echo dot can be used as a handy timer in the kitchen, an alarm clock in the bedroom, a radio in the office, or a way to control smart home devices, such as smart plugs and smart lights.

