Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush, black onyx: Was £450, now £160, Boots.com

You can save a whopping 64 per cent on the Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush in the Boots sale. Supercharge your dental routine with the advanced brushing technology that claims to help give you healthier gums in just one week. For ease of use, the interactive colour display signals brushing modes and head replacement reminders, while the artificial intelligence recognises your brushing style and guides you to cover all spots in your mouth.

We reviewed the similar Oral-B iO9 device in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, with our tester calling it “a well designed, lightweight, smart brush with modern looks that is, quite literally, bristling with tech”.

La Roche-Posay anthelios ultra-light invisible fluid SPF50+, 50ml: Was £18, now £13.50, Boots.com

This cult favourite SPF is currently reduced by 25 per cent, meaning there’s no better time to stock up. Waterproof, sweat-proof and sand-proof, the product provides sun protection for your face and is specially formulated for sensitive and acne-prone skin types. It impressed our reviewer who said it was a “lightweight, thin SPF that melts into skin easily leaving no white streaks, and is a great base for make-up”.

Philips sonicare dailyclean 3100 electric toothbrush: Was £70, now £35, Boots.com

Another stellar toothbrush deal, you can save 50 per cent on this Philips sonicare electric device. Claiming to remove up to three times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, it also helps to reduce cavities with its advanced sonic technology, and has an angled brush head for better access to the back teeth. In our review of the similar Philips sonicare 5100 toothbrush, our tester praised it for “hitting the sweet spot between delivering the most useful advances in toothbrush tech at a really good price”.

Fenty Beauty rose cheeks: Was £31, now £10, Boots.com

This Fenty Beauty set is exclusive to Boots and currently discounted by £20. The loose highlighting powder in the “rose on ice” tone is accompanied by the chiselled highlighter brush that allows for effortless application. Designed to hug your cheeks, brow bone, cupid’s bow, nose and collarbone, the set is perfect for adding final shimmery touches to your look.

CeraVe SA soothing cleanser with salicylic acid, 236ml: Was £12, now £9.60, Boots.com

The Boots sale is the perfect time to save on bestselling skincare lines, including cult favourite CeraVe. The brand’s smoothing cleanser impressed one of our reviewers, who praised it for helping to clear up her acne in just two weeks. “This no-frills product helps me manage my skin during a flare-up, improving the texture of my scarring and banishing any inflammation,” she said. Get it for under £10 right now.

Garnier micellar water facial cleanser sensitive skin, 700ml: Was £7.99, now £4.99, Boots.com

Micellar waters deserve a place in everyone’s skincare arsenal and this Garnier formula is one of the most popular products on the scene. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best, our tester praised it as “gentle on all skin types, and doesn’t leave your eyes stinging”. It’s also cost effective, as just one cotton pad’s worth of the product can clear a full face of make-up – there’s a reason why it’s a classic.

Remington curl and straight confidence dryer D5706: Was £49.99, now £25.50, Boots.com

If you’re in the market for a hairdryer upgrade, this Remington model has 50 per cent off right now. The 2200W motor allows for powerful and fast drying while the 45mm barrel brush helps create a bouncy, salon-worthy look. Or, swap the curling nozzle for a slim tapered nozzle for a sleeker look. With three heat and two speed settings, you’re sure to be in complete control of your blow dry.

Philips series 3000 wet or dry men’s electric shaver: Was £100, now £50, Boots.com

Refine your grooming regime with this Philips wet and dry shaver. Providing a clean and comfortable experience, the pivot head and advanced blade system helps ensure consistent results while the built-in trimmer is great for maintaining any stubble. Two Philips devices featured in our round-up of the best beard trimmers, so you’re in safe hands, too.

